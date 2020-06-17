I Will Never Buy Kids Clothes From a Department Store Again After Discovering Rockets of Awesome

ROA

When COVID-19 hit, I said goodbye to germ-infested dressing rooms and hello to scouring the internet for clothes my daughter would actually wear. We all know how much kids love trying on clothes in department stores, so I welcomed that change. In my endless search, I discovered an easier way to shop for kids clothes and it’s been my best kept secret…until now.

Enter Rockets of Awesome, a seasonal box of kids clothes personalized for my daughter, delivered straight to my door four times a year, with an O-M-G insane discount of up to 30 percent if I keep everything. Umm, sign. Me. Up. At first, I was skeptical about trying another subscription box because StitchFix Kids and Kidbox did not live up to the hype. But Rockets of Awesome is light years ahead with superior quality, it won’t break the bank like some of the other subscription services, and the overall experience is much more enjoyable.

After a little more digging and review reading it became clear the company just gets kids. Rockets of Awesome founder Rachel Blumenthal is a mom of two so she’s all too familiar with the mom juggle. The genius behind the service is that they take the guesswork out of online shopping. Their clothes are thoughtfully designed with the softest fabrics and kid-tested for comfort i.e. itch-free, scratch-free, and rarely have tags. Unlike competitors who fill their boxes with a modge podge of cheap brands, this box contains only Rockets of Awesome brand so you know you’re getting styles you can’t find anywhere else, plus consistent fit and quality.

My kid is insanely, pull-your-hair-out picky about what she wears (wonder where she gets it from *wink*) but she’s obsessed with the clever graphic tees and super stretchy activewear she got in her summer box. If you’re thinking to yourself “I hate surprises – thanks, but no thanks” or “I actually like to shop for my kids clothes,” honestly, same…but Rockets of Awesome is one step ahead.

As a self-diagnosed, high-functioning control freak, I love that I get to approve the items in the box and swap out items before it ships. Even though I always know what’s coming, I share in my daughter’s surprise and excitement when she spots the blue box at our front door and does her “happy dance.” To start, all I had to do was take this style quiz so their smart algorithm could learn my daughter’s preferences and they instantly showed me the contents of his first box. In the time it took my daughter to put on one pant leg (FYI it’s still inside out) Rockets of Awesome showed me a bunch of styles I knew she would love for school and play. And returns couldn’t be simpler, just mail back any items you don’t want to keep using their prepaid shipping label.

Mama, Rockets of Awesome will make your life so much easier. You’re their teacher, camp counselor, chauffeur, chef…need I go on? Let Rockets of Awesome be their stylist. Use code SCARYMOMMY to get 20 percent off your first box, risk-free. If you find yourself missing the department store meltdowns and shopping bag schlepping of yesteryear, you can return everything and cancel your subscription at any time. But something tells me, you won’t.

