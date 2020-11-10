33 Dirty Santa Gift Ideas For Coworkers, Friends, And Family

Always Fits

If you thought coming up with gift ideas for your father-in-law or for your boyfriend was hard, try coming up with Dirty Santa gift ideas. Similar to a White Elephant exchange, a Dirty Santa exchange is where everyone brings a wrapped gift and as guests start to open them, other guests can choose to steal previously-unwrapped gifts or pick a new one. As in, you somehow have to find a gift that’s suitable for a range of ages, genders, and personalities. Ugh.

Fortunately, thanks to Amazon, there are plenty of great gifts out there for a Dirty Santa exchange, from the hilariously inappropriate to the surprisingly practical. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Dirty Santa gifts of 2020 for every budget and every person. Psst: They’re so good, you might just want to steal back your own gift!

Dirty Santa Gift Idea for $15

SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder The only thing your giftee will find more relaxing than a hot shower at the end of a long day is a hot shower with a glass of wine or a can of beer in hand. Or rather, in the SipCaddy. $14.95 AT AMAZON

Dash Mini Maker For the brunch addict, this mini waffle maker—which has nearly 85,000 reviews on Amazon (!!)—is a must-have. Available in the cutest colors and prints, it whips up mouthwatering breakfasts in minutes. $15 AT AMAZON

The Original Wine Condoms These aren’t the condoms of your college one-night-stand days. No, these go on a different kind of shaft—the shaft of a wine bottle, that is, where they’ll keep vino fresh for days. $14.97 AT AMAZON

Corgi Dog Mousepad If they don’t think Corgi butts are the cutest thing ever then, to be honest, they don’t deserve this adorable (and also ergonomic) mousepad, anyways. $13.99 AT AMAZON

SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws Being seen with a plastic straw is basically social suicide at this point. Save your giftee and the environment at the same time with a pack of these reusable stainless steel straws at this year’s exchange. $5.89 AT AMAZON

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer I love lukewarm coffee, said no one ever. Fortunately, this heated coaster exists. With over 18,000 rave reviews, all your giftee has to do is plug it in and voila—a hot cup of joe for hours. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Achiou Winter Knit Gloves If your giftee is like 99% of the population—aka, obsessed with their phone—they need a pair of texting gloves so they can Snapchat, Instagram, and swipe right to their heart’s delight no matter the weather. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Dirty Santa Gift Ideas for $20

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug High-quality and stylish, Yeti has a cult following for a reason. And while the brand’s coolers cost hundreds of dollars, you can snag one of their popular—and equally covetable—Rambler mugs for under $30. $24.95 AT AMAZON

Work from Home Survival Kit One thing all of your coworkers probably have in common? They’re most likely still adjusting to that WFH life. This includes essentials like ear plugs to block out the sounds of their kids screaming or partners blasting music, a webcam cover to prevent cringe-y Zoom accidents, a conference call Bingo card, a decision coin that decides for you whether you should wear pants or sweatpants, and other cute trinkets to make this time a little more tolerable and amusing. $20 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Galison Gray Malin 2-Sided Jigsaw Puzzle 2020 was the year that jigsaw puzzles became cool again (we know, we’re still shocked, too). This double-sided one will keep kids and adults alike entertained for hours which we could all use these days. $24.42 AT AMAZON

Reese's Chocolate Christmas Candy Peanut Butter Variety Pack This gift truly needs no explanation. After all, it’s a giant pack of Reese’s treats, including Reese’s Pieces, Reese’s Sticks, and even the highly sought-after white chocolate Reese’s Cups. You might just want to steal this one back for yourself. $24.95 AT AMAZON

Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Give the selfie-obsessed a chance to put their best face forward with this clip-on ring light that will give their skin that “I woke up like this” glow. Filters? Who needs them?! $13.99 AT AMAZON

Dreamfarm (Red) Scizza ScissorsDreamfarm (Red) Scizza ScissorsDreamfarm (Red) Scizza Scissors These pizza scissors are proof that dreams really can come true. Not only do they cleanly slice through a pie (no more lost toppings or messes!) but they also have a built-in spatula for easy scooping. $22.1 AT AMAZON

