Anamarys López / Amazon

If you’re prone to migraines like me, you understand the struggles of finding something that actually works with lasting results. Since heat and humidity are often huge triggers, it’s possible that migraines are currently ruining your Hot Girl Summer. Luckily, I’ve found one of the few products out there that have your back (and, head) when you need it. Enter: Migrastil’s Migraine Stick, your new best friend.

One of the best parts about Migrastil’s Migraine Stick is the fact that it’s easy to carry and easy to use. Because it’s the size of a tube of lip balm, you can simply throw it in your purse to keep it handy whenever you need some instant relief (and yes, I said “instant!”). This stick cools with all-natural essential oils like spearmint, peppermint, and lavender (a personal favorite) and 100% vegan, too. In many cases, the results can leave you feeling much better than Excedrin — not kidding! And with more than 13,000 five-star reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon, you know people are obsessed.

When it comes to migraine relief, people get serious. They know that an early morning migraine can literally ruin your day. Just check out some of the reviews from actual Migrastil Migraine Stick users:

Amazon reviewer Corinne Garcia says she’ll never go without it again! “This migraine stick is my new go-to. The second I feel a headache coming on I just roll this on and within seconds I feel it working. Within a minute or so I feel fine again,” she says. “I have also noticed that even if I use it often it keeps working. You don’t grow a tolerance to it. If you are a headache sufferer this is a must. Between how reliable it works and how quickly it works I would recommend this product to anyone.”

“This stuff is heaven sent!” writes Michelle Stone. “I have chronic migraines and am trying to shy away from pain killers and this still is phenomenal. Smells fantastic and I personally felt instant relief. Worth the buy!”

Michelle wasn’t the only happy customer who fell in love with Migrastil. Amazon reviewer Katie B. not only thinks this product is a complete lifesaver, but she also offered a hack in how to use it. “Science? Witchcraft? Who cares! I have no earthly idea why this works, but it brought me back from the dead after an 11-day headache,” she said. “I found it worked better to rub it all over my hot pack, zap it in the microwave, and wrap it around the base of my neck.” Sounds perfect.

Are you in a similar place, where you hate the idea of popping pills or going to get Botox to lessen your migraine severity? Then, maybe (definitely) you should give this stuff a try. The Migrastil Migraine Stick may be just what you need to save your sanity.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.