This Top-Rated Fire Pit Is On Sale For Just $50 — Hello, S’mores Season

Warm days and cool nights are finally upon us, and you know what that means: fire pit season is officially here. If you’re looking to reunite with loved ones outdoors this summer, now is the time to jump on one of these great deals Amazon is offering from their fire pit selection.

The KINGSO 22″ fire pit is currently on sale for $49.99, down from the original $70.

It’s compact enough to take with you to the beach or campsite and comes with a mesh screen to flying sparks down to a minimum. It also has over 5,900 five-star ratings, with customers saying it’s sturdy, well-designed, and a great size for a small space.

“We LOVE this firepit!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “We wanted one large enough for our whole family to sit around, with guests and this fits the bill perfectly! I cannot say enough about how pleased we are with this purchase! We also purchased this cover Veranda Large Round Fire Pit Cover. It fits well, leaving only the legs exposed a little & is very sturdy & nice looking.”

The Sunnydaze Cosmic Outdoor Fire Pit is also currently on sale for $219, and features a gorgeous moon-and-stars cutout on the metal barrel.

It, too, comes with a mesh spark screen, and is great for bigger lots at 42″ round.

“It is a well made fire pit that is attractive to the eye and does the job well,” one five-star reviewer said of the Cosmic pit. “It was simple to assemble and just fits an outdoor space beautifully with its clean simple lines. It’s well worth the money…I would definitely do business with this seller again and recommend them to others. They were stellar!!

But, if you’re not a scout in terms of fire building, Amazon is also selling affordable propane fire pits like TACKLIFE 28″ pit.

It’s safe and simple to use, cuts down the amount of smoke that a regular wood-burning pit emits, and even features a cover that can be installed so the pit turns into a tabletop when not in use.

“It was very simple and easy to put together, as the instructions were very complete and all screw holes line up perfectly,” one happy customer wrote. “It even came with spare parts (screws). There was also a video available that was detailed and very informative. The item is very sturdy and appears to be well made…This was the finishing touch to our little patio hideaway.”

If you’ve yet to invest in a fire pit for the summer, now is the time to do so. Roasted marshmallows are right around the corner.

