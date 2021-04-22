The Best Nipple Shields To Help Your Breastfeeding Baby Latch

Getty Images

Nipple shields aren’t necessary for every new breastfeeding mom, but they can absolutely help if nursing isn’t going as well as expected — which, by the way, is totally common for new mamas and babies. We know how challenging and painful nursing can be in the beginning, so if you’re struggling, consider trying a nipple shield. (And if your nipples are in so much pain, it feels like someone’s ripping them off every time you nurse, try nipple cream.)

What is a nipple shield?

Made of soft and flexible silicone, a nipple shield is used as a cover for your nipple while nursing. It can help your baby latch until they get into the swing of things, and it also helps ease the pain from breastfeeding, especially in those first few weeks when your nipples are still getting used to Baby’s mouth. You know how your fingers develop calluses when you play guitar? Same for nursing nipples, but more painful. Because they’re nipples.

There are several reasons why a baby might have a poor latch. Your baby might be struggling with the size or shape of your nipples — whether they’re too large, too small, too flat, or too inverted for your little one’s mouth. (Nothing is wrong with your anatomy — sometimes they just aren’t a good fit and require some guidance.) Tongue-tied or premature babies can also struggle latching in the beginning, while others refuse the nipple altogether without providing a reason. You know how babies can be.

How to use a nipple shield

Gently place the shield over your nipple. The tip of your nipple should fit into the nipple of the shield. Make sure it stays in place. If it doesn’t, apply warm water or a little nipple cream underneath the shield help it stick. If your nipple doesn’t fill out the entire nipple shield, once your baby begins breastfeeding, it should swell and be just fine. But before using a nipple shield, you may want to talk to a lactation consultant to figure out of nipple shields are your best option and to determine the right size.

Best Nipple Shields

Medela 2-Pack Contact Nipple Shield Medela’s Contact Nipple Shields are BPA-free and made of soft, thin silicone to protect your nipples from any added pain or discomfort. The shape of the shield leaves room for baby’s nose to touch the breast, maximizing the amount of skin-to-skin contact with mama. They come in a 2-pack with three size options: 16 mm, 20 mm, and 24 mm. $7.99 AT AMAZON

CRADLE PLUS PREGNANCY BABY & TODDLERS Nipple Shield Set A complete breastfeeding set, with two BPA-free extra soft and flexible nipple shields that are 24 mm in size, a carrying case so they don’t get smushed when you throw them into your black hole of a diaper bag, and two food grade breast shells that tuck right into your nursing bra to capture leaking milk when nursing on the other side. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Lansinoh 2-Pack Contact Nipple Shields and Carrying Case The best nipple shield for babies with a tongue-tie, as it feels almost like direct contact with mama’s nipple. The nipple shields for nursing come with a carrying case for storage when you’re out and about or just want to keep them clean at home. The shields comes in two sizes: 20 mm and 24 mm. According to several moms’ reviews, they are good for women with flat nipples. One reviewer wrote, “I had flat nipples and had a lot of problems with latching in the first couple of weeks. These nipple shields worked wonders. I could not have breast fed my baby without them.” $7.88 AT AMAZON

MAM 2-Pack Nipple Shields and Storage Case The shape of these nipple shields allow baby’s nose to touch the breast, which means more skin-to-skin contact. This 23 mm 2-pack comes with a sterilizing storage case. So, after you use the shields, wash them out, place them in the case, and pop them in the microwave for three minutes so they’re ready to go for next time. $7.68 AT AMAZON

Philips AVENT 2-Pack Nipple Shields and Carrying Case The Philips AVENT nipple shields for breastfeeding work well to prevent baby’s mouth from slipping. This BPA-free 2-pack comes with a carrying case, and the nipple shields are available in two sizes: 15 mm and 21 mm. One reviewer wrote, “I bought different types of nipple shields and found the Avent nipple shields work the best. The best part is it sticks to my breast/nipple very well. Just add some drops of water to the shields and simply place it on my breast. That’s it! It stays on me the whole time I nurse my baby.” $9.99 AT AMAZON

Haakaa 2-Pack Nipple Shields and Carrying Case A great option for moms who are dealing with cracked and sore nipples. Haakaa nipple shields are designed to leave a little space between your nipple and baby’s mouth to help with soreness. The nipple is made of super soft silicone, is ultra thin, and is shaped like the nipple on a bottle, which is great for transitioning from bottle to nipple. Anti-slip ridges on the outer edges help secure the shield in place while nursing. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Ardo Tulips 2-Pack Contact Nipple Shields and Carrying Case If your baby is struggling to get a good latch, the Ardo Tulip can help correct the problem. The BPA-free silicone is extra thin and pliable, which is more comfortable for babies to work on latching. An anti-ridge design helps avoid nipple abrasion and maximize skin-to-skin contact with your little one. The shields come in 16 mm, 20 mm, and 24 mm. One reviewer wrote, “Everything about these nipple shields exceeded my expectations! The design is perfect. They are thin enough so you almost forget you are even wearing one, but enough to offer that protection from sore nipples. They are so comfortable and baby took to them so easily!” $8.95 AT AMAZON

Ameda Contact Nipple Shield This nipple shield is all about encouraging a good latch while also helping your nipples. Because nipple soreness is reaaaal. Made of ultra-thin, flexible silicone, the shield can also help relieve pain from pumping. It comes in 24 mm. One reviewer wrote, “Handy for the new mom when you aren’t sure how to get a good latch and/or if your baby has latched incorrectly and damaged your nipples. I used this while my nipples were healing. I saw a lactation consultant who helped me figure out the latching issues I was having and I no longer need this shield, but am really glad these are available!” $9.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.