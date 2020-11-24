The 26 Best Gifts For Artists If You’re Drawing A Blank

Amazon

If you’re trying to think of the best gifts for artists, your mind might be a blank canvas. The visionary in your life probably has a critical eye and great taste, so gift ideas for artists and creators that aren’t cheesy can be hard to come up with. Whether it’s fair or not, art lovers have a reputation for being particular. Christmas gifts for artists are even tougher — that’s like two whole themes to consider! Don’t Van Gogh crazy yet. The way I see it, you have a few options: find that perfect WOW item that even the biggest art snob will love, embrace the kitsch and find a quirky gift , or get down to brass tacks with some tried and true art supplies. Whether you’re looking for gifts for painters, sculptors, or illustrators, we got you covered. Here are the best gifts for the artist in your life.

Best Christmas Gifts for Artists

Kimdio Ceramic Vase This chic and simple vase works in any space and looks great with or without flowers. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Hudson Canvas Work Apron For the artist who likes to get down and dirty, this neutral but durable work apron can handle pretty much anything that comes its way. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Sboly Espresso Machine I’ve never met an artist who didn’t drink espresso. This quick brew machine makes 4 shots of espresso in less than 3 minutes. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Wosalba Black Turtleneck Every artist needs a black turtleneck. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. If you want to get a beret, that’s totally your call, but we’re into that journey for you. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Speedball Super Value Block Printing Starter Kit Turn those gorgeous sketches into stamps with this block printing kit — a perfect way for an illustrator to explore a new medium. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Dyvicl Fineliner Pens This set includes 100 brightly colored pens, perfect for some mindless doodling or precise graphics. $32.99 AT AMAZON

Nathalie Lete Les Lapins Puzzle This elegant puzzle, designed by Nathalie Lete, is perfect for an artist who needs to step away from their own work for a few minutes (or hours) and immerse themselves in a different kind of activity. $19.95 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Willowdale Weaving Loom Instead of hitting the home decor aisle, gift this little loom so your favorite artiste can create their own wall hanging. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Wacom Drawing Tablet For the digital artist, this Wacom tablet is perfect for drawing their latest masterpiece or photo-editing a disaster selfie. $79.95 AT AMAZON

Youngcol Pen and Pencil Case This super cute floral case holds up to 200 colored pencils or markers and also comes in all black for moodier artists. $27.99 AT AMAZON

Gifts for Painters

Transon Art Portfolio Case This trendy-but-classic portfolio bag is heavy duty and can be used as a backpack or tote. $23.90 AT AMAZON

Moon Shell Palette For the watercolor artist, this perfect little stoneware palette is its own work of art. $64 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Paint Puck Brush Holder and Cleaner Performing double-duty, this little cup is a holder and a cleaner in one, with silicon bristles at the bottom to get brushes squeaky clean. $31.19 AT AMAZON

Bob Ross Party Supplies Ain’t no party like a Bob Ross party ’cause a Bob Ross party don’t stop. Only happy accidents, my friends. $37.99 AT AMAZON

Artify 38 Piece Paint Brush Set This set has 38 different size brushes and a natural canvas case — a perfect staple for any painter. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Pictionary Air This updated classic works with your smart device so the art you draw in the air appears next to you on screen. Game night is about to get lit. $34.96 AT AMAZON

Doodle Hog Easy Tie Dye Kit Tie Dye is all the rage for kids and grown-ups alike, and this set comes with every color under the sun, so your favorite designer can go wild on everything from tees to tube socks. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Lego Art Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe With over 3,000 pieces, this Lego set recreates the iconic image of Marilyn Monroe in classic Warhol fashion. It even comes with its own soundtrack to vibe out to while you’re putting everything together. $119.95 AT AMAZON

Springtime Paint-By-Number Kit Paint-by-number kits have a reputation for being tacky, but this floral print would look great in anyone’s living room. $35 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

