Bath & Body Works Dropped Its Halloween Line And *Adds Everything To Cart*

The scent that perfectly sums up 2020 — Vampire Blood

Halloween is just three months away, and for those of us who love the event with our whole, dead hearts, that means prep begins now and the Bath & Body Works Halloween 2020 collection is a perfect place to start.

The retailer is introducing eight ghoulish scents this year after their recent fall scents collection debuted earlier this summer. My personal favorite — Vampire Blood — because who doesn’t want their homes smelling of the metallic remnants of a creature who stalks them at night? The collection, which is available online and in select stores, is available August 3 but there are a few gems you can get your mitts on now.

Vampire Blood, which is available in candles, wallflowers, hand soap, and PocketBac, smells of “blood red strawberry, midnight blooming jasmine, and Transylvania plum that design that casts a ghoulish glow,” according to the Bath & Body Works website. Plus, the candle has teeny little bats on it which is adorable…I mean terrifying.

It also comes in hand soap if you really want to freak out your dinner guests (back when people had dinner guests).

Midnight Boo Citrus is a “little spooky sweetness to set the mood for Halloween,” and comes in three-wick candles and hand soap. It smells of “dark citrus zest, moonlight spring water, and sweet poisoned mango,” but the skeleton candle steals the show.

If skeletons aren’t your jam, you can pair any three-wick candle with this mummy candle holder because who doesn’t want a pair of tiny green eyes staring at you from across an unlit room?

If pumpkin is the name of your game, Bath & Body Works has three scents you’ll love. Purrfect Pumpkin is available in three-wick candles, hand soaps, and PocketBac, and smells of “purrfect pumpkin, black cat’s clove, ghostly vanilla, and batty brown sugar.” Then, there’s Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte, a variation of Purrfect Pumpkin that smells like a sweet potato casserole. Last but not least, there’s Sweet Cinammon Pumpkin that smells of “Warm cinnamon, fresh ground clove, and brown sugar,” or you could just buy all three and throw a real sucker punch to your nostrils.

If you’re more of a fan of Halloween for the sweets, they also have a Hot Cocoa & Scream three-wick candles and smells of “deep dark chocolate, fresh steamed milk, and mischievous mini marshmallows.”

There’s also a lacy little number called Ghoul Friend that smells of “dark strawberries, ghostly peony, and spine chilling citrus,” and Happy Haunting hand soap that smells of “mysterious lime, frightening pear, and spooky sea salt.”

Spooky Nights also comes in hand soap and smells of “haunting sage, scary sandalwood, and terrifying tonka bean.” And finally, hand soap that smells of everyone’s favorite Halloween delight, Candy Corn Treats, which smells of “enchanting marshmallow, chilling lavendar, and candy corn.”

The time to stock up is now before Halloween sneaks up on us and we’re left with a regular smelling house.

