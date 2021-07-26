25 Gluten-Free Snacks That Are So Yummy, Your Fam Will Forget About Gluten Entirely

Amazon

Gluten-free snacks are eseential for any family with members who are gluten sensitive, gluten intolerant, or simply enjoy healthy eating, in general. After all, kids love to munch as long as you’ll let them. And if you don’t, cue the whining. My kid can ask me 1,253 times in a span of 40 seconds for a snack. (I know right? Pretty impressive!) I’m big on feeding my son as healthily as I possibly can, which was easy to do when he was younger. But nowadays with him going to school and summer camp, I’m at the mercy of the facilities and my son literally has to take whatever they dish out.

RELATED: These 305+ Random, Fun, Interesting Facts About Legit Everything Will Shock You

At home, though, I pride myself on our pantry and the bevy of options we have, most of which are all pretty healthy. While my family doesn’t fall under any official guidelines that dictate we have to eat gluten-free, I try to not have any gluten or wheat products in our house. So while my son technically can eat gluten products, I like to explore snack options that are sans.

What does gluten-free mean on a food label?

For many families, gluten intolerances are a bigger factor in their everyday lives — much more than just sensitivities. In complete intolerances, bodies cannot handle breaking down the gluten enzyme found in wheat, rye, and barley, causing a lot of digestion issues. While there are many foods that are inherently gluten-free, cross-contamination can occur, which subsequently can affect someone’s reaction. For instance, Kate Scarlata, MPH, RDN, LDN says, “Although oats do not contain gluten on their own, they often get cross-contaminated with gluten in the growing fields or during food manufacturing. For those following a strict gluten-free diet, always inquire with the manufacturer about the source of their oats, even if the product is labeled gluten-free.”

What are the best gluten-free snacks for the family?

I’ve rounded up a list of other snacks that I’d totally keep in my pantry for my kiddo and any play dates he has over. Some are healthier than others, but all are great options for anyone sticking to a gluten-free diet.

Best Gluten-Free Snacks For The Family

Joolies Dates (8-pack) Satisfy a sweet tooth without any of the guilt with Joolies! The fresh organic Medjool dates are a perfect source of energy, have a low glycemic index, and are full of beneficial nutrients. Kids can eat them on their own, or parents can add them to desserts, shakes, and various dishes. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Bobo's Toaster Pastries (12-pack) Sure, it can be breakfast, but it can also be an on-the-go snack! This wholesome toaster pastry is sweet and chewy and can be warmed it in the toaster for fresh-baked softness or taken on the road. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Goodie Girl S’mores Sandwich Cookies (3-pack) Mix the memories of making s’mores with the nostalgia of a good ol’ oreo and enjoy these delicious treats with the kids! These cookies are gluten free, peanut free, egg free, dairy free, vegan, and have no high fructose corn syrup. $20.50 AT AMAZON

LesserEvil Veggie Sticks (6-pack) Finally, veggie sticks with actual veggies as ingredients! LesserEvil’s version features seven organic veggies like tomato, pumpkin, and broccoli. Flavors include Himalayan Pink Salt and Vegan Ranch. They’re certified USDA organic, vegan, paleo, non-GMO project verified, grain free + gluten free, and kosher. $23.94 AT AMAZON

Snyder's of Hanover Gluten Free Pretzels (3-pack) We love all the different varieties of gluten free pretzels when it comes to both flavors and sizes. They’re great for eating on their own or dipping into hummus, peanut butter, or any other sides. $19.89 AT AMAZON

Bada Bean Bada Boom (24-pack) If the name alone doesn’t have you adding to cart, consider the health benefits. Bada Bean is a delicious, plant-based crunchy broad bean snack that packs 5 grams of fiber per serving to keep your little ones satisfied and satiated while on-the-go. They have five times the amount of fiber and triple the amount of protein compared to potato chips! $24.99 AT AMAZON

Whisps (12-pack) Already a favorite in our house for soup and salad toppers, Whisps come in snack packs to take with you on the go. Made with just ONE ingredient (ahem, cheese), they’re light, crunch, low carb, high protein, and a great gluten free alternative to heavier snack foods. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Nature's Garden Organic Trail Mix (48-pack) These individual snacks pack a punch of omega-3s and heart healthy goodness sans gluten, cholesterol, trans fats or sodium. Enjoy quality nuts, berries, and other dried fruit in their completely natural form. $32.04 AT AMAZON

Dino Bars (10-pack) These healthy and mess free snack bars are wrapped in edible paper, which is a treat in itself for the little kids! All bars are non-GMO, USDA certified organic and free from nuts, gluten, soy, and dairy. You won’t find artificial flavors, preservatives, or refined sugar either. Nope, these bars are filled with fruits, oats, hemp hearts, and coconut oil. Flavors include Strawberry, Blueberry, and Mango. $21.90 AT AMAZON

thinkKIDS These gluten free protein bars pack 7g of protein and 3g of fiber with 4g of sugar per serving. Come in four flavors – Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Creme, Peanut Butter Cup and Vanilla Cupcake. $6.99 AT AMAZON

