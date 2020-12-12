The Official Scary Mommy Editors’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide For Kids

Scary Mommy

We know you’ve been hunting for the best toys for your kids this year. It’s hard to keep up with all the L.O.L. Dolls and STEM toys and fancy bikes and Polly Pockets (hellz yeah, Polly is back, bitches!), so we’ve rounded up all the toys and gifts our own kids loved this year. Every gift we’re recommending has been thoroughly vetted by the Scary Mommy Intern Team (aka, our children — we pay them in snacks and helping them make sure they make it to their Zoom period 3 class, and they get full family benefits, obvs).

Behold: The Best Kids Toys, All Scary Mommy Editor-Approved.

Princess Cupcake Jones and the Missing Tutu Princess Cupcake Jones is your kid’s new BFF. Each book has a new lesson that will help your kid grow into the little being they’re meant to be! And her style? Come on — she’s the best. $13.89 AT AMAZON

Back to the Roots Water Garden, Self-Cleaning Fish Tank That Grows Food Back To The Roots introduces the fun of gardening all year round, and frankly, we might love this even more than our kids. From mushroom growing kits, to heirloom tomato kits, to micro-greens that grow over an adorable fish tank — this brand is amazing. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Spirograph Scratch & Shimmer You probably remember Spirograph from your childhood – and it’s just as cool as you remember. This version is updated on a cool colorful scratchpad your kids will love. Colorful crafts with no mess! $13.49 AT AMAZON

smarTrike Xtend 3-in-1 Convertible Kids Bike Have a kid who is learning to trust her balance on a bike? This is a perfect gift for transitioning your kid from learning to balance to off to the races! And it grows with your kid, too — so you can start them learning to balance on a bike as a toddler. Great gift! $249.99 AT AMAZON

GUND Toothpick Asher Dragon Plush Stuffed Animal Gund stuffed animals have been our personal favorites since childhood — and we love continuing the tradition with our kids. This year’s update — adorable dragon! $18.98 AT AMAZON

LOL Surprise OMG Remix 4-in-1 Plane LOL dolls are here to stay and this plane that also turns into a performance stage will make your child squeal with delight. You know it will. $64.00 AT AMAZON

SEQUENCE Game This is a favorite in our family. Teach your kids how to be super competitive from a young age! LOL, JK! But really, you’ll love this as much as your kids and the critical thinking it teaches is amazing. $17.97 AT AMAZON

Fat Brain Toys Squigz Starter Set Kids (and adults) of all ages will love playing with these! And you will love that they come in a cute storage tote. $25.95 AT AMAZON

Paint by Sticker Kids: Dinosaurs This is a unicorn bluetooth speaker that is tiny but sounds AMAZING! If your kids like listening to music as much as ours do, they will love this little, mobile buddy. Bonus: built in mic. $9.95 AT AMAZON

SCHLEICH Toy Dinosaur Research Station Schleich toys are built to last generations, and dinosaurs are always a hit, so you truly can’t go wrong here. $173.50 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Walk Bounce & Ride Pony If you have a pre-walker, new walker, or a young toddler, this toy will keep them happy and entertained inside during these long, winter days. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Pottery Awesomeness Kits Our kids need screen-free creative fun, and this kit delivers. Choose a monthly subscription, or a one-time kit, and you’ll get everything you need to decorate your own pottery creation. So much fun! $30 AT POTTERY AWESOMENESS

Owl Crate STEM Boxes A monthly subscription for your book loving kid! This version is curated for the 8-12 year old set, and not only does it come with books, it comes with other fun items that match a monthly theme. $28 AT OWL CRATE JR.

Polly Pocket Unicorn Party Large Compact Playset Polly Pocket is the OG mini toy, and this unicorn world is so cute you’re going to want to jump in with your kids. Magical. $79.95 AT AMAZON

Passback Junior Composite Football Ever tried to teach your kid how to throw a football? How much of that time has been spent chasing errant balls? This toy is great because it stays put when they drop it, and it’s design makes it easier for them to grip! $29.95 AT AMAZON

