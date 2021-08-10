This Revlon Hair Styler Saves Me Tons Of Time During My Morning Routine

Karen Belz/Scary Mommy

My hair and I have always had a complicated relationship. Up until I was around 17, I was in the dark about the type of hair I had and never used any products that make a difference. (If anything, I had mousse to achieve that popular “wet crunchy curl” look of the 2000s. I wish that trend never happened.) But as I grew older, I realized that having the right hair products — and knowing how to use them — was key.

When I first purchased the Revlon dryer and hair styler, I didn’t realize it’d end up saving me a ton of time and money. This one tool flawlessly dried and styled my hair. It’s eliminated so many bad hair days. And now, I can never go back to a standard hairdryer. In fact, if I accidentally leave my Revlon dryer behind at home while elsewhere for the weekend, I simply don’t wash my hair. What’s the point, if it’s going to look like a mess?

According to its many glowing reviews, this styler is a great choice for all kinds of locks from thick and wavy to 4C textured hair. As a naturally wavy girl myself, I’ve completely ditched my straightening iron in favor of just this, which has made it healthier. Prior to using it, I constantly showed up to my hairstylist with brittle, dry, and broken ends.

All in all, my hair routine takes around 10 minutes when it used to take about 20. And, it’s definitely gained a lot of luster without the addition of another heating tool. While this straightens the parts that need to be straightened, it also leaves a little of my natural curl at the bottom. I feel like the hair I get while using the Revlon styler is the best example of “me.”

With over 34,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, it’s safe to say this thing is a fan favorite. Many buyers have even gone so far as to say that this styler was life-changing.

“This is on another playing field,” writes Amazon Reviewer Lexie LaMendola. “I have fine hair, but a lot of it. Blow drying my hair was never something I enjoyed. It would take me between 20 and 40 minutes to achieve the same results as I got with this brush in just over 8 minutes!”

Valencia Michelle feels similarly, even admitting that she didn’t think the results would be the same for her as they were for a friend. “A girlfriend of mine got one last week and raved about how well it straightened her hair,” she wrote. “Her hair texture is wayyyyyy different than mine. My hair is kinky and coily.” But, she loved the results she got. “I am in LOVE with this. Just ordered a 2nd one as all 4 of my daughters are natural as well,” she said.

Reported reviewer Alexis Roberts, “I have thick wavy hair that takes forever to dry! Last night I washed my hair put it in a bun so that’d it still be damp this morning. It took me 10 minutes tops to style my hair! My hair feels so smooth! Hardly any flyaways or frizz!”

So, there you go: Living proof that this Revlon dryer and styler will be the best hair purchase you make this year, no matter what type of hair you’re rockin’.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.