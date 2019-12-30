Your baby gourmand dines on locally grown veggie purees you spend hours meal prepping each week. You stocked her library with the best books to encourage infant development. You’d never skip her soothing nighttime routine (a bath and mini massage with all-natural baby beauty products, ofc, followed by a special lullaby). And she rides in the safest stroller you spent months researching.

Yep, it’s very clear that only the BEST will do for your bb. So when it comes to all that cute clothing you spend hours laundering (with fragrance-free detergent, obvi), only the softest and safest option will suffice. Enter organic cotton.

Whether you opt for a wardrobe that’s exclusively organic or invest in a few key pieces that your L.O. will wear often (like PJs!), going organic has loads of benefits for your babe and beyond.

First and foremost, choosing organic cotton baby clothes means your kiddo will have less exposure to chemicals that are used to treat many textiles — which is particularly important for babies. “An infant’s thin skin more easily absorbs substances,” explains Samridhi Ganeriwalla, founder of organic clothing brand Little West Street, “and their bodies are less able to break down or eliminate toxins that enter the body.” When you opt for organic cotton, you can be sure it’s free of the toxins that can be extremely irritating to babies’ sensitive skin (which is why organic cotton clothing is often recommended by pediatricians for newborns with eczema).

When you’re looking at a label, keep an eye out for GOTS certification, which means it meets the gold standard set by the Global Organic Textile Standard – covering every aspect from the harvesting of the crops to the labor conditions of the workers. You’ll also see lots of “Standard 100 by OEKO-TEK” certifications, too, which ensures the cotton is free from 100 harmful chemicals. “Both certifications are a great step in making fabrics less harmful,” says Samridhi. “Just keep in mind that OEKO-TEK can apply to both organic and non-organic fabrics.”

From booties and bibs to joggers and jammies, we’ve found 22 organic cotton baby clothes ideas that are sweet, soft and safe for your little one.

Unisex Quilted Baby Booties by Burt’s Bees Baby Behold the brilliance of baby booties — because there isn’t enough elastic in the world to keep socks stuck on your baby’s wiggly little feet. Cute and comfy, these things are completely kick-proof and keep tootsies toasty. $16 AT AMAZON

Jogger 3-Pack by Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson — an OG organic baby outfitter — now offers an Amazon-exclusive label that’s perfect for Prime addicts. The collection is packed with basics like sleepers, onesies, undies and leggings, including this sweet set of joggers available in a range of shades and prints. $32 AT AMAZON

Comfy Knit Baby Hat by Zestt Organics Fact: Especially in chillier temps, babies need hats to stay warm. (Those big little heads are often to blame for lost body heat.) Now remind yourself of that important medical information as you stock up on sweet little toppers for your newborn’s noggin all winter long — including this sustainable, ethical and GOTS-certified blush cap that’s just begging to become an heirloom piece. $20 AT MAISONETTE

Baby Bundle by STORQ If you’re seeking a set of instant heirlooms, this is it. Greet your new arrival (or surprise a mama-to-be girlfriend) with an adorable bundle that features all the essentials: a coordinating onesie, socks, blanket, hat and bunny toy. So cuddly, so cute — just like that new little bb. (Pssst: Storq also offers amazing essentials for mamas, and we’re currently obsessing over the new 3-piece lounge sets — so you can match your bebé in cozy cuteness.) $135 AT STORQ

Whale Lovey by Zestt Organics Clothes aren’t the only thing in constant contact with your kiddo’s skin. Have you ever watched your babe rub a stuffed animal all over her face, silently freaking the EFF out as you realize that polyester panda is coated in toxic chemicals? Save yourself the anxiety and snag a soft, soothing little lovey made with GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton. $34 AT MAISONETTE

2-Piece Organic Cotton Outfit by NewZhu The perfect organic cotton matching set doesn’t exis—. Oh, wait. It does. You can style this dreamy duo a million different ways. (Try pairing with a beanie and moccasins for a haute hipster-baby moment.) Mix and match the great colors, too. $14 AT AMAZON

