Hilarious Meme Halloween Costumes That Take Almost No Time To Put Together This Year

Disney Plus

It’s amazing to think about how memes have changed lives. Well — maybe not changed lives, but made them funnier. It’s hard to predict what’ll go viral next, but the best memes often have a pretty long lifespan. And make for great Halloween costumes.

Memes, which may simply just be a movie or television still, can change the meaning of an entire work of art. For example, check out Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent meme. In it, he’s holding a drink and making a face, after telling a particularly pointed joke. The still comes from the movie Django Unchained. However, when people use it, it’s typically to point out a joke created by circumstance. For example, “Tapping someone on the lefthand shoulder when you appear on the right” is a good use for the photo. Or, “When a sibling gets blamed for something you did.”

Leonardo DIcaprio when he gets on the internet and sees he makes up 90% of the memes pic.twitter.com/agd20SoEuB — Harkirat (@Harry__writes) September 3, 2020

Incorporating these memes into a Halloween costume may be difficult — but it’s not impossible. Sure, you may need to do a little explaining to those who aren’t quite as meme-happy as you are. But if they have social media, they’ll likely pick up on it quick. Memes would also make for a good costume since, doesn’t everyone need an extra laugh this year? And just because you might be keeping things low-key this year for Halloween, doesn’t mean you can’t dress up. Might as well make everyone around you chuckle — because lordy do we need that.

Here are 10 great meme Halloween costume ideas to get started.

White Cat Costume Popularly known as “Woman Yells At Cat,” this meme actually has somewhat dark undertones. The woman in question is Taylor Armstrong, from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The scene in question happens when she has an emotional breakdown after confronting Camille Grammer. The cat? Well, the cat is unrelated. Someone just mashed these two photos up together, and a legend was born. This costume only needs a plate of green veggies to make it complete. (Maybe you can incorporate that into your trick-or-treat bag!) If you have a blonde friend to accompany you, even better. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Disappointed Bear Meme Costume This bear is a bit more smiley than the disappointed bear meme, but they look pretty similar. Even better, the costume comes in all sizes — they even have a toddler version. Amazon Reviewer Donna M. Manuel writes, “Love love love this, it fits just right, the items arrived on time, and my boy is happy.” How can you go wrong? $44.95 AT AMAZON

"Success Kid" Shirt This meme is a little older, but it’s still adorable. The initial photo is a toddler with a determined face, clinging onto sand. Taken back in 2007, Sammy Griner — the boy in the photo — is now a teen. But, he’s still a fan of green baseball tees, much like he was at 11-months old. Even better, you can wear it again after Halloween is over and nobody will know the difference. This shirt is perfect for toddlers and young children. Reviewers like that it’s basic and comfortable, and it may also be the easiest costume to throw together if you’re still unsure about trick-or-treating. $10.99 AT AMAZON

FB/Instagram/LinkedIn/Tinder It’s amazing how versatile poster board can be. For this meme costume — which compares photos of you from all social media platforms — shouldn’t take too much time. You’ll also want to print out photos of yourself to glue on. All you need to complete the look is some ribbon for the straps. This costume is a winner since you can dress up or down underneath the board, so you or your child can be comfortable outside. Keep tabs on the size of your poster board, since smaller kids won’t need large sheets. $26.78 AT AMAZON

Baby Yoda Baby Yoda was one of the few high points of this year — and since The Mandalorian came out in November of 2019 (and Season 2 is coming back next month!!!), I’m generously lumping that in based on the amount of memes that followed afterward. This hat is perfect for the toddler in your life. All you need is a wooden cup (that you can use for candy instead of bone broth) and a small beige robe to complete the full meme look. Also, as a mom myself, I give everyone full permission to dress their toddlers in this adorable knit hat whenever they want. It doesn’t have to be Halloween! It could simply be the next day the weather drops in temperature. Still acceptable. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Bernie Sanders Mask A lot of people were bummed out that Bernie Sanders wasn’t the Democratic nominee. But, hopefully some of his policies will still be enforced for a healthier future. In the meantime, you can dress you or your child up as Bernie, for his popular “I’m Once Again Asking” meme. You can accessorize with a sign if you want. Even if it happens to say “I’m Once Again Asking For More Candy,” people will still get the joke. With the right wardrobe, you could also probably turn Bernie into Larry David if need be. $7.95 AT AMAZON

Kermit Sipping Tee If you’re trying to give the impression of Kermit while also keeping warm (since October can get really cold) this hat is perfect for your Kermit meme. While Kermit has been part of plenty of memes in the day, the best one is where he’s sipping some tea. Often used in gossip and snark groups, it’s the perfect way to emulate a meme without having to go overboard. Of course, you’ll want to carry a warm, freshly brewed tea as you or your child attempts this costume. This is yet another hat that can be worn wherever you want — and, plenty of animals are included in what’s offered. “Very warm and cute and looks exactly like the picture if not better,” says Amazon reviewer Maria Eskander. $9.69 AT AMAZON

Left Shark Left Shark may have stunned Super Bowl Fans in 2015, but it’s about time for his comeback in order to redeem himself. Right now, we’re all feeling like Left Shark — in constant fear that we didn’t get the memo about something important. Left Shark is all of us. This year, be Left Shark. As a bonus, this costume seems relatively safe in comparison to most — but that call is probably best left up to the CDC, just to be sure. $30.99 AT AMAZON

2020 There’ve been plenty of memes going around that point to the fact that 2020 has been a massive mess. In fact, it’s too many to count. So, incorporate them all into being a Hot Mess. To start, a wig would be perfect. Decorate it with bows or clips, or even something messier like cooked spaghetti, if that’s how your year has been/you also happen to have a toddler. Then, just pop on your best sweats, mess up your makeup, and there you go. Embrace the fact that this year was like no other. $13.33 AT AMAZON

And if you love these ideas, you also might want to check out some of our other recommendations for Halloween costumes and decor!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.