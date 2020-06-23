The New Anti-Trendy Skincare Brand You’re Going To Obsess Over

Belei

In the hellish year of 2020, we have no more time for bullshit. We have homeschooled our kids while taking Zoom calls and filing late-night deadlines. We’ve traded summer vacations for social-distancing-friendly drive-by birthday parties. And if we’re left with ten precious minutes to ourselves, we’ve made sure that it’s time well-spent (even if that means locking ourselves in the bathroom as a barrier between the chaos that’s always permeated our lives but has somehow amplified over the last three months of quarantine).

So when it comes to skincare, we also have no time for bullshit, frills, or empty promises. Collectively, we have trendy beauty product fatigue. Our days of ordering novelty millennial pink bottles adorned with buzzy words are, perhaps, over. We are skeptical of overpriced small portioned creams and serums with “secret sauce” ingredients. If we’re going to spend our hard-earned cash, it better be on ingredients that work and give us results. We’ll take practicality and function over fads, thankyouverymuch.

It’s very possible Amazon heard our internal despair and frustrations. For Amazon’s first-of-its kind Big Style Sale, it’s unveiling its new private label skincare brand, Belei. Belei is a skincare like no other: No buzzwords, no overpromises, no faded bubble gum pink packaging or elusive formulas. Belei believes in simplicity in its truest form. As in, ingredients that are impactful and work. You can feel good about what you’re putting on your skin (no sulfates, parabens, or phthalates), and all products are dermatologist-approved. Finally: A no-bullshit skincare product that works.

Best of all, Belei has debuted with a 25-30% sale you should totally take advantage of right now. Here are seven of our favorite products (including curated bundles) to help you figure out what’s best for your skin.

Blemish Control Spot Treatment Spot Treatment, 5.5% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment, Dermatologist Tested, 1.7 ounces This blemish spot treatment is specifically designed for acne-prone skin. It’s lightweight, yet potent. Try to apply as soon as you see the beginning stages of a zit for maximum effectiveness, and then apply to the area once daily or every other day after cleansing your face. $11.38 At Amazon 20% off

Daily Hydrating Duo Kit (Bio-Complex Moisturizer and Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C & E) This kit comes with Bio-Complex moisturizer, and Ferulic Acid with Vitamins C and E Serum. The moisturizer is formulated for those with dry skin, but can also be used with normal and combo skin types. Before you use the moisturizer, apply the serum (which is made for all skin types). Both of these absorb into skin quickly — and without your face feeling greasy. Get ready for plump and supple skin that gives you that effortless, healthy glow. These products also address fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. $38.50 At Amazon 30% off

Charcoal Balancing Mask, Fragrance Free, Paraben Free, 5 oz. This charcoal mask balances out your skin and absorbs excess oil, making your skin feel fresh and clean after you rinse it off. Hyaluronic acid helps keep moisture locked in, so it’ll never leave your skin feeling overly tight and stripped of all its natural elasticity. All you need to do is apply and wait for the mask to dry for 10-15 minutes. As you rinse off, massage your face with your fingers. Follow up with Belei’s Bio-Complex moisturizer . $12.60 At Amazon 30% off

Oil-Free Micellar Facial Cleansing Wipes, Fragrance Wipes, Alcohol Free These micellar facial cleansing wipes are perfect if you need to quickly wash the day off your face. Designed for all skin types, these cleansing wipes make skin feel clean and refreshed before going to bed. $6.30 At Amazon 30% off

Dark Spot Treatment Solution Serum, Fragrance Free, Paraben Free, 1 fluid oz Formulated for skin with leftover acne scars, the Dark Spot Solution lightens dark spots and scars over time, using niacinimide and plankton extract that helps even out pigmentation. You can use this at night or during the day, but it’s recommended that you always (no matter what!) use an SPF product as your last step if this is something you’re applying in the morning. $16.41 At Amazon 25% off

Vitamin C Moisturizer If you want the Vitamin C moisturizer all on its own, it’s the perfect product to use on the daily with any of your other go-tos. The ingredients, aside from the potent vitamin C, include hyaluronic acid that helps keep skin brighter and smoother. $22.50 At Amazon 25% off

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.