Knockoff Peloton Accessories That Are Just As Good (If Not Better) Than The Real Thing

Did you even make it through 2020 if you weren’t at least tempted to hop on the Peloton bandwagon? And now, you might be look for Peloton accessories. The home exercise equipment company, which is best known for their stationary bikes, is having a serious moment during the pandemic, as gyms across the country were forced to shut down and limit their capacities to accommodate state regulations and social distancing measures. We’ve swapped our gym memberships for at-home rowing machines, treadmills, and more.

While the idea of getting to virtually attend a top-notch cycling class from the comfort of your home sounds appealing, the price tag is a bit of a jaw dropper for most: $1,895 minus tax and not including any accessories. Yikes.

The good news: You can buy most of the Peloton accessories off-brand and save a ton of money without sacrificing the intensity of your workout in any way. “Peloton accessories aren’t magical or necessarily better than other comparable items developed by other companies,” says Jason Kart, a Chicago-based physical therapist and owner of Core Physical Therapy The Loop. “Peloton can give you the assurance of compatibility, but often third party companies can reverse engineer accessories to work with a premium brand and are sold at a lower price because the manufacturer is riding off the Peloton name without having the same profit margin requirements.”

Pretty cool, right? Here are some of the best Peloton-compatible accessories on the market.

The Best Peloton Accessories

Supermats Heavy Duty Equipment Mat This mat is meant to sit under your Peloton bike, or any other large piece of exercise equipment you have in your home to prevent it from ruining your floors and carpets. Sure, you could purchase the pricey one with the Peloton logo, or you could opt for this knock off that’s super affordable and still does the job of protecting your floors and even reducing noise. It’s made in the USA without the use of harmful chemicals or heavy metals, so it’s safe for children and pets to play on too. $27.65 AT AMAZON

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block After a high-intensity exercise such as cycling, it’s a wise idea to stretch your muscles, according to Kart. He recommends doing so on a yoga mat clad with yoga blocks like this pair from Gaiam. “We have had these yoga blocks in my clinic for years with no problems and our patients have found the firmness to be just right,” he says. They come in four different colors so you can even match them with your room decor or fitness setup. $11 AT AMAZON

Whatafit Resistance Bands On Peloton’s website, you’re looking at dropping close to $70 for a set of resistance bands, which is crazy when you can get ones of equal or greater quality for less on Amazon. This pair is one of Kart’s go-tos. “We routinely recommend Whatafit for their versatility and durability,” says Kart. “Resistance goes from 10 to 50 lbs and includes handles, ankle straps and a door clip to keep your bands in place.” They’re made from a high-quality natural latex, have a non-slip handle and are super absorbent. $29.99 AT AMAZON

The Best Peloton Toe Cages

Venzo Bike Pedal Toe Clips Cage These bike cages are constructed out of reinforced plastic to ensure long term durability and have a cage size of 130mm to 145mm x 85 mm. “These toe clips are versatile, as they can work with regular sneakers or the Look Delta style of clipless riding shoes,” says Kart. “They are easy to install in only a few minutes and can be adjusted for different riders in your house.” $49.99 AT AMAZON

YBEKI Hybrid Pedal with Toe Clip and Straps If you’re looking for a multipurpose pedal, this is a great buy. It has a clipless style on one side and a clip and strap on the other. You can also remove the clip altogether and ride normally if you so choose. It’s made out of aluminum alloy, which is super durable and provides a firm control over pedaling. These toe clips come with a 6-month warranty, which is always a nice perk. AT AMAZON

The Best Peloton Compatible Shoes

SHIMANO SH-RP1 High Performing All-Rounder Cycling Shoe With a Fibreglass-reinforced sole, these Peloton-compatible shoes are formulated to be extra comfortable and provide enhanced performance. “Being able to adjust these shoes to fit your feet contributes to the added comfort and quality—plus they allow your feet to feel stable while cycling and will also be able to breathe throughout your workout,” says Stephanie Mansour, a Chicago-based weight loss coach and corporate wellness trainer. $85.00 AT AMAZON

Gavin Road Bike Mesh Cycling Shoes Mens Womens This super affordable option is great for beginners, thanks to their lightweight insoles that are also quick drying, so they absorb sweat really well during long cycling sessions. They have a carbon fiber hook and loop straps that ensure stability as well as fiberglass-injected nylon soles that are stellar at transfering power. Another perk: This cleat is compatible for both indoor and outdoor use. AT AMAZON

The Best Peloton Towels

Naisi Anti-Slippery Handlebar Sweat Towel This sweat towel is designed to go over the handlebar of a Peloton bike, so you know it will fit perfectly and look great. It’s made out of a high-quality terry cloth material that absorbs sweat and dries quickly, which allows you to maintain a firm grip on the bike while you’re in the middle of your workout. In addition to its already affordable price tag, it comes with a 12-month warranty. $24.99 AT AMAZON

