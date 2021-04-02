 Nordstrom Spring Sale 2021: Here Are The Best Deals We've Found!

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is Happening RIGHT NOW — Just In Time For A Wardrobe Refresh

by April 2, 2021

Feature – Nordstrom Spring Sale
Nordstrom

ICYMI: There’s a Nordstrom sale happening RIGHT NOW, and we’re here to share the good news before it’s too late. From now until April 5th, Nordstrom is having its Spring Sale, which means up to 50% off (or more) of your favorite brands. From season-ready closet staples, to shoes (eek!), to items for your home (and maybe, if you’re feeling generous, you can scout for gifts), they’re all here and ready for you to “add to bag.” And did we mention most items qualify for free delivery?

Since you’ll want to score these markdowns before it’s too late, we’ve pulled some of the best deals the Nordstrom Spring Sale has to offer. So Mama, if you’ve been in the mood for a wardrobe refresh now’s the time to stock up. Shop away!

Women’s Apparel

Loveapella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress

With spring in the air, it’s time for a new versatile maxi dress, Mama. This one’s available in 6 gorgeous colors, comes in regular and petite sizes, and will be worn on repeat all spring and summer long.

$47.60 AT NORDSTROM

30% off

Madewell Bobble Cardigan Sweater

It may be spring, but in some places, it’s still cool. When there’s a chill in the air you can wrap up in this oversized cardi (we love the bobble detailing), which is perfect for fall, too!

$44.10 AT NORDSTROM

55% off

Everleigh Hooded Sweatshirt

A light, versatile layer for spring, this sweatshirt is a step up from your paint-splattered college one. Get it in 9 cute patterns.

$18.97 AT NORDSTROM

Up to 61% off

Vero Moda High Waist Ripped Skinny Jeans

Never underestimate a good pair of destroyed denim. From a casual brunch to a dressed-up dinner, these jeans can do it all.

$41.40 AT NORDSTROM

40% off

Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

The weather may be warming up, but if you crave cashmere when it’s chilly, now’s your chance to get it on the cheap. House brand Halogen’s crewneck cashmere sweater comes in 5 gorgeous colors that are perfect for cool temps in any season.

$39.97 AT NORDSTROM

Up to 57% off

Caslon Long Cardigan

Oversized cardigan sweaters = WFH uniform heaven. This cozy long knit comes in 4 pretty shades to go with your collection of leggings.

$31.05 AT NORDSTROM

55% off

Zella Cali Fleece Joggers

Joggers are the new denim. Comfy enough for lounging but fitted enough for running out the door, these sweats come in 3 colors and deserve a spot in your wardrobe.

$35.40 AT NORDSTROM

40% off

Flora Nikrooz Blaire French Terry Pajamas

Does a pair of matching PJs sound like a total luxury? Now’s the time to live it up, Mama! This French terry set (ooh, lala!) comes in 4 colors.

$52.50 AT NORDSTROM

Up to 25% off

Free People Gummy Pull-On Flare Leg Jeans

Stretchy, pull-on jeans are our kind of jeans. Channel your inner 70s goddess and stay comfy in this flattering flared pair.

$35.10 AT NORDSTROM

55% off

BlankNYC Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket

A moto jacket is a must-have, both as a light outer layer and a way to add some edginess to an outfit. Get this one on the cheap in one of 3 trendy colors, including this fresh powder blue.

$49.90 AT NORDSTROM

Up to 49% off

AllSaints Emelyn Cotton Tank

Meet your new go-to under layer. This slouchy cotton tank is ideal for wearing under open cardigans, coats, blazers, and on its own once the temperatures heat up. Available in neutral white and grey.

$21 AT NORDSTROM

25% off

Ten Sixty Sherman Washed Bike Shorts

Bike shorts are basically the legging version of shorts — and good news, they’re in. These soft, stretchy little numbers are perfect for wearing under oversized shirts or even sundresses for added comfort and security.

$17.40 AT NORDSTROM

40% off

Honeydew Intimates All American Jersey Robe

Sometimes basic is best. When you just need something to throw on, this black jersey robe has your back. Its lightweight material and above-the-knee length make it perfect for warmer weather.

$28.50 AT NORDSTROM

25% off

Joe's Charlie Skinny Jeans

Black skinny jeans are a millennial mom staple (and we won’t be convinced otherwise). Whether you dress ’em up or dress ’em down, you’ll keep reaching for this flattering fit over and over. Although they’re still on the pricy side, you’ll get your money’s worth in the cost per wear, as Joe’s jeans fans (*raises hand*) will tell you.

