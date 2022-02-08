We're Losing Our Hair After Giving Birth, But These Postpartum Hair Loss Treatments Can Really Help

Postpartum hair loss treatments — in the form of shampoos, supplements, and other remedies — are on the long list of must-haves you didn’t realize you needed until after Baby’s arrival. (Like that state-of-the-art baby bouncer you panic-purchased at 2 am while your LO screamed.) Yes, ladies, hair loss after pregnancy is a thing. And if you’re wondering how to prevent postpartum hair loss, stay tuned. There are certain practices, as well as treatments and products, that can help keep shedding at bay. But before you start feeling sad about losing your luscious locks, we want you to know that it’s temporary, and they will grow back, all healthy and new.

As it stands, pregnancy comes with its fair share of less-than-pretty perks, from nausea and constant headaches, to constipation and swelling all over (what’s up, cankles?). So while you may have been prepared for post-baby recovery with some high-quality vitamins, stress-relieving bath bombs, and new yoga gear to use as you bounce back into shape, you may not have planned on the ever-obnoxious postpartum hair loss (as if new moms don’t have enough issues to deal with).

“This is such a real thing and so many of us have experienced it,” says Kay Cola, CEO and Founder of TheOrganiBrands, makers of organic, all-natural hair and body care lines. The mom of 3 says continuing her prenatal vitamin regimen and adding in supplements to restore nutritional deficiencies helped ease her symptoms (but first, seek advice from your doctor, of course). “In addition to supplements, DRINK WATER,” she continued. “Hydration is so important.”

Self-care is also worth making time for. “Take the time to sleep and practice anxiety-reducing tasks, because it will give your body time to heal, which will result in your hair growing back and you feeling more like you,” she said. Finally, she adds that the products you use on your hair should offer gentle cleansing and extra hydration. “Moisture is your best friend and keeping your scalp and hair healthy is what stimulates regrowth!”

All that said, it helps to learn a bit about postpartum hair loss, and adding hair loss treatments to your stash of pregnancy essentials can actually reduce postpartum shedding. What causes postpartum hair loss?

You might be asking this if you’ve yet to push your baby out. Well, you know that one single great beauty benefit that pregnancy brings along with that “glow”— the thick and shiny hair? Some of it’s about to fall out — in clumps. Yep.

How long does postpartum hair loss last?

“Everyone loses 50-100 hairs a day as part of the normal hair growth cycle, but for women who’ve recently given birth, this hair growth cycle can be altered by fluctuating hormone levels, making it normal to experience hair loss three to six months postpartum,” explains Angela Phipps, D.O., A.B.H.R.S., hair loss expert and medical advisor to Hair Club. “While this condition is temporary, it may take up to a full year to regain normal fullness.” Well, sh*t.

But wait, before you start casting spells to keep your strands solid, know that there’s good news in addition to knowing postpartum shedding is temporary: There are a ton of products on the market today that not only help treat postpartum shedding, but claim to prevent it altogether. Read on for some of the best-touted treatments for postpartum shedding.

How can you prevent postpartum hair loss?

While the condition may not be entirely controllable, maintaining a healthy, well-balanced diet, as well as supplementing with a decent multivitamin (or continuing your prenatal vitamin regimen), can reduce shedding. Treating your mane with a little extra care can also keep strands intact. Try to brush gently, use a wide-comb, and avoid yanking a stiff brush through it while it’s wet. Also, avoid using heat tools and tie it back with soft accessories like scrunchies or coil hair ties. You’ll want to avoid elastics or *gasp* rubber bands. See? Not having time to brush or style your hair because you have a newborn may have its benefits after all!

Check out the best postpartum hair loss treatments below.

Postpartum Hair Loss Vitamins

*Note: Consult with your doctor before adding any new vitamins or supplements to your diet.

Postpartum Hair Loss Supplements

Postpartum Hair Loss Serums & Treatments

Postpartum Hair Loss Oils

Heritage Store Black Castor Oil Roasted castor seeds give this oil its rich color, texture, and even a deep toasted scent. Use it as a deep-conditioning treatment in your hair, either 20 minutes before showering or overnight, for thicker, longer, healthier locks. You can even brush a a thin layer onto your brows and lash line to make them fuller and stronger. $16 AT AMAZON

Postpartum Hair Loss Shampoos & Conditioners