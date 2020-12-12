The Official Scary Mommy Editors’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide For Kids

We know you’ve been hunting for the best toys for your kids this year. It’s hard to keep up with all the L.O.L. Dolls and STEM toys and fancy bikes and Polly Pockets (hellz yeah, Polly is back, bitches!), so we’ve rounded up all the toys and gifts our own kids loved this year. Every gift we’re recommending has been thoroughly vetted by the Scary Mommy Intern Team (aka, our children — we pay them in snacks and helping them make sure they make it to their Zoom period 3 class, and they get full family benefits, obvs).
Behold: The Best Kids Toys, All Scary Mommy Editor-Approved.
Princess Cupcake Jones and the Missing Tutu
Princess Cupcake Jones is your kid’s new BFF. Each book has a new lesson that will help your kid grow into the little being they’re meant to be! And her style? Come on — she’s the best.
Back to the Roots Water Garden, Self-Cleaning Fish Tank That Grows Food
Back To The Roots introduces the fun of gardening all year round, and frankly, we might love this even more than our kids. From mushroom growing kits, to heirloom tomato kits, to micro-greens that grow over an adorable fish tank — this brand is amazing.
Spirograph Scratch & Shimmer
You probably remember Spirograph from your childhood – and it’s just as cool as you remember. This version is updated on a cool colorful scratchpad your kids will love. Colorful crafts with no mess!
My Fairy Garden - Fairy Light Garden with Musical Sound
Really, what kid doesn’t love fairies? This is adorable and fun and your kid will love it.
smarTrike Xtend 3-in-1 Convertible Kids Bike
Have a kid who is learning to trust her balance on a bike? This is a perfect gift for transitioning your kid from learning to balance to off to the races! And it grows with your kid, too — so you can start them learning to balance on a bike as a toddler. Great gift!
GUND Toothpick Asher Dragon Plush Stuffed Animal
Gund stuffed animals have been our personal favorites since childhood — and we love continuing the tradition with our kids. This year’s update — adorable dragon!
GUND Toothpick Juniper Unicorn Plush Stuffed Animal
See above, LOL. How can we get through 2020 without a magical unicorn?
LOL Surprise OMG Remix 4-in-1 Plane
LOL dolls are here to stay and this plane that also turns into a performance stage will make your child squeal with delight. You know it will.
Hasbro Games Jenga: Super Mario Edition Game
Who doesn’t love Jenga? Now your kids have a Super Mario update that they will love.
SEQUENCE Game
This is a favorite in our family. Teach your kids how to be super competitive from a young age! LOL, JK! But really, you’ll love this as much as your kids and the critical thinking it teaches is amazing.
Fat Brain Toys Squigz Starter Set
Kids (and adults) of all ages will love playing with these! And you will love that they come in a cute storage tote.
Fat Brain Toys Buggy Light Science & Nature
If you have a kiddo who loves bugs and creepy crawlies and exploring outside, this toy is what you need.
Paint by Sticker Kids: Dinosaurs
This is a unicorn bluetooth speaker that is tiny but sounds AMAZING! If your kids like listening to music as much as ours do, they will love this little, mobile buddy. Bonus: built in mic.
My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker
This is painting without the mess, and yes, please! Crafty kids will love this one, and any parent will appreciate it.
SUGAR & SNAIL Paint by Pom Pom Peel and Stick Craft for Kids
Our kids may not need anymore toys, but they always need to create more art. You can send these adorable creations to grandma and grandpa too.
Kid Trax Toddler Vespa Scooter Electric Ride On Toy
Not only will your child have an absolute blast on this miniature Vespa, you will get the best Instagram content of all time.
SCHLEICH Toy Dinosaur Research Station
Schleich toys are built to last generations, and dinosaurs are always a hit, so you truly can’t go wrong here.
Fisher-Price Walk Bounce & Ride Pony
If you have a pre-walker, new walker, or a young toddler, this toy will keep them happy and entertained inside during these long, winter days.
Pottery Awesomeness Kits
Our kids need screen-free creative fun, and this kit delivers. Choose a monthly subscription, or a one-time kit, and you’ll get everything you need to decorate your own pottery creation. So much fun!
Owl Crate STEM Boxes
A monthly subscription for your book loving kid! This version is curated for the 8-12 year old set, and not only does it come with books, it comes with other fun items that match a monthly theme.
Polly Pocket Unicorn Party Large Compact Playset
Polly Pocket is the OG mini toy, and this unicorn world is so cute you’re going to want to jump in with your kids. Magical.
Minecraft 3.25 Scale Mega Redstone Monstrosity
Your Minecraft lover wants this. Enough said.
Passback Junior Composite Football
Ever tried to teach your kid how to throw a football? How much of that time has been spent chasing errant balls? This toy is great because it stays put when they drop it, and it’s design makes it easier for them to grip!
The Amazing Wind-up and go Extreme Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle with Energizer Launcher and Stunt Trail Bike
Evel Knievel was a legend in our homes growing up — bring the excitement of the world’s best known motorcycle stuntman to your kids. This is such a cool, retro-feel gift.
Delta Children Snuggle Foam Filled Chair, Kid Size