$99.90 AT NORDSTROM

40% off

Women’s Shoes

Caslon Alise Slipper

Did we just find the perfect WFH shoe? Quite possibly. This chic slide has a leather upper and faux fur lining so it feels like a slipper and looks like a shoe. Available it in 6 cute shades.

$19.90 AT NORDSTROM

33% off

Treasure & Bond Kallie Mule

How do you add polish to an outfit in seconds flat? Slip on these pink snake print mules, of course. The pointed toe, smoking slipper silhouette, and tiny heel are soooo chic.

$34.97 AT NORDSTROM

61% off

Hunter Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot

When it comes to spring showers, nothing does rainy days quite like Hunter. These glossy boots, complete with a buckle, will keep you dry and looking cute, no matter how stormy it gets.

$93 AT NORDSTROM

40% off

Dirty Coastline Laundry Slide

If you want to add some fun to your look, these zebra print sandals will do the trick. The straps are made with faux leather and there’s a cushioned footbed for extra comfort.

$29.90 AT NORDSTROM

25% off

Rockport Cobb Hill Janna Perforated Wedge Sandal

Wear these wedges with your favorite floaty maxis for a match made in heaven. They have a cushioned insole with arch support, plus the perforated design allows for airflow when the weather warms up.

$39.95 AT NORDSTROM

60% off

UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling-Lined Boot

We will never get tired of walking on clouds, therefore, we will never tire of a good pair of UGGs. These shorties are good for all seasons and come in 8 neutral colors.

$79.98 AT NORDSTROM

Up to 50% off

Beauty

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment

This cult-favorite lactic acid treatment is having a rare markdown, and we’re all about it. It simultaneously cleanses pores, reduces the look of wrinkles, brightens, and plumps skin — yes, please!

$40.80 AT NORDSTROM

15% off

Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne

Another cult product, you can snag this cologne at a discounted price. The Nectarine Blossom & Honey cologne is highly rated, plus it can be layered with other Jo Malone fragrances to create your own signature scent. (Want to experiment with scents? This 5-fragrance travel set is also on sale.)

$61.20 AT NORDSTROM

15% off

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume

Few things are springier than daisies. You can smell like the season with Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring scent, or gift it to someone who loves perfume.

$85 AT NORDSTROM

15% off

FlashPatch™ Rejuvenating 5-Minute Eye Gels (5-pack)

Didn’t get a full night’s sleep? Us either, Mama. Fake it ’til you make it with soothing eye gels that work to de-puff, hydrate, and smooth your undereye area. Ahhhh.

$12.75 AT NORDSTROM

15% off

Accessories & Home

GIR Ultimate Tools 7-Piece Kitchen Tool Set

Who said kitchen tools can’t be fun? These mint-colored must-haves include tongs, a spatula, a peeler, and more — all the necessary basics needed for a wholesome homecooked meal.

$29.98 AT NORDSTROM

60% off

Nordstrom Pure Cotton Sheets

Hotel-quality sheets? Yes, please. This sustainable set is made of unbleached, undyed cotton that’s better for you and the environment.

$71.40 AT NORDSTROM

40% off

JK Adams Medium Heritage Dorset Block

This raised cutting board will upgrade your prep game. It’s beautiful enough to use for serving sushi or charcuterie (if, you know, you’re feeling fancy), and has a built-in magnet on the bottom to stash a chopping knife. (P.S. JK Adams has a few other cutting boards on sale, too.)

$35 AT NORDSTROM

60% off

Le Creuset 9.5-inch Grill Pan

Looking to add to your Le Creuset collection? Score this enamel cast iron grill pan at a deep discount and sear fish and meats without heading outside to grill. This pan is designed with spouted sides, which make it easy to pour out excess grease and oil.

$99.95 AT NORDSTROM

41% off

Nordstrom Silk Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set

If you’ve been dreaming of sleeping on silk, now’s your chance. This set includes two pillowcases and an eye mask to turn your slumber into *actual* beauty sleep.

$107.40 AT NORDSTROM

40% off

Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush

Can’t go to the salon? No prob. Get a voluminous, salon-quality blowout at home with this blowdryer/round brush hybrid. A little pricey, sure, but think of the money you’ll save by skipping salon appointments (just sayin’).

$127.50 AT NORDSTROM

15%

Kate Spade one in a million initial pendant necklace

Whether you wear your initial or that of a loved one, letter jewelry is both trendy and timeless. This sweet bauble will go with literally everything, and — might we add? — it makes a great gift, too.

$40.60 AT NORDSTROM

30% off

Madewell Do It Yourself Bracelet Kit

If 2020-2021 has taught us anything, it’s that we can be crafty. You’ll have fun making this bracelet then wearing the end resut — it makes a great gift, too!

$12 AT NORDSTROM

50% off

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.
