The 21 Most Comfortable Bras, Because Your Boobs Deserve It

Comfortable bras exist, and we’re here to help you find the perfect one for your body. Even though it may seem implausible, there are many bra options that make wearing one not the absolute worst. Consider this your support group — both for realizing that you can and should be comfortable in your bra and for, well, literal support for your tatas.

We put together a list of the most comfortable, supportive, and well-designed bras and bralettes out there. We realize that attractiveness might not matter to everyone when it comes to comfort, so while some of the bras are pretty, comfort is our top priority here. You’ll find bras for smaller breasts or for lounging around the house, ones with added support, and unlined bras for large breasts. We considered bras with a multitude of cup sizes, styles, and materials for the best possible fit.

Whether you are ready to splurge on the most comfortable bra you can find, need a more comfortable option for your workouts, or you want a bralette to throw on to grab your kids from school, you’ll be able to find something below. In fact, it might even be so comfortable, you’ll forget you’re wearing a bra altogether. That’s the ultimate goal, right?

Check out the 21 best, most comfortable bras below — and they’re all conveniently on Amazon.

Most Comfortable Bras

Kcddumk Cami Bras, 4-Pack Just looking at these bras makes you want to take off the bra you’re currently wearing, doesn’t it? This pack comes with four cami bras that are seamless and have removable pads. They are ideal for lounging or sleeping and come in four different multi-color pack options. Sizes: S — XL $25.99 AT AMAZON

Amazon Essentials Seamless Bralette with Molded Cups If you want to wear a bra but feel like you aren’t, this Amazon Essentials bralette can make that happen. While the bra is lightweight, it comes with molded cups for added coverage. This seamless bralette is machine washable and available in two colors: beige and fig. Sizes: XS — 3X $12.70 AT AMAZON

Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bra This pullover-style bra isn’t just comfortable it’s also practically invisible. Smooth, flexible microfiber creates edges that are invisible under clothes, and it comes with removable pads for customizing your coverage. There are 19 colors to choose from. One thing to note: the straps are not adjustable. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I may just order 10 more of these bras.[…] I can’t even feel this bra on. Its one piece, no snaps, no buttons. Its so soft and smooth. These types of bra’s usually don’t work for me b/c i’m larger chested but this is fantastic! 5 stars!” Sizes: XS — 2X $32.00 AT AMAZON

Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra, 3-Pack More than 42,000 Amazon reviewers have given these Fruit of the Loom bras a perfect five-star rating. There are several types of bras in this listing: You can choose from two, three, four, or six-packs that feature different variations of spaghetti straps. Some are better for low-impact exercise like yoga, while others can be worn for higher impact workouts. They’re all made with soft, stretchy, breathable cotton that’s conveniently machine washable. The pullover-style bra is offered in a wide variety of color options, from basic neutrals to bold stripes and geometric patterns. Sizes: 32 — 44 $10.94 AT AMAZON

Calvin Klein Cotton Triangle Bralette This triangle bralette offers the comfort you crave along with light support. It’s made from a super soft, stretchy, and breathable cotton-modal blend with the classic elastic Calvin Klein logo band. Like a traditional bra, it comes with a hook-and-eye closure and adjustable straps for a bit more customization in terms of fit than some other bralettes on this list. It comes in three neutral color options. One Amazon shopper noted, “Love this comfortable cotton bralette. Sexy without trying too hard. Perfect casual bra for daily wear. No underwires or anything that pinches or causes discomfort, but still reasonably supportive.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large $38.00 AT AMAZON

Comfy Bra Seamless Sports Bralette Best for women who need or prefer light to moderate support, this seamless sports bra is a tank top style with a snug compression fit. It’s tag- and padding- free and the nylon-spandex material is silky smooth. Those with larger breasts probably won’t be running a marathon in this bra, but it’s great for light workouts, lounging, or running errands. The bralette comes in several color options, as well in one-, two-, or three-packs. Sizes: S — X-Large $19.99 AT AMAZON

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Bralette Made of 100% nylon, this stretchy lace bra is pretty and practical. Yes, this is a unicorn find. The bra is wireless with adjustable straps, adding to the comfort level, and it has a hook-and-eye closure keeping the bra secure. One Amazon fan raved, “Sexy and comfortable? Who knew it was possible! An everyday bra that looks just as good under a shirt as when you take the shirt off. Beautifully done! This was my first Hanky Panky product, and I’ll be ordering more for sure!” Sizes: XS — M $42.00 AT AMAZON

Boody Bamboo Shaper Bra All the things you like in a bra can be found in this wire-free shaper bra. It’s made of silky-smooth, organically grown bamboo viscose and it doesn’t have straps that dig in or seams that chafe. It offers light support and is offered in nine colors. Scary Mommy editor Kate Miller swears by this bra, noting, “This easy, pullover bra is my go-to for low-key days. It’s so lightweight, I forget it’s even on. I love that it has a non-constricting fit that still offers enough support. And the fact that the brand has a focus on sustainability is an added bonus.” Sizes: XS — XL $19.95 AT AMAZON

Yianna Unpadded Lace Bra This longline bralette is a little fancier and more revealing than some of our other options. The soft, stretchy bra has a deep V-neckline that’s mirrored on the back, for a look that begs to be seen (just add the right tank). Its unpadded, wireless design adds to its lightweight comfort. Choose from black, beige, red, or white. Sizes: Small — XX-Large $17.99 AT AMAZON

