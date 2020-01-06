There’s a lot to worry about as a new parent (understatement of the century?), but trimming tiny baby nails might be one of the most unexpectedly terrifying tasks. Not only are infant fingernails super small and hard to see, but you’re also not exactly working on a willing mani client. One wrong snip and here come the tears—from both you and baby. That’s why you need the best baby nail clippers you can find. Anything to make things less stressful, right? Right.

Because baby nails grow freakishly fast, avoiding the anxiety by just ignoring your nail-clipping responsibilities isn’t an option, unfortunately. Those little suckers are also sharp AF-and can scratch your babe with just one jerky, squirmy motion (the kind infants are known for). It has to be done and yes, you can do it— especially when you’ve got the right tools, like baby nail scissors, clippers, and files that make seeing–and trimming–easier for both of you. That’s where we come in.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best baby nail clippers and scissors. With the proper grooming gear, you can keep your kiddo’s nails short, his/her face scratch-free, and maybe–just maybe–have one less thing to worry about. Scroll on to shop tools that will trim baby’s nails–and your anxiety–ahead.

Basic, not-so-basic nail cutters:

The First Years American Red Cross Deluxe Nail Clipper with Magnifier Straining to see teensy nails and struggling to avoid nicks is largely what makes the process so stress-inducing. This stainless steel baby nail clipper comes with a fold-away 4x magnifier so you can see exactly what you’re doing. $3 AT AMAZON

Fridababy NailFrida The SnipperClipper Nail Care Set The curved overlapping blades of these clippers are similar to baby nail scissors, and specially-designed to give you a “spy hole” to see exactly what you’re cutting. The set also comes with a curved nail file that takes care of those teeny hard-to- reach corners! $13 AT TARGET

Safety 1st Steady Fold-Up Nail Clippers Snag a baby nail clippers set of two, so you can trim nails at home or on the go. This pair has curved edges for precise clipping, as well as easy-grip handles. $5 AT AMAZON

Rhoost Nail Clipper for Baby Quick and easy clipping? According to this clipper’s reviewers, yes. Made of durable bamboo and featuring a silicone, no-slip handle (with thumb rest!), this tool’s easy to hold and maneuver–and will last into your kiddo’s toddler years. $6 AT AMAZON

Yiveko Baby Nail Kit Score four tools in one with an adorable baby nail clippers set. This super cute grooming kit comes with clippers, baby nail scissors, tweezers, and a glass nail file–and it makes a great gift, too. $11 AT AMAZON

Safety 1st Clear View Tweezers and Nail Clippers Set Trimming tiny nails is extra terrifying because of how freaking hard it is to see the details. With an adjustable 5x magnifying lens, this baby nail clippers set gives you a mama bird’s eye view. $6 AT TARGET

Arrnew Baby Nail Kit Another super sweet set that’s got multiple tools, this one’s cute enough to keep out on the dresser for easy access, and conveniently encased for carrying on the go. It comes with baby nail scissors, clippers, tweezers and file–all with rounded tips and no sharp edges. $10 AT AMAZON

Piyo Piyo Nail Scissors Sometimes, just a simple pair of baby nail scissors will do. These feature rounded tips and balanced handles that work for both right- and left-handed parents. $6 AT BED BATH & BEYOND

If you just can’t clip, file. These electric trimming options file down the nails— it’s much less scary than snipping:

Cherish Baby Care Electric Nail Trimmer Keep calm and file on. Quiet, gentle, and BPA free, you can use this baby nail trimmer from the newborn up to toddler phases, thanks to four pads for different growth stages. $27 AT AMAZON

Royal Angels Baby Nail Clippers Buy it for baby, save it for mama! Six baby/kid-friendly cushioned sandpaper file heads and four file heads for adults mean you both can get your nails did. An LED light and quiet motor mean you can get either job done without waking your little. $17 AT AMAZON

bblüv Trimö Electric Nail Clippers The best baby nail clippers are convenient and quiet. This one trims by filing and has different disc options, depending on your little one’s age. It’s also got an non-slip handle and won’t wake up your sleeping kiddo. Phew. $30 AT AMAZON

Baby Electric Nail File One for you, one for me: With varied grinding heads, this manicure set can be used for babies from newborn to 12 months and up, as well as adults. It’s also got two speeds, as well as an LED light and super quiet motorfor naptime trims. $13 AT AMAZON

Uermei Baby Nail File This compact baby nail trimmer features three grinding heads color coded by age, and three for grown-up manicuring, as well as four different speed levels. It also comes with the requisite LED light, because you gotta grab the grooming sessions where you can–even in the dark. $14 AT AMAZON

Little Martin's Drawer Baby Nail Trimmer Kit Lightweight and whisper-quiet, this electric nail trimmer has two speeds and two rotation directions to get a gentle-but-precise mani. It also comes with three attachments for adult use, because mama’s nails need love, too. $30 AT AMAZON

