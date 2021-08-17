This Stain Remover Makes My Carpets Look Brand-New & I’m Obsessed

One of the biggest stresses of my life right now is that I’m a new homeowner with a small child. I love the house, and I obviously love my kid — but, the two together can be a messy combo. The steps have turned into mountains where my daughter’s figurines like to play and converse. The floor is often covered with a sea of LEGOS, sharp enough to dig into anyone’s feet. And empty juice boxes are part of the cozy decor. Basically, when you have kids, you have a mess.

Remember how I said I love this house? I really do — it feels like home. But, I don’t necessarily love the fact that all of the carpets are off-white because that means that spills are much harder to hide. Eventually, when the world calms down a bit, those carpets will be replaced with something else. But in the meantime, I’ve been trying to maintain them with Folex.

What is Folex, you may ask? It’s my go-to when it comes to carpet stains. Folex is, without a doubt, one of the easiest ways to lift stubborn stains. When I first used it, I actually sent a bunch of before-and-after photos to my friends in pure amazement. Yes, I was that excited about removing stains.

It’s also really easy to use. All you need to do is spray it on the stain, and that’s it. You don’t have to rinse or vacuum if you don’t want to. Speaking of vacuum, you can also use Folex directly in a carpet shampooer, which will make you feel like your bedroom is a freshly-cleaned hotel room.

One of the best things about Folex is that you can use it on any stain. If a stain is old, this stuff will work just as well as if the stain is new — if not better, to be honest. So, it’s great if your playroom is also carpeted. Just a few sprays will have things looking new for your next playdate. Unfortunately, Folex doesn’t also put toys away and rid of Goldfish cracker crumbs — but if it did, it’d probably be gifted at every bridal shower.

Listen, I know a lot of you don’t know me. But believe me when I say that I’ve literally brought Folex into so many conversations out of nowhere based on how much I love it — I’ve become that person. And, I think it’s because I’ve had so many failed experiences with products throughout the year claiming to do what Folex actually does.

And, I’m not alone. Folex has a pretty huge amount of 5-star ratings on Amazon. One Amazon reviewer by the name of Mim seemed to have one of the most colorfully delightful comments ever on the stuff. “I remember being completely dumbfounded by my pencil eraser as a kid. Where did the marks go? I looked in the air, I looked under my paper. What’s it made of? Does it have to be pink?” they wrote. That is indeed a puzzler, Mim. But, back to the actual product. “This carpet cleaner caused the same dumbfounded confusion when ‘spray, rub, gone’ actually worked,” they continued. “I’ve obviously lost some of my childhood curiosity over the years because I didn’t try to figure out how the carpet stain disappeared. Who cares? It’s gone! I practically skipped to the next room to try it out. The memory smudge of food, footprints, dog vomit. Gone.”

Plenty of other customers view Folex as a miracle. It’s changed the game as far as cleaning goes. Now, I feel more confident giving my daughter glasses of cranberry juice, knowing that Folex will help with the aftermath if need be. I just wish I knew about it sooner.

