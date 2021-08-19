Maisonette

It’s no secret: Parents turn to Maisonette for cute, quality kids clothes and unique accessories and toys that aren’t run-of-the-mill. From preppy button-ups, to layer-able hoodies, to face masks to coordinate with all their outfits, Maisonette’s Back To School Shop ensures your little one is prepared with everything they need to head to school or daycare — and they’ll do it in style. You’ll want to check out the Neon Rebels Collection, which celebrates self-expression, as well as the Basics line for stocking up your kids’ closets. And when it comes to back-to-school gear, their assortment of kid-approved backpacks, lunch boxes, and school supplies will have them ready for a successful day of learning and play.

But here’s the best part: We have an exclusive coupon code for you, courtesy of Maisonette. And with most pieces available in sizes 2y-14y, you can dress both your tot and your tweenager.

Use Code SCARYMOMMY20 for 20% off your order of $50 or more.

(P.S. That includes getting more money off of discounted items! However, some exclusions apply on particular brands.) So, moms and dads, go ahead and shop away — then let the school year commence. Below, see some of our favorite picks from the Maisonette Back To School Shop.

Back-To-School Clothing Picks

Neon Rebels Simone Jumpsuit Between its modern silhouette and bold lion graphic on the back, this jumpsuit can only be described as cool. It’s made from 100 percent cotton for easy, breezy comfort. Now, if only it came in adult sizes … $48 AT MAISONETTE

Neon Rebels Billie Chambray Shirt This fresh button-up has two sides (perhaps kind of like your kid …). On the front, it’s polished and preppy with an “nr” logo on the pocket; on the back, there’s a chomping shark and a bright blue lightning bolt. Consider getting this shirt for picture day and skip the outfit argument altogether. $34 AT MAISONETTE

Neon Rebels Dash Sweatshorts Adults aren’t the only ones having a hard time giving up their sweats. These leopard print sweatshorts are comfy enough for lounging but put together enough for class. $28 AT MAISONETTE

Neon Rebels Rowan Sweatshirt Hoodie If the words “marshmallow rainbow” (the name of the pattern) don’t convince you to add this to your bag, we’re not sure what will. Once the cooler weather arrives, your kiddo can cozy up in this colorful hoodie, the perfect summer-to-fall layer. $

Paige Lauren Adult, Child, & Mini Mask Set Mask up and match up with this 3-piece set. It includes mini, child-, and adult-sized face masks in pastel pink. Made with 50 percent supima cotton and 50% micro modal, they’re not just pretty, they’re soft, too. $22 AT MAISONETTE

Backpacks & Lunch Boxes

Fluf Zipper Lunch This minimalist canvas lunch bag is so chic, you may even want one for yourself (and we don’t blame you). Inside, it has a water-resistant lining that offers a bold pop of yellow. And don’t worry, it’s machine-washable. $29 AT MAISONETTE

Dabbawalla Bags Cupcake Lunch Bag For the kiddo who’s sweet as dessert (well, usually), this sprinkled cupcake lunch bag is a lovely choice. Not only will it stand out among classmates so there’s no confusing whose is who’s, it’s also monogrammable. $30 AT MAISONETTE

TWELVElittle Adventure Lunch Bag Easy to clean and designed with a removable side strap, young adventurers can throw this across their shoulders and hit the trails … or, you know, the playground. $19 AT MAISONETTE

MON AMI Dax Dragon Plush Backpack A backpack that doubles as a furry friend may be just the ticket to cure first-day jitters. This adorable dragon is ideal for little ones heading to daycare, preschool, or Grandma’s house. $42 AT MAISONETTE

Dabbawalla Bags Vintage Flyer Toddler Harness Backpack Equip your superhero-in-training with this awesome backpack that’ll make their spirit soar. This is the ideal size for villain-chasers ages 1-3 so it won’t weigh them down. You can also get it monogrammed. $38 AT MAISONETTE

OMG Accessories Miss Bella Flower Crown Backpack and Lunch Bag Set Need a backpack and lunch box? Done and done. Ombre, sparkles, kitties, and shine … there’s everything to love in this set for mini fashionistas. The backpack and lunch box are spot clean only, but since they’re made with PVC, most spills should wipe right off. $88 AT MAISONETTE

School Supplies

Miss Boddington's Studio The Essentials School Supply Set Why get your kid a plain notebook when they can have a mermaid notebook instead? This set includes four matching pencils to make writing essays and jotting notes a little more fun … maybe. $24 AT MAISONETTE

SNIFTY Good Vibes Rainbow Bundle Bring a little cheer to their gear with this fun rainbow set. It comes with a notebook, pencil set, and sweet scented eraser to brighten their day — and their homework. $21 AT MAISONETTE

Meri Meri Dog Pouch Hold. The. Bus. Have you ever seen a cuter pouch than this floppy-eared pup and its little embroidered face? We think not, and your kid will most definitely agree. It’s perfect for stashing pencils, erasers, sharpeners, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and more! $15 AT MAISONETTE

