The 17 Best Toddler Books to Keep Your Two Year Olds+ Listening and Learning

Reading to your toddler is a great way to spend quality time together, spark their imagination, and most importantly, win the battle of bedtime. But beyond fun pictures and silly characters, books can also provide kids with valuable life lessons and an increased vocabulary, which can set them up for success later in life.
One thing that’a guaranteed about young kids is that once they like something, they really like it. So be prepared to read their favorite books over and over and over. Here are 17 mom-approved toddler books that you won’t mind reading the first, second, or the hundredth time.
Counting Kisses: A Kiss & Read Book by Karen Katz
Not that you need any additional reasons to shower your toddler with smooches, but this book will give you one. This fun picture book counts down from 10 kisses, giving your tot a mini math lesson and plenty of opportunities for kisses.
Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle
Kids can learn a sweet message about the power of kindness in a story about a friendly blue truck who helps a cranky dump truck get unstuck in the mud.
Maisy Cleans Up by Lucy Cousins
Maisy is a little white mouse who is busy with adventures both big and small. In this book, Maisy can teach your toddler that cleaning is fun — a win-win for both of you.
Circle by Mac Burnett
The last book in the Shape Trilogy, Circle is about its titular shape and its friends, Square and Triangle. Your little one will love looking at the monochromatic, geometric illustrations and following along Circle’s journey.
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin, Jr.
In this rhyming, colorful book, the ABCs run up a coconut tree, and what happens next, you’ll just have to read and see.
Brave Little Camper: Interactive Children's Sound Book by Carmen Crowe
RVs are so trendy right now, even for kids. The Brave Little Camper book has a soundtrack built in — your toddler can add sound effects to the story with a push of a button. #sorrynotsorry
Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me by Eric Carle
If you’re looking for something a father or father figure will love to read, this book is a great pick — it’s about the lengths a papa will go to make his daughter happy. The pages fold out to make the story feel even more special.
Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown
Goodnight Moon is a classic for a reason — it’s still the perfect way to wind down the day and prepare little ones for bedtime.
I Will Take a Nap! by Mo Willems
Piggie and Elephant are best friends in Mo Willems’ funny books for kids. Gerald the elephant is cranky and wants to take a nap in this story, something everyone, no matter their age, can relate to.
If Animals Kissed Good Night by Ann Whitford Paul
Animals, they’re just like us — they kiss their kids goodnight, too. This cute story shows how different animals send their little ones off to dreamland.
A is for Awesome! by Eva Chen
For a dose of empowerment and inspiration, A is for Awesome! will teach your little one their ABCs and educate them about powerful women in history.
It's Time to Sleep, My Love by Nancy Tillman and Eric Metaxas
Help convince your toddler that it’s time to go to sleep with a book that shows animals all over the world settling down for the night.
I Love You, Stinky Face by Lisa McCourt
Everyone deserves love, even if you’re a stinky skunk or a slimy swamp monster. This heartwarming book is all about the unconditionality of a mother’s love.
George and His Shadow by Davide Cali
George wakes up one morning to find a stranger at his kitchen table — his shadow. He spends the day (unsuccessfully) trying to get rid of him until he realizes they can be good friends. This cute story will teach your toddler about about finding friendship in unlikely places.
Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What do You Hear? by Bill Martin, Jr.
You and your little one will get transported to the animal kingdom with an interactive book that features 10 unusual animals (like flamingos, walruses, and zebras) and their sounds.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
Relive your childhood through your kid’s eyes with this timeless tale about a caterpillar with a healthy appetite that transforms into a beautiful butterfly. The board book can also help teach tots about different days of the week, foods, and numbers.
The Best Pet by Louise Tate
Forget dogs, cats, and fish. In this book, the best pet is a dinosaur, as they can ride skateboards and do magic tricks.
Now that you’ve got the babes library ready to go, check out other books you need on your bookshelves.