Cali'flour Crusts (24-pack) If you’re more the DIY type, then you’ll love Cali’flour Crusts or Flatbreads. This recipe shows how you can bake them in the oven to make crackers. Eat them straight away or pack them for later! $39.95 AT AMAZON

Amara (6-pack) For the littlest loves, Amara’s plant-based yogurt melts are a great snack option. Made with fruits and veggies, the organic smoothie melts are completely sugar free. $29.94 AT AMAZON

Simple Mills Almond Flour Cheddar Crackers (3-pack) These cheddar crackers are a fantastic alternative to Cheez-Its. Made with almond flour, the gluten free crackers come in convenient snack packs to take on the go. $14.97 AT AMAZON

Angie's Boom Chicka Pop White Cheddar Popcorn (4-pack) I realize this is a story for kid snacks, so maybe I shouldn’t post about this one, but my personal obsession for this popcorn brand and flavor knows no bounds. I actually did buy this for my son and ended up eating the entire bag by myself. Then another time, and another time. It’s safe to say he’s never going to actually try this popcorn. $13.06 AT AMAZON

Pop Bitties (4-pack) Pop Bitties are air-popped, better-for-you chips that are made from whole grains like sorghum, brown rice, quinoa and chia. They’re available in four different flavors and are delicious on their own or paired with any dips. They’re gluten free, corn-free, tree-nut free and are non-GMO and vegan to boot! $14.99 AT AMAZON

Love+Chew Cookies (6-pack) Love + Chew bakes soft, individually wrapped cookies with nutrient-dense ingredients such as dates, chia seeds, almonds & dried fruit. Their paleo variety pack is a great addition for kid’s lunches or a quick snack on the go. All cookies are vegan and gluten-free. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Pamela's Honey Graham Cookies (6-pack) Graham crackers are a delicious treat all the time, but seasonally, they’re an important part of any s’more-making festivity. With Pamela’s gluten free version, kids don’t have to feel left out of the party! $25.71 AT AMAZON

Blake's Seed Based (9-pack) These are a hit in my household! Made from real food, the take-along bars come in a variety of flavors and include ingredients like pumpkin seeds, quinoa, raspberry, flaxseed and chickpeas. Not only are they a great gluten free option, but they’re a fantastic healthy option for a snack. $17.99 AT AMAZON

SpudLove (9-pack) A snack list isn’t complete without a good ol’ fashioned potato chip brand, right? SpudLove features organic thick-cut potato chips that are non-GMO and gluten free. Available in five different flavors, the SpudLove brand is farmer-owned by 5th generation expert potato farmers. Yum! $28.99 AT AMAZON

HiloLife (12-pack) If you crave Doritos like none other (ahem, I mean your kids), then put Hilo Life chips on your radar. The variety package features Nacho, Spicy Salsa, and Ranch flavors. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Upcycled Cookies (3-pack) These feel-good cookies by Fancypants Baking Co. are definitely an interesting concept. Available in three flavors, each uses an upcycled food ingredient: Chocolate Chip (okara flour), Double Chocolate (coffee cherry flour), and Vanilla out (oat milk pulp flour). Not only are they good for the kids, but they’re good for the planet too! The company donates a portion of their profits to 1% for the Planet. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Sow Good Sow Good is new on the scene and here to make a splash! The brand offers sustainable plant-based smoothies and snacks. My favorite are their freeze-dried fruits and vegetables that come in such flavors as pineapple, edamame, cherries, apple, and blueberries. They’re a must check out! $4.99 AT SOWGOOD.COM

SkinnyDipped (5-pack) This is what I’d consider a great sweet treat option for the family. The brand offers a variety of options including flavored almond bites and peanut butter cups. Try this offering for a taste of everything! $24.99 AT AMAZON

88 Acres Cinnamon & Oat Granola Bars (6-pack) Scarlata loves 88 Acres Seed Bars. They’re gluten-free and allergy-friendly, which makes them a safe option to bring into school as well. They’re made with oats that utilize a strict purity protocol to ensure that they are, indeed, gluten-free. These bars are packed with good nutrition, are dairy and nut-free, and are also vegan. This snack would definitely make its way to my pantry! $14.99 AT AMAZON

Sweet Nothings Variety Pack (12-pack) Solving the age-old dilemma of what to feed your kids for breakfast on busy mornings — which is even more challenging if they’re gluten-free — Sweet Nothing’s spoonable smoothies are your answer. So, what’s a “spoonable smoothie,” you ask? Well, it’s kind of like a kid-sized carton of ice cream, only it’s made with organic, plant-based ingredients (in true smoothie form). Sweet Nothings are made without added sugar, preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, and of course, they’re also gluten-free. Flavors like peanut butter, chocolate, tropical greens, and even coffee will have the whole family craving this healthy treat, and yes, it’s even good enough for dessert. Get a variety pack and try ’em all! $50 AT SWEET NOTHINGS

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.