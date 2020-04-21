Arachnophobia is a real thing. I know. I’ve lived with an arachnophobe for 18 years whose colossal fear of spiders has included middle-of-the-night terror attacks involving spider nightmares. She also was a huge fan of Harry Potter books, so being able to survive some of those scenes in the books and movies with the giant spiders was quite the ordeal.

Regardless of how intense your fear of spiders is, you probably don’t want to pass a fear of spiders on to your children. After all, spiders may be scary to us, but they are fascinating to kids who love science and nature shows (the episode of Wild Kratts, Secrets of the Spider’s Web was pretty cool). And let’s admit, spiders do eat more annoying insects, so they really do have significant benefits to us and Mother Earth.

So let’s just put our fears aside and admit that kids love anything that’s gross or scary or gross AND scary. Add to that any sort of electronic components and remote control capabilities and you’re set. Your kids already love the best remote control cars, so giving them a remote control spider seems like a win.

These remote control spiders climb walls, move around on the floors, and are sure to piss off the family cat. But if this is a successful way to give your kids a healthy way to keep busy and love nature, it’ll be worth it … we hope.

Tipmant 4CH RC Tarantula We might as well start our list of the best remote control spiders with the best mix of lifelike and creepy. This Tipmant spider is huge, as the body is about as big as the size of your adult hand, and the legs hang well over the edges of your hand. But it’s the bright blue eyes that’ll probably send you over the edge, especially if the kids are driving this thing toward you in a dark room. (Deep breaths, deep breaths.) The plastic bottom is hidden from view pretty well, giving this model a more realistic look. On the bottom, it has three very small wheels to propel it, so it will not go well on slick linoleum or thick, plush carpet. The five-button remote is pretty easy to use and clearly marked, so younger drivers should be able to handle it. It gives you basic moves of forward, backward, left, and right. It is not a remote control spider that climbs walls, which probably is a good thing. It’s already creepy enough. $42 AT AMAZON

Combat Creatures Attacknid MK1 Battling Spider RC If you’d prefer a robot spider that looks a bit more like something that could come out of a sci-fi graphic novel and less like a real spider, Attacknid is the answer. There’s no mistaking this remote control spider for a real spider that you’d like to try to smash with a shoe. (Plus this robot spider only has six legs; another dead giveaway.) You can control this spider through the wireless remote control, and it moves its legs instead of rolling on wheels, so it’s a far more serious robot than the typical RC spider. Buy two of them, and you can even have spider battles. Attacknid can shoot foam discs up to 30 feet, and the disc firing area can rotate 360 degrees to allow for precise aiming. This is an expensive remote control spider, but it also has some very cool features. Even though it doesn’t resemble a real spider, perhaps evolution is telling us this is the future of spiders. And if in 1,000 years you’d see this 10-inch tall spider coming at you, you’d have a reason to have arachnophobia. $150 AT AMAZON

Terra by Battat Remote Control Spider For a simpler design in a robot spider, the Terra by Battat RC spider is more suitable for younger kids. This remote control has only three buttons, so it’s easier for children to understand than some others. You can move it in three directions (forward, right or left), and it even has a 360-degree spin mode for a little extra fun. The red eyes on this spider will light up for a jolt of terror when the lights are out. It looks pretty fake when it’s just sitting on the floor, but once it starts moving around, it may fool you occasionally, so you can count on your kids using this remote control spider for evil at least part of the time. You’ve been warned. $20 AT TARGET

Tipmant 2CH RC Spider Much like the large size Tipmant remote control spider we listed earlier, this slightly smaller Tipmant 2CH spider has a realistic look, complete with a furry exterior. This spider has a rotating wheel toward the front of the body on the bottom to help you steer it, and two wheels toward the back of the body on the bottom to keep it moving forward on many surfaces, but it will struggle on deep carpet or slick floors. We also should mention that when we say this robot spider is slightly smaller than its big brother, it’s still big enough that its legs will hang slightly off the side of the average adult hand when holding it. Let’s just say it’s plenty big enough to scare the s**t out of the cat. Hopefully, you’ll hear it coming or it’ll scare the s**t out of you too. $20 AT AMAZON

Discovery Kids RC Tarantula Spider If your biggest spider related fear is a tarantula, then this is the robot spider made to help you overcome your fears … or take them to another level. The Discovery Kids remote control spider is huge, measuring more than 9 inches across. It has a simple remote with just two buttons, which gives younger children the ability to control it. It has a rotating wheel on the bottom near the front to steer it and two wheels on the bottom near the back to keep it moving on a variety of surfaces. The designers did a good job of maximizing the gross out factor with a few extra features. As it rolls along, the legs wiggle back and forth, making it appear as though it’s scuttling along. And we know they aren’t realistic, but the front has two glowing red eyes and huge fangs. The entire package is enough to send someone with arachnophobia over the edge. $17 AT AMAZON

Wall Climbing Spider Remote Control When a remote control spider climbs walls, it throws a whole new level into the scare factor. So this model will be a favorite of young children looking to scare the crap out of you. Each orange and black spider robot has a fuzzy body with red eyes to make it look creepier. You also can bend the legs any way you want to create a more realistic look. The spider measures about 7 inches across including the legs, so if it’s hanging on the wall, it’s going to grab your attention, and probably not in a good way. And if it’s stuck on the wall, expect the family dog to take a running jump at it, so hopefully you won’t end up with muddy paws and claw marks on the walls. (Then again, if you have kids, you’ve seen many worse things on your walls.) $19 AT TOMTOP

Hexbug Spider A Hexbug spider is one of the more popular remote control spider toys. Your kids may already have some other Hexbugs, so adding a Hexbug spider is a natural progression. Each Hexbug will bounce across the floor, and you can steer it with a wireless remote control that’s pretty easy to use, even for younger kids. With the Hexbug spider, the head rotates 360 degrees, so you can do some fun tricks with it. It’s available in a few different colors, so you may want to collect them all. (Or not.) If you cannot stand the other robot spiders on our list, this one doesn’t look like a realistic spider, and it’s quite a bit smaller than the others, so it may be easier for you to tolerate. Consider this a starter level remote control spider, and you then may be able to migrate to another, creepier model in the list as your level of bravery grows. (You might not even need multiple therapy sessions to do this, but we’re not making any guarantees.) $23 AT AMAZON

Kaim Remote Control Spider The Kaim robot spider consists of a tough plastic, but it almost has a metallic look that’s pretty menacing. (And if the spiders ever figure out how to give themselves metallic armor that looks like this, all bets are off for those with arachnophobia and those without it. Your tennis shoe will have no chance against it.) Its remote control is shaped like a ball, which the manufacturer says makes it easier for children to hold and use than a traditional shaped remote control. The eyes light up with an extra button on the remote. Rather than using wheels to move, the legs scuttle along, so it moves best on a hard, flat surface. Best of all, it plays music. And if anything says I’m-not-a-realistic-creepy-spider, it’s the ability to play a tune. $38 AT AMAZON

If spiders aren’t your thing, we get it. But we have plenty of other toy guides that may be more to your liking and that dial down the creepy, crawly factor.

