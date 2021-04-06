The Best Bucket Hats To Keep Your Baby Protected From The Sun & Lookin’ Fresh

Getty Images

It’s warm and sunny out, so it makes sense you’re looking for a baby bucket hat for your LO. They’re cute, functional, and very on trend. If you’ve survived a long cold winter either pregnant or with a newborn in tow, it’s safe to say that summer can’t come fast enough. But one of the unforeseen tricky parts of touting a baby around in the summertime is that they are so susceptible to sunburns and they’re too young for sunscreen if they’re under 6 months old. Alas, you’re pretty much stuck with two options—either stay indoors all summer long (yeah, right) or invest in a bucket load of bucket hats for your baby. (Plus water toys and activities, like kiddie pools and water tables — trust).

What are bucket hats? They’re sun hats that are shaped like a bucket in that they have a wide brim that covers everything inside it—namely, your baby’s entire head. They’re been around since the early 1900s, which means your grandparents probably grew up wearing them. They are usually made from heavy-duty cotton fabrics so that they’re durable and don’t allow the sun’s harmful UV rays to penetrate through.

What are bucket hats good for?

Bucket hats are ideal for sun protection. When shopping for a bucket hat, it’s a smart idea to make sure that it not only covers the entirety of your baby’s head and face, but also offers some shoulder coverage as well. Any bucket hat that you buy should also have a strap of some sort that helps secure it to your baby’s head so that it doesn’t fly off into the wind.

Ready to shop baby bucket hats for the summer? Here are some of the best on the market right now, according to moms.

Best Baby Girl Bucket Hats

Simplicity Baby UPF 50+ Adjustable Drawstring Wide Brim Bucket Sun Hat This hat is as cute as it is practical. It comes in a handful of prints and colors and has plenty of sun protection—UPF 50+ to protect against 98 percent of the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. It comes in three sizes—0-12 months, 12-24 months and 2-4T—and has an adjustable head strap that ensures a proper fit no matter what. $15.99 AT AMAZON

SimpliKids UPF 50+ UV Ray Sun Protection Wide Brim Baby Sun Hat If you love the look of frills on your little girl, you’re going to love this brand of baby bucket hats. Talk about options—they sell more than 20 different colors and prints, ranging from hot pinks to light blues. With UPF 50+ sun protection, you can feel rest assured that you baby’s precious head is tucked away from the sun. $17.99 AT AMAZON

DANMY Baby Girl Wide Brim Bucket Hat Bows, frills, pastel prints, you name it—this might be one of the girliest lines of baby bucket hats out there. The hat sizing runs from 0-6 months all the way to 2-3T and everything is made from the highest-rated UPF 50+ sun protective fabric, which blocks out 95 percent of UVA and UVB rays. To make sure the hats stay on, they each come with a customizable drawstring. $9.98 AT AMAZON

Sarfel Baby Sun Hat This baby bucket hat is pretty basic, but that just means that it has everything you’re looking for. It comes in a wide variety of prints and patterns and in all different sizes ranging from 6-12 months all the way up to 4-8 years. It is UPF 50+, foldable for travel, and has a drawstring closure that secures it to your baby’s head. $11.99 AT AMAZON

RuffleButts Baby Sun Hat This brand is best known for their line of swimsuits for kids, so it’s only natural that they would also make great bucket hats for babies. This one is made out of 100 polyester and has built-in sun protection—UPF 50+. It comes in three different colors—blue, pink, white and yellow. It is hand-wash only though—machine wash is not recommended. $16.99 AT AMAZON

SwimZip Kid's Sun Hat Wide Brim UPF 50+ Protection Hat for Baby This drawstring hat has built-in sun protection, blocking out as much as 98 percent of the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays with UPF 50+. It offers a ton of breathability, thanks to a mesh forehead area, which comes in clutch on super hot days. The adjustable head and chin straps break away when pulled hard to prevent choking. It’s also nice that this hat comes in a large variety of colors—9 to be specific—so that you can purchase a few to go with plenty of your child’s outfits. AT AMAZON

Best Baby Boy Bucket Hats

BANZ Sun Protection UPF Adjustable and Reversible Bucket Hat This baby bucket hat is about as wide-brimmed as they come, which is great because it truly gives a large shield of protection from the sun. The material is made out of 100 percent polyester and has a UPF 50 sun protection rating. It’s also reversible, offering two patterns in one hat. The hook and loop closure is easy to use and allows room for growth. $19.00 AT AMAZON

Durio Baby Sun Hat Summer Beach This might be the only baby bucket hat you’ll ever need. It comes in 14 different patterns and prints and is reversible so your little one can rock it one of two ways. It comes in plenty of sizes, so you can choose the one that’s most ideal for your little one’s noggin and feel rest assured that it provides UPF 50+ sun protection. $9.99 AT AMAZON

i play. by green sprouts Baby Breathable Swim & Sun Bucket Hat This is probably one of the best-known brands when it comes to bucket hats, and that’s because this brand simply does things right. Firstly, their fit is always true to size, their hats are machine washable and they’re so breathable that you never have to worry about your child becoming too hot when wearing them. They also come in tons of colors and are quick-drying, so they’re great for swimming! $17.99 AT AMAZON

American Trends Baby Sun Hat With more than a dozen color and style options, this may be the only baby bucket hat brand you need. Each hat is made out of high-quality polyester that helps shield the sun’s harmful rays. It comes in four sizes for the perfect fit and has an adjustable cap circumference to further secure that fit. $8.99 AT AMAZON

JAN & JUL GRO-with-Me Kids’ Cotton Bucket Sun-Hat When it comes to this bucket hat, all the hype is over this brand’s GRO-WITH-ME® SMART DESIGN, which fully adjusts to your child’s head thanks to a drawstring. This means you can size up and use the same hat for more than one summer. It has UPF 50 protection and is nice and breathable for those uncomfortably hot summer days. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Zando Baby Sun Hat Kids Summer Outdoor UPF 50+ Sun Protection Made out of a high-quality cotton material, this hat will keep your child protected and comfortable all day long. It has 50+ UPF sun protection and is both lightweight and breathable. It comes in a wide range of colorful prints, but also some rockstar solid colors as well, like navy and white. AT AMAZON

Now that you’ve got your baby’s bucket hat(s) squared away, shop more of our kids summer picks here!

