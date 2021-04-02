ICYMI: There’s a Nordstrom sale happening RIGHT NOW, and we’re here to share the good news before it’s too late. From now until April 5th, Nordstrom is having its Spring Sale, which means up to 50% off (or more) of your favorite brands. From season-ready closet staples, to shoes (eek!), to items for your home (and maybe, if you’re feeling generous, you can scout for gifts), they’re all here and ready for you to “add to bag.” And did we mention most items qualify for free delivery?
Since you’ll want to score these markdowns before it’s too late, we’ve pulled some of the best deals the Nordstrom Spring Sale has to offer. So Mama, if you’ve been in the mood for a wardrobe refresh now’s the time to stock up. Shop away!
Women’s Apparel
Loveapella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress
With spring in the air, it’s time for a new versatile maxi dress, Mama. This one’s available in 6 gorgeous colors, comes in regular and petite sizes, and will be worn on repeat all spring and summer long.
30% off
Madewell Bobble Cardigan Sweater
It may be spring, but in some places, it’s still cool. When there’s a chill in the air you can wrap up in this oversized cardi (we love the bobble detailing), which is perfect for fall, too!
55% off
Everleigh Hooded Sweatshirt
A light, versatile layer for spring, this sweatshirt is a step up from your paint-splattered college one. Get it in 9 cute patterns.
Up to 61% off
Vero Moda High Waist Ripped Skinny Jeans
Never underestimate a good pair of destroyed denim. From a casual brunch to a dressed-up dinner, these jeans can do it all.
40% off
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
The weather may be warming up, but if you crave cashmere when it’s chilly, now’s your chance to get it on the cheap. House brand Halogen’s crewneck cashmere sweater comes in 5 gorgeous colors that are perfect for cool temps in any season.
Up to 57% off
Caslon Long Cardigan
Oversized cardigan sweaters = WFH uniform heaven. This cozy long knit comes in 4 pretty shades to go with your collection of leggings.
55% off
Zella Cali Fleece Joggers
Joggers are the new denim. Comfy enough for lounging but fitted enough for running out the door, these sweats come in 3 colors and deserve a spot in your wardrobe.
40% off
Flora Nikrooz Blaire French Terry Pajamas
Does a pair of matching PJs sound like a total luxury? Now’s the time to live it up, Mama! This French terry set (ooh, lala!) comes in 4 colors.
Up to 25% off
Free People Gummy Pull-On Flare Leg Jeans
Stretchy, pull-on jeans are our kind of jeans. Channel your inner 70s goddess and stay comfy in this flattering flared pair.
55% off
BlankNYC Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket
A moto jacket is a must-have, both as a light outer layer and a way to add some edginess to an outfit. Get this one on the cheap in one of 3 trendy colors, including this fresh powder blue.
Up to 49% off
AllSaints Emelyn Cotton Tank
Meet your new go-to under layer. This slouchy cotton tank is ideal for wearing under open cardigans, coats, blazers, and on its own once the temperatures heat up. Available in neutral white and grey.
25% off
Ten Sixty Sherman Washed Bike Shorts
Bike shorts are basically the legging version of shorts — and good news, they’re in. These soft, stretchy little numbers are perfect for wearing under oversized shirts or even sundresses for added comfort and security.
40% off
Honeydew Intimates All American Jersey Robe
Sometimes basic is best. When you just need something to throw on, this black jersey robe has your back. Its lightweight material and above-the-knee length make it perfect for warmer weather.
25% off
Joe's Charlie Skinny Jeans
Black skinny jeans are a millennial mom staple (and we won’t be convinced otherwise). Whether you dress ’em up or dress ’em down, you’ll keep reaching for this flattering fit over and over. Although they’re still on the pricy side, you’ll get your money’s worth in the cost per wear, as Joe’s jeans fans (*raises hand*) will tell you.