Baby Girl Headbands by Touched By Nature It’s pretty amazing how sliding on a simple bow headband can take your baby’s bedhead from gremlin-esque to absolutely adorable, amirite? Stock up on these five-packs of bitty bow bands to tame crazy hair days and accessorize any outfit. $11 AT AMAZON

Bondi Kids Poncho by Zestt Organics Crafted from a quick-drying fouta towel weave, these precious ponchos were created for beach days and bathtime — but we also love the idea of layering over leggings or jeans for a baby bohemian vibe. $39 AT MAISONETTE

Berry Branch Organic Cotton Dress and Cardigan by Touched By Nature This is one sweet steal at just $13 for two extremely soft organic cotton pieces. And if you don’t love the berry print? Click through anyway — this precious dress is available in 18 more prints and patterns over on Amazon. $13 AT AMAZON

Handknit Popcorn Sweater by Penoora’s Because if you’re going to spend $97 on a sweater — even one this irresistibly adorable — it better be a completely custom knit job made-to-order by a female artisan you’re supporting through the purchase. Now let’s take a moment to appreciate those precious poms. $97 AT MAISONETTE

Bright Basics Bear Hoodie by Hanna Andersson Your little bear will love hibernating in a precious hoodie that pairs classic style notes (super soft cotton, preppy stripes) with adorable accents (those ears!). It’s also the perfect future hand-me-down: Hanna clothes last forever. Just ask my mom. $42 AT AMAZON

Velvet Bloomers by Vild House of Little Let’s make 2020 the year we bring bloomers back, OK? Pair with a peter pan collared shirt, buckled shoes and/or a British baby accent for a Prince George-approved look. $41 AT MAISONETTE

Organic Olive Mountain Harem Pants by Parade Organics Bedecked with mini mountains, these cozy joggers are the perfect piece for your little adventurer. When you click through, keep browsing for matching bibs and bear hats. $18 AT AMAZON

Llama Love Bandana Bib Set by Little West Street A bib isn’t just a bib, is it? Sure, it catches the occasional spill of sweet potatoes from your airplane spoon — but it’s also a full-time drool rag and occasional burp cloth. When you’re wiping the babe’s face with something so frequently, make sure it’s with a high-quality organic cotton. (Bonus points for the adorable prints.) $25 AT LITTLE WEST STREET

Gruffalo Lightweight Snugsuit by MORI This snuggly suit is the warmest way to make sure your little mouse (or perhaps your little monster?) looks good — whether it’s lounging around the house or strolling through the *deep dark wood* during an outdoorsy playdate. And if you’re not familiar with classic story of The Gruffalo, meet your new (old) favorite right here. $65 AT MORI

Knit Trousers by Vild House of Little These army-green knit joggers are about to become a staple in your little one’s wardrobe: They’ll go with everything to elevate all your baby’s basics. There’s a coordinating cardigan available if you’re craving a classic look; or try pairing with a muted tie-dye tee and denim jacket for playground-friendly fashion. $34 AT MAISONETTE

Little Polar Zip-Up Sleepsuit by MORI This cozy sleepsuit has all the essentials for a sound and safe snooze: a concealed zipper with a safety tab and fold-over scratch mitts (so your baby doesn’t look like he got into a bear fight overnight). $24 AT MORI

4-Piece Twinkle Set by Seraphine Presenting a celestial set that’ll have your future astronaut (or meteorologist! or astrologist!) seeing stars. The kit includes PJs, a onesie, leggings and hat that are all equally adorbs — but we have to call out the bright contrast zipper on the jammies not only for style points, but because it’ll make it way easier to unzip in the dark during those inevitable middle-of-the-night diaper changes. $99 AT SERAPHINE

Melanie Apron by Bebe Organic Is it practical? Absolutely not! But is it one of the prettiest, most precious little frocks a tiny human could ever hope to wear? Indeed. This type of splurge is perfect for the next time you play “mommy blogger” and drag your bebé to a scenic spot at sunset to stage next year’s holiday card (or, um, just your latest Instagram post). Psst: It’s also on sale right now! $45 AT MAISONETTE

