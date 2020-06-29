Now that it’s officially summer, your family is likely spending more time outside in the yard. Whether you’ve got a new inflatable pool, a great hammock, or even just a new BBQ, we’re so happy to have the family OUT of the house. If your outdoor space has never been properly decorated (i.e. is currently occupied by a few mismatched folding chairs and random accents you didn’t want inside the house), it’s time to dress up the space so that it becomes the second family room you’ve been needing. This is furniture that lives outside, so think easy to clean (hose it down), easy to buy (you don’t have to commit here as if it’s a sofa in your living room) and easy to please (the kids will love anything they can get comfy on with their screens).

The July 4th patio furniture sales are already looking good! Now’s a great time to find stylish options online that are also wallet-friendly. Get started on that decorating— or redecorating.

If you’ve always wanted a dining table to enjoy meals al fresco or a bar cart to hold all your cocktail essentials, you’ll find great deals at retailers like Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Ahead are some patio furniture picks that will help you soak up those long summer days and enjoy the space as you always imagined.

Wayfair: Up to 65 Percent Off Outdoor and Patio Furniture

Wayfair Mersey Outdoor Patio Wood Picnic Bench A good bench can be an easy and space-efficient way to add multiple seats to an area and prevent everyone from piling on top of one or two chairs. This wood picnic bench is made from solid acacia wood, has a strong, sawhorse-style iron base, and is 63” wide. Pair it with a table and other chairs or use it on its own — either way, it will add some stylish and sturdy seating to your patio or outdoor space. One reviewer said, “The wooden bench is perfect! My husband had been working on our outdoor space and had looked for a bench for a while. This bench is beyond expectations. The wood is beautiful and smooth – even though it is unfinished, there is no rough surface to snag your clothes on the wood. It is so sturdy with the metal legs. It was also longer than most outdoor benches within the same price frame. We could not be more pleased.” $150 AT WAYFAIR

Wayfair Teardrop Patio Chair with Cushions If you’re looking for a nook to read a good book or simply kick back for a hot minute, this teardrop-shaped chair will provide a cozy space and feel like a luxurious, little hideaway. The chair will not only add a stylish statement to your patio, but it will also likely become everyone’s go-to nap spot (or the time-out chair depending on the kids this summer). The frame is made of wicker/rattan, and the cushions have removable, water-resistant covers. One happy reviewer said, “This is one of the most comfortable, cozy, and exotic chairs that I have invested in. I am very pleased with it. I enjoy sinking down in it after a hard day. It gives me a moment to escape. I love the feel of it. It reminds me of beautiful day at the beach. It WRAPS you in comfort. My own little get away right in the corner of my room. It is a great buy and investment. The chair is super sturdy, easy to assemble, and made of excellent products. I am absolutely in love!!!” $400 AT WAYFAIR

Wayfair Moro 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Patio Seating Group with Cushions In general, wicker furniture is great because it’s lightweight enough for you to arrange and rearrange your patio as often as your mood changes. If you’re looking for an easy solution to furnish your outdoor space all in one go, this four-piece wicker/rattan set includes everything you need — a sofa and two armchairs with polyester blend cushions for extra comfort, and a glass top coffee table — to help your family enjoy a nice day outside. Each piece is made with weather-resistant wicker wrapped around steel inner frames. One reviewer said, “So easy to put together. Took about 90 minutes start to finish. They are very sturdy, yet light weight. I absolutely love them.” Another reviewer added, “This is a smaller, more compact set of furniture which is perfect for the space we have. Feel solid. The assembly was straight forward. Perfect for a small patio.” $260 AT WAYFAIR

Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 40 Percent Off Outdoor and Patio Furniture

Bed Bath & Beyond Parisian Wicker Outdoor Furniture Patio Chair This Parisian-inspired furniture collection can help transport you to France (well, almost), and you don’t even need an up-to-date passport or to leave your porch. The folding chair has a simple black and white pattern and is made with weather-resistant powder coating and a steel frame. It’s lightweight and portable so it fits onto even the smallest patios. You can move it around or stash it away in a closet or the garage when not in use. An extra outdoo seat may come in handy when you need a quick cafe au lait break in between piles of laundry or noisy, bickering kids. One reviewer, “Great quality, sturdy, very cute pattern and true to description. Perfect for porches or small areas and easy to fold up and store. Reasonably priced, shipped right away. Very happy with this purchase.” While another one said, “It is a simple classic design, good value for money. It is mindful of a Paris street cafe and fits nicely in our small outside patio.” $25 AT BED BATH & BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond Galvanized Steel Top Indoor/Outdoor Patio Bar Cart Enjoy a good mocktail or cocktail outside without having to run back and forth to your kitchen every time you forget an essential ingredient. This bar cart is made of rust- and weather-resistant steel and has wheels to help you move it to where you need or lock it in place. There is a galvanized steel top and two shelves to store tools, cups, snacks, and more. Beyond happy hours, the cart can also provide an extra form of storage and organization any time your family wants to get some sun and spend the afternoon outdoors. One reviewer said, “This is a great bar cart. We use it not just as a bar cart but for so many other things. Store towels for the pool. Holds the TV when we’re outdoors. Serving Cart, grilling, it’s just amazing. Looks great and the mobility is fantastic. Love the locking wheels. Definitely a great buy.” $125 AT BED BATH & BEYOND

