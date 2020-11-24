The 26 Best Gifts For Artists If You’re Drawing A Blank

If you’re trying to think of the best gifts for artists, your mind might be a blank canvas. The visionary in your life probably has a critical eye and great taste, so gift ideas for artists and creators that aren’t cheesy can be hard to come up with. Whether it’s fair or not, art lovers have a reputation for being particular. Christmas gifts for artists are even tougher — that’s like two whole themes to consider! Don’t Van Gogh crazy yet. The way I see it, you have a few options: find that perfect WOW item that even the biggest art snob will love, embrace the kitsch and find a quirky gift , or get down to brass tacks with some tried and true art supplies. Whether you’re looking for gifts for painters, sculptors, or illustrators, we got you covered. Here are the best gifts for the artist in your life.
Best Christmas Gifts for Artists
Kimdio Ceramic Vase
This chic and simple vase works in any space and looks great with or without flowers.
Hudson Canvas Work Apron
For the artist who likes to get down and dirty, this neutral but durable work apron can handle pretty much anything that comes its way.
Sboly Espresso Machine
I’ve never met an artist who didn’t drink espresso. This quick brew machine makes 4 shots of espresso in less than 3 minutes.
Wosalba Black Turtleneck
Every artist needs a black turtleneck. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. If you want to get a beret, that’s totally your call, but we’re into that journey for you.
Speedball Super Value Block Printing Starter Kit
Turn those gorgeous sketches into stamps with this block printing kit — a perfect way for an illustrator to explore a new medium.
Dyvicl Fineliner Pens
This set includes 100 brightly colored pens, perfect for some mindless doodling or precise graphics.
Everything Mary Deluxe Craft Caddy
Whether it be for panting, sewing, or just general crafting, this huge caddy can haul it all.
Nathalie Lete Les Lapins Puzzle
This elegant puzzle, designed by Nathalie Lete, is perfect for an artist who needs to step away from their own work for a few minutes (or hours) and immerse themselves in a different kind of activity.
Willowdale Weaving Loom
Instead of hitting the home decor aisle, gift this little loom so your favorite artiste can create their own wall hanging.
Wacom Drawing Tablet
For the digital artist, this Wacom tablet is perfect for drawing their latest masterpiece or photo-editing a disaster selfie.
Youngcol Pen and Pencil Case
This super cute floral case holds up to 200 colored pencils or markers and also comes in all black for moodier artists.
Laura Horn Visionary 2020-2021 Planner
2021 can’t come soon enough, and this Visionary Planner is accented with gorgeous designs by Laura Horn.
Compartes Small Wave Chocolate Box
Who says art can’t be edible? These gourmet chocolates are almost too pretty to eat.
Gifts for Painters
Transon Art Portfolio Case
This trendy-but-classic portfolio bag is heavy duty and can be used as a backpack or tote.
Art: The Definitive Visual Guide
This informative hardcover does double duty as decor with its gorgeous pops of color.
Moon Shell Palette
For the watercolor artist, this perfect little stoneware palette is its own work of art.
Upstate Plant Based Dye Kit
This dye kit comes in Rose, Indigo, and Turmeric, for the designer who wants to keep things natural.
Aovoa Repeatable Water Drawing Board
Just add water! This reusable board can be used again and again — no paint necessary.
Paint Puck Brush Holder and Cleaner
Performing double-duty, this little cup is a holder and a cleaner in one, with silicon bristles at the bottom to get brushes squeaky clean.
Bob Ross Party Supplies
Ain’t no party like a Bob Ross party ’cause a Bob Ross party don’t stop. Only happy accidents, my friends.
Artify 38 Piece Paint Brush Set
This set has 38 different size brushes and a natural canvas case — a perfect staple for any painter.
Pictionary Air
This updated classic works with your smart device so the art you draw in the air appears next to you on screen. Game night is about to get lit.
Doodle Hog Easy Tie Dye Kit
Tie Dye is all the rage for kids and grown-ups alike, and this set comes with every color under the sun, so your favorite designer can go wild on everything from tees to tube socks.
Presto Pancake Art GriddleGogh Pancake
Even the snobbiest artist will have to admit that pancake art is the most heavenly.
Lego Art Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe
With over 3,000 pieces, this Lego set recreates the iconic image of Marilyn Monroe in classic Warhol fashion. It even comes with its own soundtrack to vibe out to while you’re putting everything together.
Springtime Paint-By-Number Kit
Paint-by-number kits have a reputation for being tacky, but this floral print would look great in anyone’s living room.
