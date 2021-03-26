This Top-Rated G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator Is On Sale, So Treat Yourself

Amazon

Celebrating a work milestone? A second quarantine birthday? Or are you just in the mood to treat yourself? Say no more—you’ve come to the right spot. The PALOQUETH G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator is currently on sale, and if the 4.5-star overall rating doesn’t convince you that this thing means business, the hilariously honest testimonials will.

The PALQUETH rabbit dildo promises a “whisper quiet” vibration and “dual stimulation” to cause a “blended orgasm.” According to the listing, the dildo portion of the toy is ergonomically angled in such a way that it hits the G-spot while the vibrating bunny ears provide prime stimulation to the clitoris. It’s waterproof and runs on a USB-chargeable battery making it the perfect toy that is always ready for playtime anywhere.

Plus, this dildo vibrator (which comes in both purple and pink) is currently on sale for just $28.69—that’s 28% off its original list price of $39.99.

“When I turned it on it was like nothing I’ve ever experienced in my whole life,” one five-star reviewer wrote in their review. “I couldn’t hear, couldn’t move. I felt like my body levitated off the bed!!… I felt like my body exploded internally and externally at the same time (Which has never been possible for me).”

Another five-star reviewer walked through the ease of using the rabbit vibrator. “The ‘skin’ is made from some silicone material that truly feels smooth and soft. The structure is very sturdy, meaning it does not bend or anything like that.” They reported that the vibe has nine different vibration options, and an “LED light [that] changes with the vibration pattern selected.” They continued, “The bunny ears do a great job of stimulating the clitoris. I actually did not expect that to be the case.”

And one happy customer simply wrote, “God damn. It had my toes curling and my heart racing. Definitely something I would recommend.” Say no more.

