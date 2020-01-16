Teens love using headphones for many reasons … rudely ignoring parents talking to them being among the most common.

But the best headphones for teens have some advantages. Headphones allow teenagers to shut out the extra noise when studying or relaxing. Also, if you’re like most parents, and you can’t stand your teenager’s music, the headphones allow them to enjoy it, while you get to keep your sanity.

We understand buying headphones for teenagers is a bit controversial. Okay, we’ve undersold that a bit. Discussing the merits of headphones for kids is pretty close to starting a political discussion at the family Thanksgiving dinner. It’s way up there on the list of topics you should never f***ing bring up.

On the flip side, giving your teenager headphones can be a nice opening to teach them about polite behavior and responsibility. We know. It’s a nearly impossible task with these moody monsters. Hey— you signed up for it at the time of birth, even if raising a teen was not on your mind. #Don’tBlameUs

Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones When teenagers say they want a new pair of headphones, they’re saying two things. They want you to pay for them, and they want Beats headphones. This highly popular model has several color choices, all of which look great. If you gift these headphones to your teens, they’ll cry for joy. And you can cry silently when you receive your credit card bill next month. Yeah, they’re f***ing expensive. $300 AT AMAZON

Skullcandy Hesh 2 Over-Ear Headphones For the best headphones under $100, well, the Beats headphones we mentioned earlier will not apply. Instead, these Skullcandy headphones are more in line with your budgetary needs. These also qualify as a candidate for the best Bluetooth headphones, containing 15 hours of battery life. They may not look as nice as Beats headphones, but they’re durable, which may be more important for your teen anyway. $49 AT AMAZON

AILIHEN C8 Over-Ear Headphones If your idea of finding the best headphones for teens involves spending as little as possible, these AILIHEN headphones will be your savior. They have fun colors, and they’re collapsible for easy transport. And because you know your teen will inevitably lose them, they’re cheap enough that you can order two pair at a time, and you’ll always have a replacement at the ready. $17 AT AMAZON

Mpow 059 Over-Ear Headphones The most comfortable and best kids Bluetooth headphones may very well be this pair of Mpow headphones. The price is certainly right, and your kids will love the fun color combinations. Best of all, they’re so comfortable, your teen will have one less thing to complain about. (That just leaves 999,998 other things.) $40 AT AMAZON

Beexcellent GM-1 Gaming Headphones When your teenager’s games are being played at a volume designed to drive you crazy, well, you’re probably not imagining things. Kids have an instinctive desire to drive their parents crazy— we swear that it’s part of their DNA. But when you give your teens these gaming headphones, they can play as much as they want, and you don’t have to hear a thing. Silence with teenagers in the house? Yup. $22 AT AMAZON

HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headphones Thanks to a long battery life, HyperX may be the best wireless gaming headphones around. These headphones are comfortable. They have a sleek look and a built-in microphone for online gaming. Just understand that when the teen is talking into the microphone while playing, he or she is not conversing with you. (Some day it will happen, though. Keep your chin up.) $105 AT AMAZON

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones We fully understand that placing the Bose brand on our list of best headphones for teens is a little controversial. After all, spending this kind of money for Bose quality may be more than your teenager deserves … especially after the teen failed to complete his or her chore list for a record 35th consecutive week. But if it fits in your budget, these headphones are unequaled in quality and comfort. (Come to think of it, maybe you should buy them for yourself instead. You did your chores this week … and the teen’s chores.) $349 AT AMAZON

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones School is noisy, especially when your teenager is trying to study … or so the teen says. So these Sony headphones rank as the best headphones for school, as they have excellent noise cancelling features to make your teen feel like he or she is the only person in the entire school, allowing for unlimited studying. (Take one more excuse off the list when the kid tries to explain away the “D” in algebra class.) $348 AT AMAZON

Cowin E7 Noise Cancelling Headphones When your teen wants noise cancelling headphones, but you want well priced headphones, the compromise is this pair from Cowin. These headphones have both a wireless and wired mode, which is convenient. Several color options are available too. They may not be Beats headphones, but you can consider this a great opportunity to teach your teens that they don’t get everything they want in life. $60 AT AMAZON

BeatsX In-Ear Headphones For the best wired headphones that also cost a tick under $100 (hey, a few pennies can be a tick), these Beats in-ear headphones are a nice choice, delivering excellent audio quality. Plus, they’re part of the Beats brand, which is something even the most jaded teen can appreciate. $100 AT B&H

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones In-ear headphones with noise cancelling technology can serve as the best headphones for school, but they can be tough to find. These 1MORE headphones give you crystal clear sound with the environmental noise cancellation technology. They’re also more comfortable than most wired in-ear headphones, which is important because you know your teen will have them in the ears more than out. $100 AT SAM'S CLUB

TOZO T10 Wireless Ear Bud Headphones Some teens like the idea of wireless ear buds instead of the best wired headphones. Ear buds are so handy, they seem to be a technological miracle. These TOZO ear buds fit into a wireless charging case, which means they have storage readily available. Now, if your teen remembers to place the ear buds where they belong every night, rather than losing them, we’ll truly have a miracle on our hands. $50 AT AMAZON

Jabra Elite 75t Ear Bud Headphones Wireless ear buds are expensive. So you may have some apprehension about giving them to an absent-minded teenager. Understandable. Just remember, though, at some point soon (if you haven’t already) you will be handing this same teenager the keys to your car. (Deep breath.) Maybe take some baby steps with these Jabra ear bud headphones. See if they can take care of the ear buds before you hand over the car. $180 AT AMAZON

Samsung Galaxy Ear Bud Headphones For teens who have a Samsung phone, the Samsung Galaxy ear bud headphones make the perfect match. (Actually, they even work with Apple iPhones too.) They have a reasonable price, which is a nice option for a gift to a teenager. They’re even splash resistant. God only knows why a teenager would need splash resistant ear buds, but sometimes it’s better not to ask questions. $105 AT AMAZON

Apple AirPods Headphones No list of the best headphones for teens would be complete without Apple AirPods. They’re stylish and desirable, almost reaching a Beats level. They can charge wirelessly inside the included case. For teenagers who are fans of everything Apple, these AirPods are an amazing gift. #parentoftheyear $170 AT AMAZON