Sushi Socks You’ll have your giftee rolling (see what we did there?!) with laughter when they open this box of sushi, which contains two pairs of socks inspired by their favorite Asian cuisine. $20 AT AMAZON

Telestrations After Dark Adult Party Game Pictionary meets Telephone in this hilarious game of trying to guess—and then trying to draw—whatever wildly inappropriate card you were given. As the name suggests, this is definitely NSFW. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Hella Cocktail Co. | 5-Pack Bitters Bar For the aspiring at-home bartender, they’ll need a quality pack of bitters to get started. This one, with five different delicious flavors, will upgrade their cocktail game from Fireball shots to classy old-fashioneds. $34.95 AT AMAZON

Nessie Ladle & Mamma Nessie Colander Cooking dinner every night for a family—or even just for yourself—can be a real monster. So it only makes sense to give your giftee equally monstrous gadgets like this Nessie-themed spoon and colander set. $28.2 AT AMAZON

100 Movies Scratch Off Poster They swear they’ve seen every movie—but have they really? Make them prove it (or give them a binge-watching bucket list to aspire to) with this Top 100 Movies scratch-off poster. $19.97 AT AMAZON

InnoGear Car Diffuser There are regular essential oil diffusers and then there are car essential oil diffusers. This one sits conveniently in their cupholder and will get rid of the stench of kids/takeout/body odor/moldy coffee mug that’s plaguing their daily drive. $19.99 AT AMAZON

321 STRONG Foam Roller Maybe they work out every day. Or maybe they sit on their butt all day binging Netflix. No matter the reason, their muscles are bound to get stiff and sore so a foam roller will more than come in handy this year. $26.99 AT AMAZON

Anker PowerCore 10000 When your phone dies, it can feel like a part of you dies, too. That’s why anyone and everyone will appreciate a portable charger like this one which will keep them and their phone alive all day long. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Funny Dirty Santa Gifts

Dear Asshole: 101 Tear-Out Letters to the Morons Who Muck Up Your Life Like it or not, the world is full of a**holes. This hilarious book will help your giftee cope with the worst of the worst by providing them snarky tear-out letters to hand to everyone from the backseat driver to the penny-pinching cheapskate. $12.59 AT AMAZON

Smells Like This Could Have Been an Email Candle If you’re looking for Dirty Santa gifts for coworkers, we guarantee any person who receives this will find it hilarious. We all hate meetings. Even when they’re Zoom meetings. The actual scent for this candle is bourbon coffee, which, delicious. It has a 60-hour burn time, so you’ve got plenty of time to remind everyone that their meeting could have been an email (or better yet? a Slack message). $25 AT ALWAYS FITS

Adulting Note Pad As an adult, a to-do list is never just a to-do list. Enter this relatable notepad, which your giftee can use for everything from keeping track of the errands they’re ignoring to celebrating the small wins like putting on pants or eating a vegetable. $5.95 AT AMAZON

Accoutrements Bacon Strips Bandages We never knew a paper cut could be appetizing, but slap a bandage on it that looks exactly like a sizzling strip of bacon on it and suddenly we’re drooling… $5.8 AT AMAZON

What Do You Meme? Core Game Anyone who loves memes will love this wildly popular party game. All you need is a sense of humor and a little creativity (and to actually know what a meme is in the first place, sorry Grandma!). $29.99 AT AMAZON

The Hell You Looking At? Porcelain Coffee Mug In case anyone needs a reminder that they’re not allowed to talk to you until you’re done with your first mug of coffee. That goes for coworkers and family. $17.50 AT ALWAYS FITS

Malicious Women Candle Co Soy Candle A candle that smells like zero f*cks, impending doom, or resting b*tch face? Those are just a few of the snarky scents you can choose from at Malicious Women Candle Co. $25 AT AMAZON

Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book Adult coloring books are all the rage right now and perhaps the most “adult” of all of them is this one, which as the title suggests, will help them calm the f*ck down. $4.99 AT AMAZON

Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket They say you are what you eat, and this giant tortilla blanket is proof. Your Chipotle-loving giftee can wrap themselves up like a giant burrito to stay warm and toasty all winter long. $19.99 AT AMAZON

