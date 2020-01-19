For Mindy McKnight, diversity and inclusivity aren’t just concepts or trends, they are a way of life–literally. A Utah mom of six (!) children with diverse hair needs, McKnight started her YouTube channel, Cute Girls Hairstyles, as a way to teach other local moms her braiding techniques–10 years later, it’s the number one hair channel with 5.6 million subscribers and 1.2 billion views. Now, she’s set her sights on shaking up the beauty industry, creating an affordable haircare brand that has something for every hair type and texture: aptly named, Hairitage.

With Hairitage, McKnight’s goal is to cover the hair care needs of modern families all in one brand. Just launched at Walmart, the line includes 16 products color-coded by category (cleanse, condition, hydrate, restore, and style). From gentle shampoos to leave-in conditioners to hair masks and curl creams, the offerings are meant to be mixed and matched based on individual needs.

Oh, and each bottle is priced under $8. Because who wants to spend a fortune on hair products if they don’t have to? That’s right: no one. (Certainly, no one with six children.)

Make no mistake: Just because Hairitage’s products are affordable doesn’t mean they’re not clean and conscious, as well. With her family’s input (the brand’s logo represents family trees and heritage) and a desire to leave the world a little better for them, McKnight’s ensured each product is vegan, cruelty-free, color-safe, and free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, mineral oil, and silicone. What’s more: Every Hairitage bottle is made using a new proprietary additive that helps break the packaging down faster. Honoring the past while protecting the future? Hell yes.

The Hairitage collection is currently available on Walmart’s website, and is set to be in all Walmart stores by the end of January. Shop the entire collection here!

Found the right mix of hair products for your pack? Yes, mama! Now, shop even more beauty must-haves for the whole fam here.

