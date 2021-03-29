Amazon Is Having The Biggest Easter Candy Sale Today Only (Step Aside, Target)

Amazon

Believe it or not, we’re only a few days out from Easter Sunday, which falls on April 4th this year. And after what was most likely a skimpy Easter last year (we were still in what we thought was a mere few-weeks lockdown), you won’t be blamed for wanting to go all out with your Easter baskets, egg hunts, and bunny decor galore. And as of right now, you can save big while staying home. Amazon is having a huge one-day sale on some of your favorite Easter candy including king-size chocolate bars, egg-shaped goodies, and sweets everyone will love to receive in their basket come Easter morning (moms and dads included).

Right now Amazon is offering up to 30% off on select candies including a handful of Reese’s and Hershey’s products as well as a few other sweet faves. The only catch is that these savings will only be around for the next 13 hours or so, so if you see a candy that’s tickling your sweet tooth, click “add to cart” ASAP. Shoppers are jumping at the chance to save, and some deals are already running low in stock.

Most of the candy on sale is being sold in bulk bags, so one purchase will be plenty for the entire family (leaving a couple to spare as a treat for the Easter bunny, of course). Everyone’s sweet tooth will be satisfied with this sale.

You can check out the full selection of Amazon-offered candies currently on sale on the deals page. The Easter bunny may be going big this year, but as always, staying as financially savvy as possible.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.