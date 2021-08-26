The Best Newborn Gas Drops & Remedies For Soothing Your Fussy Baby’s Tummy

Getty Images/Thanasis Zovoilis

Gas drops for newborns can work wonders when your baby has a bubbly tummy. While gas is normal for infants who are both breastfed and formula-fed, an excess amount can cause discomfort and pain, which can lead to a lot of crying and very little sleep — for baby and for parents. If you know, you know.

You can certainly wait it out and hope that the gas goes away on its own, but if you want to help your little one get some immediate relief (AKA a big ol’ toot), gas relief drops are a good option.

Are gas drops safe for newborns?

But before we get into the best gas medicine for babies, let’s talk about what they are. Gas drops are an over-the-counter medical treatment. The main active ingredient is simethicone, which can safely help break up gas bubbles in a newborn’s stomach, making gas easier to pass. If your baby has been diagnosed with colic (when a healthy and well-fed baby cries for a prolonged period of time every day), you can also try gripe water.

What is the difference between gas drops and gripe water?

Gripe water offers a combination of homeopathic ingredients like fennel and ginger. It soothes tummy troubles with its herbal ingredients and can also help babies pass gas. However, if gas is the main culprit of your newborn’s discomfort, gas drops with simethicone may be more effective for bloat relief. Ask your pediatrician if you’re unsure which treatment to try.

Why is my newborn so gassy?

There are several reasons why newborns can get gas pains. We spoke to Dr. Jackie Schwarz, a pediatrician with Arlington Pediatrics, Ltd in Arlington Heights, IL who gave us some insight. “Some babies aren’t great at burping and some take in excess air while feeding, which turns into excess gas,” Schwarz told Scary Mommy. “Some may need more time for their bodies to learn how to digest.”

But how do you know if your baby needs gas drops and not just a good burp or fart? “When a baby is gassy or seems to have digestive discomfort, I give parents many suggestions,” Dr. Schwarz said. “First, I show parents how to burp their baby, feed their baby slower if they are bottle-fed, and do some leg bicycling or tummy time to get out the gas. If nothing is working, I recommend gas drops, gripe water, or baby probiotic drops as a next step.”

If you’re overwhelmed with the thought of administering medication to your tiny baby, the easiest way to do it is by putting the dropper in your infant’s mouth while breastfeeding or bottle-feeding.

Below you’ll find the most highly recommended gas drops, probiotic drops, and gripe water options for newborn gas relief and colic, according to parents and pediatricians. Before you give any supplements, medications, or treatments to your baby, check in with your pediatrician first.

Best Gas Drops For Newborns

Little Remedies Gas Relief Drops (3-pack) Little Remedies is a trusted brand that offers high-quality products, including these simethicone-based gas relief drops. The drops are a parent favorite because they provide gentle relief for your little one in minutes, they have no artificial flavors or dyes, and they are paraben-, gluten-, and alcohol-free. Plus, they don’t need to be refrigerated, so they’re a great on-the-go option. Get a 3-pack so you can keep one in the medicine cabinet, stash one in the diaper bag, and send one to daycare/Grandma’s for when Baby gets fussy. $23.68 AT AMAZON

Equate Infants Gas Relief Drops If your newborn is dealing with a lot of gas pain, check out this super-affordable bottle of infant gas relief drops. It has 100 doses per bottle and can be administered at every feeding or up to 12 times a day (just check with your doc first). They work just like better-known brands like Little Remedies and Mylicon. The drops are free of additives like saccharin, artificial flavors, and artificial colors, so there won’t be any onesie-staining if any slips out of your little one’s mouth. $3.62 AT WALMART

Culturelle Baby Calm + Comfort Probiotic Drops Probiotics help restore the natural balance of good bacteria in your newborn’s digestive tract. They can be given as a safe and healthy daily supplement, even when your baby isn’t fussy — just like how you take them when you aren’t fussy (presumably). Five daily drops of this probiotic will help reduce crying and discomfort caused by an occasional upset belly. As for what’s inside, there’s rice bran oil, German chamomile flower extract, carnauba wax, Lactobacillus GG, and vitamin D. Just keep in mind, you’ll need to refrigerate this one! $25.99 AT AMAZON

Mylicon Gas Relief Drops Mylicon is one of the top pediatrician-recommended gas drop brands for infants. These dye-free, simethicone-based drops are safe for “even the newest of newborns,” according to the company. They can be used at every feeding — up to 12 times a day. The medicine helps move along a baby’s natural process of relieving gas. (Insert fart noise.) $6.89 AT AMAZON

Gerber Soothe Baby Probiotic Drops You’re going to love these probiotic drops, because not only will they help soothe your baby’s upset belly and help reduce the chance of developing colic, but they also provide 100 percent of the daily vitamin D your baby needs. That means one less thing you have to give them and a check off your to-do list! We’re all about making life easier. $17.29 AT AMAZON

FridaBaby Windi the Gasspasser From the makers of the absolutely genius NoseFrida Snotsucker (which we find extremely gross, but immensely satisfying), here’s Windi Gas the Gas Passer — an alternative to drops with a fun name. It’s a tiny tube that safely, naturally, and instantly relieves gas and calms colic. The tube is designed for your baby’s tiny tushy, so while it may feel weird and invasive, babies barely feel it and it can truly help. $12.74 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Colic Drops

BioGaia Protectis Probiotic Drops Five daily drops of this probiotic can help your baby’s colic and digestive discomfort. Since it’s a probiotic, it can be used preventatively at the onset of symptoms or even before they start. The ingredients include L. reuteri ProTectis, sunflower oil, and natural palm kernel oil. One reviewer wrote, “I love these drops. They have changed our baby completely. Like, buy this ASAP if your baby has GERD, lots of gas issues, can’t burp, or can’t fart.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Infacol Colic Relief Drops Parents swear by these simethicone drops to effectively reduce colic in their babies. The medication is free from dyes, alcohol, and sugar, and it can be given before each feeding (just run the daily amount by your doc, first). Just a heads up — since there’s no sugar, parents recommend giving it to your little one while feeding so the milk helps mask the taste. $18.00 AT AMAZON

Wellements Organic Gripe Water This organic gripe water can help ease your baby’s belly discomfort associated with colic, gas, and hiccups. The company recommends giving the drops to your baby either before a feeding or 30 minutes after to help prevent spit up. Of course, all babies are different, so do what works best for you. It’s free from preservatives, so while you might just throw it back on the shelf once your baby is feeling better, make sure to throw it away after four weeks. $8.49 AT AMAZON

Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water/Gas Relief Combo Pack We love when a company comes through with a combo pack of baby essentials, like this pack of gripe water and gas relief drops. It’s impossible to know what’ll work for your little one’s upset belly until you try things — and in this case, you can try one of the most popular brand’s two effective gas relief options. One reviewer wrote, “Not only does my little one like the taste of it, but it works instantly. We can go from a locked up belly from gas pains to tooting and laughing. Really makes a difference for both of us.” $14.65 AT AMAZON

