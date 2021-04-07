In Case You Didn’t Know: You Can Buy A Beautiful Closed Gazebo On Amazon

Palram/Amazon

Just in case you needed a DIY home project (been watching too much HGTV, huh?), we have some big news for you: You can buy a gazebo from Amazon, and it’s truly the perfect addition to your backyard if you have the space. Not only does it add value to your home, but it gives you another space to hang out, do your work, or have a little home gym. Designed by the reputable Palram Store (a manufacturing brand that specializes in outdoor construction), this gazebo is expensive — but likely cheaper than having a contractor come out and build one for you.

And before you ask — yes, the gazebo comes needing to be assembled, so you can consider this a DIY project, or you can pay around $250 to have it built for you. In total, the gazebo just over $10,000 (I know! We did say it was expensive!), but if you’re looking to spruce up your outdoor living space, this is a great option. And it looks super profesh and fancy.

The gazebo features a 16mm multi-wall polycarbonate roof panels that give you total UV protection (they also don’t get discolored over time, due to the sun) and are essentially unbreakable, a gutter system so you don’t have to worry about water seeping in during a rain storm, a “crystal-clear” acrylic wall system that’s super sturdy and easy to clean and maintain, preassembled doors with locks, and more.

Here’s what your gazebo could look like (envision yourself doing yoga on a beautiful crisp morning — in your gazebo!):

The Palram store sells other home projects like greenhouses, patio covers, carports, and more.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.