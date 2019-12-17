The 17 Best Toddler Books to Keep Your Two Year Olds+ Listening and Learning

Reading to your toddler is a great way to spend quality time together, spark their imagination, and most importantly, win the battle of bedtime. But beyond fun pictures and silly characters, books can also provide kids with valuable life lessons and an increased vocabulary, which can set them up for success later in life.

One thing that’a guaranteed about young kids is that once they like something, they really like it. So be prepared to read their favorite books over and over and over. Here are 17 mom-approved toddler books that you won’t mind reading the first, second, or the hundredth time.

Counting Kisses: A Kiss & Read Book by Karen Katz Not that you need any additional reasons to shower your toddler with smooches, but this book will give you one. This fun picture book counts down from 10 kisses, giving your tot a mini math lesson and plenty of opportunities for kisses. $8 AT AMAZON

Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle Kids can learn a sweet message about the power of kindness in a story about a friendly blue truck who helps a cranky dump truck get unstuck in the mud. $8 AT AMAZON

Maisy Cleans Up by Lucy Cousins Maisy is a little white mouse who is busy with adventures both big and small. In this book, Maisy can teach your toddler that cleaning is fun — a win-win for both of you. $4 AT AMAZON

Circle by Mac Burnett The last book in the Shape Trilogy, Circle is about its titular shape and its friends, Square and Triangle. Your little one will love looking at the monochromatic, geometric illustrations and following along Circle’s journey. $8 AT AMAZON

Brave Little Camper: Interactive Children's Sound Book by Carmen Crowe RVs are so trendy right now, even for kids. The Brave Little Camper book has a soundtrack built in — your toddler can add sound effects to the story with a push of a button. #sorrynotsorry $9 AT AMAZON

Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me by Eric Carle If you’re looking for something a father or father figure will love to read, this book is a great pick — it’s about the lengths a papa will go to make his daughter happy. The pages fold out to make the story feel even more special. $10 AT AMAZON

Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown Goodnight Moon is a classic for a reason — it’s still the perfect way to wind down the day and prepare little ones for bedtime. $5 AT AMAZON

I Will Take a Nap! by Mo Willems Piggie and Elephant are best friends in Mo Willems’ funny books for kids. Gerald the elephant is cranky and wants to take a nap in this story, something everyone, no matter their age, can relate to. $7 AT AMAZON

A is for Awesome! by Eva Chen For a dose of empowerment and inspiration, A is for Awesome! will teach your little one their ABCs and educate them about powerful women in history. $6 AT AMAZON

George and His Shadow by Davide Cali George wakes up one morning to find a stranger at his kitchen table — his shadow. He spends the day (unsuccessfully) trying to get rid of him until he realizes they can be good friends. This cute story will teach your toddler about about finding friendship in unlikely places. $16 AT AMAZON

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle Relive your childhood through your kid’s eyes with this timeless tale about a caterpillar with a healthy appetite that transforms into a beautiful butterfly. The board book can also help teach tots about different days of the week, foods, and numbers. $6 AT AMAZON

The Best Pet by Louise Tate Forget dogs, cats, and fish. In this book, the best pet is a dinosaur, as they can ride skateboards and do magic tricks. $15 AT AMAZON

