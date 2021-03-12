Buy A Giant Inflatable Peep For Your Yard…Because You F*cking Can

Amazon

Peeps may be the most divisive Easter candy currently on the market—you either love them or you loathe them. But there’s one Peep out there that you can’t help but love. It’s huge, it’s blue (it also comes in pink, but that color seems to be sold out for now), and it’s about to be living in your front yard for the entire spring season.

The Goosh Store on Amazon just launched a five-foot inflatable Peep for your front yard and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all Easter. It retails for just under $40 and comes with interior LED lights so your Peep buddy can be viewed by the neighborhood both day and night. And don’t worry about your new best friend flying away on you—the Peep comes equipped with built-in sandbags and can be firmly anchored into the ground with the provided four stakes and two ropes. It also comes with an extended 10-foot power cord so you can easily run electricity from your house to the Peep.

The first person to leave a review (of five stars, by the way) said that this blow-up critter is “sooo sweet.” They wrote, “I really like the ease of set up and the Bunny is Amazing.” And the four other first-time customers have also given this guy a five-star rating. So far, he’s seemingly one of the most popular bunnies in his neighborhood.

With such a good price attached and the promise of easy setup, this Peep is going to be in high demand from now until Easter, so hop on it fast before it dashes away. Move over, Easter Bunny—the inflatable Peep is everyone’s new favorite candy critter.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.