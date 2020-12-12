 Scary Mommy’s Editors 2020 Holiday Gift Guide For Kids

The Official Scary Mommy Editors’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide For Kids

by

December 11, 2020 Updated December 12, 2020

kids-gift-guide-2020
Scary Mommy

We know you’ve been hunting for the best toys for your kids this year. It’s hard to keep up with all the L.O.L. Dolls and STEM toys and fancy bikes and Polly Pockets (hellz yeah, Polly is back, bitches!), so we’ve rounded up all the toys and gifts our own kids loved this year. Every gift we’re recommending has been thoroughly vetted by the Scary Mommy Intern Team (aka, our children — we pay them in snacks and helping them make sure they make it to their Zoom period 3 class, and they get full family benefits, obvs).

Behold: The Best Kids Toys, All Scary Mommy Editor-Approved.

Princess Cupcake Jones and the Missing Tutu

Princess Cupcake Jones is your kid’s new BFF. Each book has a new lesson that will help your kid grow into the little being they’re meant to be! And her style? Come on — she’s the best.

$13.89 AT AMAZON

Back to the Roots Water Garden, Self-Cleaning Fish Tank That Grows Food

Back To The Roots introduces the fun of gardening all year round, and frankly, we might love this even more than our kids. From mushroom growing kits, to heirloom tomato kits, to micro-greens that grow over an adorable fish tank — this brand is amazing.

$59.99 AT AMAZON

Spirograph Scratch & Shimmer

You probably remember Spirograph from your childhood – and it’s just as cool as you remember. This version is updated on a cool colorful scratchpad your kids will love. Colorful crafts with no mess!

$13.49 AT AMAZON

My Fairy Garden - Fairy Light Garden with Musical Sound

Really, what kid doesn’t love fairies? This is adorable and fun and your kid will love it.

$21.99 AT AMAZON

smarTrike Xtend 3-in-1 Convertible Kids Bike

Have a kid who is learning to trust her balance on a bike? This is a perfect gift for transitioning your kid from learning to balance to off to the races! And it grows with your kid, too — so you can start them learning to balance on a bike as a toddler. Great gift!

$249.99 AT AMAZON

GUND Toothpick Asher Dragon Plush Stuffed Animal

Gund stuffed animals have been our personal favorites since childhood — and we love continuing the tradition with our kids. This year’s update — adorable dragon!

$18.98 AT AMAZON

GUND Toothpick Juniper Unicorn Plush Stuffed Animal

See above, LOL. How can we get through 2020 without a magical unicorn?

$9.20 AT AMAZON

LOL Surprise OMG Remix 4-in-1 Plane

LOL dolls are here to stay and this plane that also turns into a performance stage will make your child squeal with delight. You know it will.

$64.00 AT AMAZON

Hasbro Games Jenga: Super Mario Edition Game

Who doesn’t love Jenga? Now your kids have a Super Mario update that they will love.

$36.99 AT AMAZON

SEQUENCE Game

This is a favorite in our family. Teach your kids how to be super competitive from a young age! LOL, JK! But really, you’ll love this as much as your kids and the critical thinking it teaches is amazing.

$17.97 AT AMAZON

Fat Brain Toys Squigz Starter Set

Kids (and adults) of all ages will love playing with these! And you will love that they come in a cute storage tote.

$25.95 AT AMAZON

Fat Brain Toys Buggy Light Science & Nature

If you have a kiddo who loves bugs and creepy crawlies and exploring outside, this toy is what you need.

$20.99 AT AMAZON

Paint by Sticker Kids: Dinosaurs

This is a unicorn bluetooth speaker that is tiny but sounds AMAZING! If your kids like listening to music as much as ours do, they will love this little, mobile buddy. Bonus: built in mic.

$9.95 AT AMAZON

My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker

This is painting without the mess, and yes, please! Crafty kids will love this one, and any parent will appreciate it.

$23.99 AT AMAZON

SUGAR & SNAIL Paint by Pom Pom Peel and Stick Craft for Kids

Our kids may not need anymore toys, but they always need to create more art. You can send these adorable creations to grandma and grandpa too.

$19.99 AT AMAZON

Kid Trax Toddler Vespa Scooter Electric Ride On Toy

Not only will your child have an absolute blast on this miniature Vespa, you will get the best Instagram content of all time.

$139.99 AT AMAZON

SCHLEICH Toy Dinosaur Research Station

Schleich toys are built to last generations, and dinosaurs are always a hit, so you truly can’t go wrong here.

$173.50 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Walk Bounce & Ride Pony

If you have a pre-walker, new walker, or a young toddler, this toy will keep them happy and entertained inside during these long, winter days.

$39.99 AT AMAZON

Pottery Awesomeness Kits

Our kids need screen-free creative fun, and this kit delivers. Choose a monthly subscription, or a one-time kit, and you’ll get everything you need to decorate your own pottery creation. So much fun!

$30 AT POTTERY AWESOMENESS

Owl Crate STEM Boxes

A monthly subscription for your book loving kid! This version is curated for the 8-12 year old set, and not only does it come with books, it comes with other fun items that match a monthly theme.

$28 AT OWL CRATE JR.

Polly Pocket Unicorn Party Large Compact Playset

Polly Pocket is the OG mini toy, and this unicorn world is so cute you’re going to want to jump in with your kids. Magical.

$79.95 AT AMAZON

Minecraft 3.25 Scale Mega Redstone Monstrosity

Your Minecraft lover wants this. Enough said.

$24.99 AT AMAZON

Passback Junior Composite Football

Ever tried to teach your kid how to throw a football? How much of that time has been spent chasing errant balls? This toy is great because it stays put when they drop it, and it’s design makes it easier for them to grip!

$29.95 AT AMAZON

The Amazing Wind-up and go Extreme Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle with Energizer Launcher and Stunt Trail Bike

Evel Knievel was a legend in our homes growing up — bring the excitement of the world’s best known motorcycle stuntman to your kids. This is such a cool, retro-feel gift.

$49.95 AT AMAZON

Delta Children Snuggle Foam Filled Chair, Kid Size

If a bean bag married a comfy chair, you’d get this awesome tween-sized chair. Perfect for virtual learning, playing video games or relaxing with a book.

$64.77 AT AMAZON

 

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.