40% off
Women’s Shoes
Caslon Alise Slipper
Did we just find the perfect WFH shoe? Quite possibly. This chic slide has a leather upper and faux fur lining so it feels like a slipper and looks like a shoe. Available it in 6 cute shades.
33% off
Treasure & Bond Kallie Mule
How do you add polish to an outfit in seconds flat? Slip on these pink snake print mules, of course. The pointed toe, smoking slipper silhouette, and tiny heel are soooo chic.
61% off
Hunter Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot
When it comes to spring showers, nothing does rainy days quite like Hunter. These glossy boots, complete with a buckle, will keep you dry and looking cute, no matter how stormy it gets.
40% off
Dirty Coastline Laundry Slide
If you want to add some fun to your look, these zebra print sandals will do the trick. The straps are made with faux leather and there’s a cushioned footbed for extra comfort.
25% off
Rockport Cobb Hill Janna Perforated Wedge Sandal
Wear these wedges with your favorite floaty maxis for a match made in heaven. They have a cushioned insole with arch support, plus the perforated design allows for airflow when the weather warms up.
60% off
UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling-Lined Boot
We will never get tired of walking on clouds, therefore, we will never tire of a good pair of UGGs. These shorties are good for all seasons and come in 8 neutral colors.
Up to 50% off
Beauty
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment
This cult-favorite lactic acid treatment is having a rare markdown, and we’re all about it. It simultaneously cleanses pores, reduces the look of wrinkles, brightens, and plumps skin — yes, please!
15% off
Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne
Another cult product, you can snag this cologne at a discounted price. The Nectarine Blossom & Honey cologne is highly rated, plus it can be layered with other Jo Malone fragrances to create your own signature scent. (Want to experiment with scents? This 5-fragrance travel set is also on sale.)
15% off
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume
Few things are springier than daisies. You can smell like the season with Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring scent, or gift it to someone who loves perfume.
15% off
FlashPatch™ Rejuvenating 5-Minute Eye Gels (5-pack)
Didn’t get a full night’s sleep? Us either, Mama. Fake it ’til you make it with soothing eye gels that work to de-puff, hydrate, and smooth your undereye area. Ahhhh.
15% off
Accessories & Home
GIR Ultimate Tools 7-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
Who said kitchen tools can’t be fun? These mint-colored must-haves include tongs, a spatula, a peeler, and more — all the necessary basics needed for a wholesome homecooked meal.
60% off
Nordstrom Pure Cotton Sheets
Hotel-quality sheets? Yes, please. This sustainable set is made of unbleached, undyed cotton that’s better for you and the environment.
40% off
JK Adams Medium Heritage Dorset Block
This raised cutting board will upgrade your prep game. It’s beautiful enough to use for serving sushi or charcuterie (if, you know, you’re feeling fancy), and has a built-in magnet on the bottom to stash a chopping knife. (P.S. JK Adams has a few other cutting boards on sale, too.)
60% off
Le Creuset 9.5-inch Grill Pan
Looking to add to your Le Creuset collection? Score this enamel cast iron grill pan at a deep discount and sear fish and meats without heading outside to grill. This pan is designed with spouted sides, which make it easy to pour out excess grease and oil.
41% off
Nordstrom Silk Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set
If you’ve been dreaming of sleeping on silk, now’s your chance. This set includes two pillowcases and an eye mask to turn your slumber into *actual* beauty sleep.
40% off
Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush
Can’t go to the salon? No prob. Get a voluminous, salon-quality blowout at home with this blowdryer/round brush hybrid. A little pricey, sure, but think of the money you’ll save by skipping salon appointments (just sayin’).
15%
Kate Spade one in a million initial pendant necklace
Whether you wear your initial or that of a loved one, letter jewelry is both trendy and timeless. This sweet bauble will go with literally everything, and — might we add? — it makes a great gift, too.
30% off
Madewell Do It Yourself Bracelet Kit
If 2020-2021 has taught us anything, it’s that we can be crafty. You’ll have fun making this bracelet then wearing the end resut — it makes a great gift, too!
50% off