Baby, You’re A Firework In These Adorable 4th Of July Dresses

I think we can all agree that baby 4th of July outfits are the most adorable. If you ask me, July is the best month of the year — hands down. My kids and I all have July birthdays, so it’s a whole month of celebrating. And kicking off all the fun? The grand dame of summer holidays: the 4th of July. There is so much to love about Independence Day — and not just that it, you know, celebrates our precious independence. There’s the barbecues, the pool parties, pool toys and inflatable pools, the beach days, the fireworks… and the babies all dressed up in red, white, and blue for those priceless matchy-matchy holiday pictures. Make a splash with your fam at all the festivities with the best baby 4th of July outfits out there.

Best Baby 4th of July Outfits

Iwoka Baby Girl Plaid Ruffle Bowknot Tank Top and Denim Shorts Outfit with Headband Baby. Denim. Shorts. Can you even stand it? This budget-friendly cotton-blend set comes with the red and white gingham crop top with flounce (just try to read that without smiling), bubble denim shorts (squee!) and a matching headband to top all off. I literally can’t. Comes in sizes 0-6 months up to 2T-3T. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Children's Place Unisex Americana Pajamas Listen, if we learned anything at all from the past year, it’s that hard pants are over. It’s absolutely all about comfort for everyone — and that’s true times a million if you’re an infant. So yes, these are technically pajamas but they are also 100-percent party worthy, IMHO. They are made from snug-fitting 100-percent rib-knit cotton, with a star print on one side and stripes on the other. Score these in sizes from 0-3 months to 5T and get all the kids in the fam looking fly and feeling cozy as heck. $8.48 AT CHILDREN'S PLACE

Winzik 4th of July Baby Bodysuit The patriotic bodysuit is a slam-dunk for every baby: It’s totally unisex and comes in sizes from 3-6 months to 2-3T. (Throw a skirt or shorts over it if you want to zhush it up.) This soft cotton-blend one-piece is breathable and comfy — and absolutely adorable with an American flag print. It has short sleeves and a snap closure for diaper changes. $16.98 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Girl 4th of July Outfits

Hannah Anderson Baby Dress and Bloomer Set A baby dress with bows and bloomers… need we say more? This sweet little set has an all-over star print and blue bows at the shoulders. The whole thing is made from ultra-soft and durable combed cotton jersey, and the colors won’t fade. This style is available in sizes from 0-3 months to 3 years. $48 AT HANNAH ANDERSON

Fiomva Baby Girl Halter Jumpsuit This adorable one-piece romper looks much more expensive than it really is. The elegant and festive red-and-white checked one-piece has ruffled sleeves and a cute little white bow. It comes in sizes for newborns up to toddlers, and snaps underneath for easy diaper changes, too. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Old Navy Watermelon Print Jersey Romper I did a fruit theme for my twins’ birthday party last July (with just us, in the backyard, in a pandemic) and my daughter wore a version of this Old Navy watermelon romper. It’s so perfect for mid-summer fun — including all those 4th of July barbecues — and because it’s not flag-printed, it’s more versatile for continued wear. It has a high, straight neckline and spaghetti straps with a decorative bow tie at the waist. This super-soft jersey piece comes in sizes 0-3 months to 18-24 months. $10 AT OLD NAVY

Best Baby Boy 4th of July Outfits

Janie and Jack Baby Tropical Floral Polo Romper If your interpretation of a baby boy 4th of July outfit is more thematic than literal, we get you. (Not everyone wants to dress their baby like an American flag threw up.) If that’s your jam, this baby boy 4th of July outfit is the perfect blend of festive and understated. Made from pure cotton, this button-front romper has an allover tropical floral print that’s wearable all season long. It has short sleeves and snaps underneath. It’s available in sizes from 0-3 months to 18-24 months and matching family styles are available (which… fun!). True story: This is my absolute favorite kids’ brand — especially for special occasions — and we get compliments literally all the time. $42 AT JANIE AND JACK

OwlFay First 4th of July Outfit If you have an itty bitty babe celebrating his very first 4th of July, you’re going to want to capture that precious and fleeting time with an outfit that (literally) says it all. This cotton two-piece set comes with stars-and-stripes-printed shorts that go over a pullover body suit printed with “My First 4th of July” that snaps underneath. It’s lightweight and short-sleeved so he’ll stay comfy and cool amid all the festivities. $20.96 AT AMAZON