Walmart: Up to 40 Percent off Outdoor and Patio Furniture

Walmart Best Choice Products 3-Piece All-Weather Patio Acapulco Furniture Set This Acapulco bistro furniture set will instantly brighten up any space, and is somehow both retro and modern at the same time. It comes with two woven chairs and an accent table with a tempered glass top. The chairs have a high back, and are made with woven weather-resistant plastic rope over a steel frame, combining the flexibility of a hammock with the structure of a chair. Reclining in one of these airy and lightweight chairs (with a cold drink in your hand, of course) will almost make you feel like you’re on vacation sitting on the patio. One reviewer said, “Easy to assemble, comfortable, GREAT price. I really wanted these chairs and when I looked elsewhere they were listed at $200 per chair! These were $200 for the whole set. They are surprisingly comfortable and look very beachy- chic on my balcony. Love the fun color. I’m the worst at assembling furniture and these literally took me 5 minutes to put to together. 5 stars.” $200 AT WALMART

Walmart Mainstays Wooden Outdoor Adirondack Patio Chair Adirondack chairs, named after the mountains in New York, are the classic outdoor lounge chair. They have a slanted seat, tall back, and wide armrests, which means you have no choice but to lean back, take a deep breath of fresh air, and relax when you’re sitting in one. You’ve probably seen them scattered around at ski lodges, ranches, resorts, and more, and at this price, you can even have one or two in your backyard. This Adirondack chair is made of solid rubberwood, comes in a variety of colors, and has all-weather construction for use outside year-round. The chair can also support up to 250 lbs. One reviewer said, “Very happy with these Adirondack chairs!! They were fairly easy to assemble (it’s really easy if you have a drill). They are very sturdy and good quality plus look great for a affordable price.” $87 AT WAMART

Home Depot: Up to 40 Percent off Outdoor and Patio Furniture

Home Depot Hampton Bay Oak Cliff Outdoor Patio Sofa Sectional Even when kids are around, we’re still entitled to a little grown up furniture. This classic sectional looks and feels like a real sofa, but what’s great about it is that you can wash it down hose-style like all good outdoor seating. This 3-piece steel sectional comes with deep, plush cushions in an array of colors (we love the Sky Blue as well as the vivid Seaglass and deep Chili). Seats 5 people (or 2 lounging, sleeping teens) comfortably and makes a great conversation spot. Add a fire pit to the center, and you can call it a day. One five-star reviewer said, “This sectional is large, comfortable, and well made. We have almost completed the Oak Cliff set. Would recommend.” $599 AT HOME DEPOT

Home Depot Hampton Bay Cayman 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Bistro Set This modern three-piece wicker patio set includes two bistro chairs and a round side table that will turn your small patio into an inviting seating area for you to enjoy a meal or drink al fresco. The set has a steel-reinforced frame, and the table has a tempered glass top that can withstand the elements. The low-seater chairs are made with all-weather resin wicker and have a geometric black and white design that will match with any decor and can be easily wiped down and cleaned. One reviewer said, “We recently ordered this Cayman 3 piece wicker outdoor bistro set for our front porch. These chairs are so comfortable that the front porch has now become my favorite place to hide out and relax. This set is very nice and looks great. It comes fully assembled and ready to be set into place and used. I am very pleased with our pick and look forward to use.” $280 AT HOME DEPOT

Amazon: Everyday Deals

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Folding Seating Patio Set on Amazon Add a pop of color to your patio with this colorful six-piece outdoor set. It includes a dining table with a tempered glass top, four chairs, and an umbrella to provide some cool shade on sunny days. The furniture has steel construction for sturdiness, and the table has a pre-cut hole for the umbrella (however, an umbrella stand is not included). The chairs fold up, making it convenient to set up for an impromptu lunch or leisurely afternoon outdoors. One reviewer said, “Ideal for small places. Seats 4, not cushy, but quite comfortable. Square table. This was so easy to assemble. Just screw the legs on. You will need an umbrella base, but the cost of the patio table is so reasonable that one can be bought for it and it is still a very reasonably priced patio set. This is not pishy posh. It is simple and lovely in its design. We are quite pleased with it and always receive compliments. Definitely 5 stars.” $195 AT AMAZON

Best Choice Products 2-Person Outdoor Large Canopy Patio Swing on Amazon There’s something naturally calming about gently rocking on a swing, no matter what age you are. Take the relaxation factor up a notch with the Best Choice Products outdoor chair, which is basically an extra large, cushioned swing you can lounge in. Put it on your patio to enjoy a quiet afternoon… or at least to give you a comfortable seat to watch your kids run around outside. It glides smoothly and can fit two people or a weight capacity of 485 pounds. The canopy on top can be adjusted at various angles to provide sun protection at all hours of the day, and the polyester cushions are removable for easy cleaning. It also comes in three different colors (burgundy, brown, or beige). One reviewer said, “My sister was able to set this up by herself with no problem. It was a gift and she loved it. We can fit two adults and a toddler on it. Love the tilting sun shade.” $120 AT AMAZON

Wisteria Lane 5 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set on Amazon Outdoor furniture doesn’t always have to be uncomfortable. The Wisteria Lane patio furniture set can help you create a cozy seating area outside, as it includes a coffee table, and a loveseat and two arm chairs with padded cushions. And the set can withstand sitting outdoors longer than your kids — the cushions have removable, water-resistant cushions, the table has a removable tempered glass top, and everything has weather-resistant wicker and steel frames. With five different pieces and two different frame colors (brown and gray), there are plenty of ways to configure your patio depending on how close (or far) you want everyone to be from each other. One reviewer said, “For the money you can’t go wrong. I saw similar sets in store for double the amount and of equal quality. All the seating areas are comfortable. I especially like the high back chair style. Overall a great set that will be enjoyed!” $398 AT AMAZON

Looking for more ways to refresh your home? Check out our other home & kitchen essentials for summer-time living!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.