Comfortable Bras with Support

Maidenform Pure Comfort Convertible Wireless Bralette The longline silhouette of this bralette is not only super comfortable, it’s also pretty stunning. The lace and mesh fabric on the sides and back offer maximum comfort, while the wireless cups offer nice support without any digging in. The adjustable straps can be converted into criss-cross and halter options. The bralette is available in 18 colors. Sizes: 34A — 40D $19.99 AT AMAZON

Wacoal Basic Beauty Contour T-Shirt Bra This highly rated T-shirt bra works wonders for large breasts. It has seamless padded cups with thin fabric and an inner sling for added support. The adjustable close-set straps minimize slippage and the hook-and-eye closure only has one setting for an easy on/off. Choose from 21 colors. One Amazon reviewer with a 40DD cup reported, “Great bra, can hardly tell I have it on. No binding, no poking, prodding or discomfort. Wear it all day with no pressure. Best bra I have ever had.” Sizes: 32C — 46DDD $62.00 AT AMAZON

Hanes Comfy Support Wireless Bra Made with Hanes’ signature ComfortFlex Fit four-way stretch fabric, this bra provides just as much support as it does comfort. It has a hook-and-eye closure, convertible and adjustable straps, and a nice deep V-neckline to disappear under almost any top. Not surprisingly, it has amassed more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon. Sizes: Small — XX-Large $13.36 AT AMAZON

Wacoal How Perfect Soft Cup Bra You get style, comfort, and support with Wacoal’s aptly named ‘How Perfect’ bra. With an adjustable back strap and extra-soft brushed fabric, this wireless and seamless bra promises to become your new go-to. Choose from eight colors. Sizes: 30B — 40D $63.99 AT AMAZON

Warner's Easy Does it Wireless Bra When a bra on Amazon has more than 26,000 positive reviews, you know it’s doing something right. Check out this inexpensive and truly wireless bra that promises smoothing comfort and style. It comes with wide, adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure. Plus, according to reviews, it doesn’t make your breasts look flat as some wireless bras can do. You can choose from 18 colors. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I HATE bras! I’m a size 38D and I will do most anything not to wear one … I can honestly say this is the most comfortable and supportive bra I have ever had!” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large $22.99 AT AMAZON

Glamorise Elite Performance Wireless Bra This powerhouse camisole-style bra comes in a large variety of sizes from 34C all the way to 50H. It’s a full coverage sports bra made with moisture-wicking material. The straps in the back offer a two-way stretch to help keep them secure, and there’s a hook-and-eye closure for just the right fit. You can buy this bra in four colors. One enthusiastic reviewer noted, “THIS bra is INCREDIBLE. THIS bra is what I’ve always dreamed of! It certainly has full coverage, with a nice stretchy and breathable support piece that goes atop the breasts keeping the girls safe and sound. And this bra is insanely comfortable! It has thick straps that are PADDED on top! Padded! If you have bra ruts on your shoulders from years of hauling a heavy load, then you’ll appreciate this small attention to detail. Another thing I love is that the area between you and the hooks is also padded, which will keep those little daggers from grating into your skin once your bra has become well-worn.” Sizes: 34C — 50H $33.15 AT AMAZON

Hanes Ultimate Wireless T-Shirt Bra Sometimes you just need to go wireless. This popular Hanes bra is all about comfort while maintaining shape. It has a four-way stretch band and moisture-wicking fabric designed to provide all-day comfort. The adjustable straps let you find just the right length and the hook-and-eye closure allows for the best fit. There are 25 colors to choose from in this design. Sizes: 34A — 40B $25.20 AT AMAZON

Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra You don’t need a wired bra to offer support and lift. This one gets the job done with the brand’s “magic ring” design in the cups. The moisture-wicking bra even has cushioned straps designed to help take the stress off your shoulders. Still not convinced? Just look at the 50,000+ reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about this bra’s soft material and great support. Choose from more than 10 colors and several two-packs. Sizes: 36B — 48DDD $15.95 AT AMAZON

Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Bra If you’re looking for the perfect blend of a comfy and supportive daily bra and one that you can wear to workouts, this one is a great option. A no-slip design on the wide straps keeps them in place, and the bra’s fabric is stretchy to fit your body even if it fluctuates one way or the other (as most bodies do). The straps are not adjustable but the hook-and-eye closure allows some degree of customization. The bra is available in a whopping 55 colors, so you’re bound to find something you like. One Amazon shopper reported, “Really like these. Most comfortable bras I’ve ever had. Fit well, nice support and well made. I got two the first time and then ordered two more. Highly recommend.” Sizes: XS — 3XL $15.78 AT AMAZON

Best Unlined Bras for Large Breasts

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette If you have large breasts, you may be skeptical about any bra called a “bralette.” We get it. But we promise this Calvin Klein racerback bra can hold your ladies in place — and look good doing it. The unlined cups offer a natural look and the lightweight cotton-blend fabric provides a breathable feel. Choose from 33 colors. Sizes: XS — 3X $19.68 AT AMAZON

Bali One Smooth U Bralette You’ll get all the support you need with this bra. Its seamless, knit-in design has a four-way stretch for a smooth look. Wide straps help relieve stress on your shoulders and prevent digging, and a built-up back offers added support for large breasts. There are six colors to choose from. Sizes: S — 3XL $13.10 AT AMAZON

Vermilion Bird Seamless Sports Bra, 4-Pack This seamless compression sports bra was designed for low-impact activities like walking, yoga, and pilates — or just everyday errands. Its double-layer knitted construction is perfect for large breasts that require more support. It’s made from stretchy, breathable material, and the cups have removable pads. The bra comes in a three-pack, four-pack, five-pack, six-pack, or eight-pack in several color combinations. Sizes: S — 5X-Large $22.00 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.