A Bedwetting Alarm Could Help Prevent Future Accidents — Here Are Ones Parents Love Best

It’s okay if your kid needs a bedwetting alarm. It may seem embarrassing, but it happens to a lot of kids — and, sometimes adults. Bedwetting, also known as nocturnal enuresis, is commonly seen in children five and under. But sometimes, bedwetting is a sign that something is medically wrong. For older children and adults, it may be an indication of urinary tract infections or sleep apnea. The topic of toddlers’ and kids’ sleep is, well, complicated.

No matter what, it’s a problem that can be rectified — especially for young children. Bedwetting is often a learning process and a normal part of childhood development. One of the best things to do is to buy a bedwetting alarm. This will help alert a child when the bedwetting is happening, in hopes of waking them up and breaking the pattern. By hearing the alarm, kids can better notice the signs of bedtime urination and go into the bathroom before it’s too late.

Here are nine of the best bedwetting alarms currently available.

Best Bedwetting Alarms

TheraPee Bedwetting Solution Is this system hilariously named? Why, yes it is. But, it works. This set-up includes online interactive software, which helps provide some therapy and answers when it comes to bedwetting. ” My daughter never had another accident,” wrote Amazon reviewer Momma To Be. “Months have passed, and she is accident free. The program is expensive, but she liked logging onto the computer, listening to Dr. Sagie’s updates, and updating her work chart. It’s worth the money.” $299.00 AT AMAZON

Chummie Premium Bedwetting Alarm Surely you never thought that something like a bedwetting alarm could be cute. But alas, meet Chummie. Chummie may very well be your child’s new best friend. It’s a great system for deep sleepers, and uses 8 different selectable tones to help wake your child when an accident is starting. Chummie believes you’ll definitely see results in a few weeks of use. Chummie is also FSA and HSA eligible. $99.99 AT WALMART

Guardian Bedside Bedwetting Alarm for Kids, Teenagers and Adults This bedside alarm is also a great choice for deep sleepers. It promises fast detection through its cotton mat sensor, and is also very easy to use. The mat is also washable, and will stay good through 300 washes. You can even adjust this system’s sensitivity level for extra support. $99.99 AT WALMART

Wet-Stop 3 Blue Bedwetting Enuresis Alarm The Wet-Stop 3 actually comes in both blue and green. The system includes reward charts, and a book download for parents to understand the issues behind bedwetting a little better. Amazon reviewer Fiveofus notes that it curbed their daughter’s bedwetting habit. “We are so elated and so wish we would have tried this alarm a lot sooner,” they wrote. She did add that your child has to be willing, and essentially do their part, too. “I do think the child has to show interest in wanting to stop bed wetting for this alarm to work. That desire and her maturity played a big part.” $32.99 AT AMAZON

DryBuddyFLEX 3 Wireless Bedwetting Alarm System with Magnetic Sensor & Remote The DryBuddyFlex is such a popular system that they keep making improvements on it. What sets this one apart is the fact that it’s wireless, making it less of a nuisance to include in a child’s bed. Since it’s not wearable, it also offers more comfort for kids so that they can get the sleep they need before an accident starts. $119.99 AT AMAZON

Malem Ultimate PRO Single Tone Blue Bedwetting Alarm The Malem comes in a variety of colors (including camouflage!) but the blue happens to be the most cost efficient. According to Amazon reviewer Wiggles, this alarm made a huge difference in their household very quickly. “IN JUST OVER A WEEK, HIS BEDWETTING HAD STOPPED,” they joyfully wrote. In all-caps. “Because my kids share a room, I only set it to the vibration mode to see if that would work and it did.” $97.95 AT AMAZON

DryBuddy 2 Wireless Mobile Bedwetting and Enuresis Alarm with Extended Wireless Range Are you planning on going on vacation and are worried about bedwetting issues in the hotel? Then, this DryBuddy may be the ideal choice for you. It’s completely battery powered, so it’s great to travel with. Plus, it doesn’t have to be worn by your child overnight. Conveniently, it can be placed up to 72 feet away from the person using it and still work. $64.99 AT AMAZON

Zest 4 Bedwetting Alarm Looking for a bedwetting alarm that won’t break the bank? Then the Zest 4 is worth considering. It’s very small and lightweight, so your child won’t be embarrassed by a large system used to control the problem. It also states that you’ll start seeing the results between four and 12 weeks. By that time, your child will be trained to know the signs of having to urinate during the night. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Rodger Wireless Bedwetting Alarm Kit Looking for something completely different? Then the Rodger Wireless Bedwetting Alarm Kit may leave you intrigued. It comes with two sets of moisture-sensing briefs for your child to wear in bed. After putting them on, all you need to do to activate the system is snap on the bedwetting alarm transmitter and turn the receiver on. It couldn’t get easier than that. They also include a washable bed pad to make the bedwetting stage easier on parents. $149.99 AT AMAZON

