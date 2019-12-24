As a parent with a new baby, it seems like there are plenty of things to worry about. After all, the average parent spends at least 37 hours per week worrying about her children. Some weeks, those 37-hour parents seem like massive underachievers.

If you want one less thing to worry about, try a bottle sterilizer. Eliminating germs from the item you use every few hours, day or night (emphasis on night), keeps your baby safer. The baby’s immune system is especially vulnerable in the first year of life.

And for those times when you feel like your house is a disaster, that’s not fit enough for the family dog to live in safely, at least you can count on the baby bottle being perfectly clean and safe with a bottle sterilizer. (Unfortunately, with that image now in mind, it’s time start sterilizing the house from attic to basement to a mother-in-law level of clean AND give the dog a bath … all before the baby wakes up and wants a bottle.)

Wabi Baby UV Sterilizer & Dryer Want to add some extra confusion to your life? UV rays are a no-no for the baby, but in the case of this Wabi unit, they are the key to sterilization. This best bottle sterilizer and dryer uses UV rays to dry the bottles while killing germs. As long as the unit has power, the ultraviolet rays will run for 1 minute every couple of hours to maintain a sterile environment. And, no, you do not need to slather the baby in sunscreen before you open the door on the unit. $262 AT AMAZON

Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer Steam is an effective bottle sterilizer and this low cost option will be your dear friend. The microwave tray closes tightly, keeping the steam inside and effectively sterilizing the bottles. The manufacturer thought of everything, as it even ships with plastic tongs to pull the toasty warm bottles out of the tray. It truly is a great time to be a parent. $25 AT AMAZON

Medela Quick Clean Micro-Steam Bags Sometimes, our kitchens are cluttered enough. Our in-laws have purchased every kitchen gadget on the planet as gifts for us, 99% of which we don’t need. (Seriously. WTF are they trying to say with these gift choices?) So when we don’t have space for bottle sterilizer hardware, these quick-clean microwavable bags are the answer. Seal the bottle inside the bag and the microwave will create steam to sterilize them for you. You can use each bag 20 times, so you’re not creating an embarrassing amount of waste, either. $20 AT AMAZON

Baby Brezza Baby Bottle Sterilizer For parents with more than one baby (or for those of us who seem to be hoarding baby bottles for our one baby), this bottle sterilizer and dryer has the capacity you need. It can handle up to six baby bottles at one time, keeping them sterilized and dry … and ready for the next time you give birth to sextuplets. $100 AT TARGET

Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer When you want a sterilizer that’s also appropriate for cleaning other important baby items, this unit is the choice. Sterilize pacifiers and any plastic toys inside the large capacity unit. It has three settings: steam, steam followed by hot air (for drying), and steam followed by extra hot air. (Kind of like your husband, except he has a setting for extra-extra-extra hot air.) $70 AT AMAZON

Wabi Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer Wabi Baby has made our list a second time with this unit, but it uses steam instead of UV rays to sterilize baby bottles. This unit is extremely easy to use and works fast, which is great when you’re feeling a little frazzled. Heck, you might have so much free time you’ll start making your own organic baby food. Better yet, screw that — sneak in a nap. $130 AT BUY BUY BABY

Philips AVENT Microwave Steam Sterilizer This Philips steam best bottle sterilizer works fast, kills germs effectively, and is inexpensive. Just toss it in the microwave for a couple of minutes, and the bottles are virtually free of germs and bacteria. This unit is so effective at cleaning, you may wonder why someone hasn’t made a version that’s large enough to place your house inside of it. $17 AT AMAZON

Gourmia Jr. Digital Baby Bottle Sterilizer When steaming the bottles just isn’t enough to make you feel like the baby is safe from germs and bacteria, this bottle sterilizer and dryer is large enough to take on toys, pacifiers, and other items. It will hold up to eight bottles of varying shapes. It works so well, you’ll be tempted to place the baby’s older brother inside after another waffles and maple syrup disaster, but it’s not quite large enough, unfortunately. $53 AT AMAZON

Elechomes Baby Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer We love kitchen gadgets that can do multiple things. If it’s going to occupy space on the counter, it needs to justify its use of real estate. This bottle sterilizer handles bottles and baby accessories. But it also can be used to reheat food or steam eggs. We wouldn’t recommend doing all of those things at once, but we still respect its versatility. $70 AT AMAZON

Bololo Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer We’ve mentioned the impressive size of some of the best bottle sterilizers in our list. But the Bololo blows them all away. It can hold up to 12 baby bottles at one time. It also includes a HEPA filter to keep the air inside as free from contaminants as possible. Sure, maybe it’s overkill. But if 11 friends with new babies suddenly show up at your house for an unexpected play date at the same time, you’re going to be glad you have a 12-bottle capacity sterilizer and dryer. $75 AT AMAZON

GROWNSY Baby Bottle Sterilizer As parents, we like multi-use devices. The GROWNSY best bottle sterilizer is on an island by itself, though. It can do it all in one device, as it sterilizes bottles, warms milk, warms baby food, defrosts milk, and dries bottles. It’s so useful, you may wonder how humans ever had babies before this was invented. It only holds two bottles, but, for most people, that’s probably enough. $40 AT AMAZON

Baby Joy Bottle Sterilizer When you need the baby bottles sterilized and dried in a short amount of time, the Baby Joy model has a 10-minute quick mode. Heck, it takes 10 minutes sometimes to boil water if you’re sterilizing bottles the old fashioned way, so this quick mode will seem like no time at all. $52 AT AMAZON

Motif Electric Steam Bottle Sterilizer Considering its low price, this unit’s ability to both dry and sterilize baby bottles quickly is impressive. Not as impressive as your ability to juggle the baby, a bottle, the formula, and the older sister’s sudden clinginess, all while listening to your boss drone on during a conference call — thank god for mute mode — but still, an impressive bottle sterilizer. $24 AT AMAZON

Wohome Bottle Sterilizer There is a downside to units that can accommodate several bottles; They will eat up a ton of space on your counter. Small and simple can be better, such as with this steamer unit. It’s made for two bottles, or you can use it to warm milk or baby food. Considering how crazy things can get in the kitchen sometimes, simple is always appreciated … if and when it bothers to show up. $35 AT AMAZON

OMORC Bottle Sterilizer When you have limited counter space for a bottle sterilizer, the OMORC model has a tall and thin design that reduces its footprint. It can still hold up to six bottles, which is handy. If only other items could be resized to fit into desired locations so conveniently, like a waistline after having a baby. $70 AT AMAZON

