These No-BS Sleep Supplements Are A Dream-Ticket To Groggy-Free Mornings

Proper

It’s been a stressful year, to say the least. I never thought I’d have to worry about making sure my kid logs into Zoom every single morning while also showing her how to submit her homework online, and having weekly digital check-ins with her teacher. All the while, I’m also her personal P.E. teacher/counselor/tutor. Plus, I have my own work to do, to, ya know, pay the internet bills. Keep the family safe during a global pandemic. And make sure there’s some sort of dinner on the table. The list *literally* never ends. It’s not surprising that I struggle falling asleep every night: The stress and anxiety of all the added responsibilities and uncertainties has made it so the earliest I finally nod off is 3 a.m., and then I’m back up again at 6 a.m. Not cool!

Trust me, I’ve tried everything. From lavender essential oil to boring books to white noise, I’ve given every trick to fall asleep faster a whirl, and to no avail. Until a friend recommended Proper sleep supplements. After taking Proper for just one week, I saw in my sleep tracker that there’s been a 70 percent increase in “deep sleep,” wake up feeling actually refreshed and well-rested (not groggy, which is how I feel if I take prescribed sleep meds), and have the energy to do more of what I love during the day (like running and yoga) while also taking care of the kid and working all day.

Best Deal ANYWHERE to Try Proper 15% Off Your first order when you enter your email* *Code (and other great deals!) sent to your inbox

I’ve taken other sleeping supplements and haven’t noticed a difference. With Proper, I was feeling sleepy the first time I took a dose about an hour before I wanted to call it a night. And unlike other supplements, Proper offers five different sleep solutions based on my personal health goals and needs. I got to choose between Core Sleep, Sleep + Restore, Sleep + Calm, Sleep + Immunity, and Sleep + Clarity, each containing natural, obsessively-researched and clinically-backed ingredients that are effective but gentle.

I ended up going with Sleep + Restore, which contains ingredients like valerian root, ashwagandha root, tart cherry, rafuma leaf extract, and both standard and extended-release melatonin. It was the perfect combination to get me feeling relaxed enough to fall asleep, and I truly did feel restored the next day. OMG, my mind and body needed that so badly.

With everything going on in my life (hello, 2020), lack of sleep and being a zombie 90 percent of the time was making everything even harder. I still have to be my kid’s P.E. teacher, and I still have to worry about all the toilet paper possibly running out again (thanks, COVID-19), but at least I’m awake and ready to take on any challenge that comes my way.

Remember to enter your email above to get an EXTRA 15% off your first order from Proper!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.