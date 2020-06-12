Scary Mommy Editors’ Picks: Father’s Day Gifts That Don’t Suck

California Cowboy, Tommy Breeze, Bookshop and CRAFTSMAN

Need Father’s Day gift ideas? We’ve got you covered

Father’s Day is coming up soon and we’ve got to get our shit together. Our houses are a mess, we’re basically agoraphobic, and our kids are driving us crazy. Yeah. Maybe not feeling super celebratory lately. But dammit, we have to applaud the dads in our lives. They’ve been there to drive us absolutely crazy while we keep our houses in order. LOL. Just kidding. Sort of.

We’ve chosen some unique gifts at all different price ranges to show the dads in your life how incredible they are. Or nudge them to clean up. Or liven up their wardrobes. You get the picture!

We’re all spending lots of time in our backyards, no? There’s space for both of you to hang out on this hip blanket while your kids fight over a nerf gun. And blankets on the site start at $29.95.

Is this cliche? Maybe. But our husbands love to grill and we love to eat so why not? From Bookshop, “Aaron Franklin is one of the biggest, most recognized names in barbecue and the wider food world. His restaurant, Franklin Barbecue, has won every major barbecue award… and the restaurant has sold out of brisket every day of its existence.”

From Penguin Random House, “With bold art and thoughtful yet playful text, Antiracist Baby introduces the youngest readers and the grown-ups in their lives to the concept and power of antiracism. Providing the language necessary to begin critical conversations at the earliest age, Antiracist Baby is the perfect gift for readers of all ages dedicated to forming a just society.”

The last vacuum my husband bought weighs like 90 pounds and is super fun getting up the stairs, so I just stopped vacuuming up there and he needs to do it. Nothing says “I love you” like buying a man a power tool, right? Well, this is a power tool, in our opinion. It’s light and cordless, which we love. And “14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin” sounds like something he’ll brag about, right? This is the dreamiest of vacuums and it’s about time men were gifted appliances for a change.

These are pretty. And they’re 100% sustainably-sourced cotton.

You know you can’t find any of your tools because they are individually placed in weird drawers around the house. Get this for your man and you will be happy, too. And its cool vintage design looks pretty great.

This is a statement hat for sure and it says “I’m a sexy gardener.” Garden, beach, trips to Target — this hat says, “Yes, I care about keeping the sun out of my face.”

This is a shirt with a secret beer pocket and that’s probably enough said. Nothing says summer like a loud shirt and a dude bragging about hiding a beer in it!

We’re all spending a little too much time with each other lately — can you say outdoor man cave? Get your man out of the bathroom and into the backyard with this handy tent. Jokes aside, this is fun for the whole family. The mesh panels give you a view of everything around you and its easy pop open set-up means no tent poles to fight over assembling. We love this!

This stuff literally melts the tension knots in your neck and shoulders. A little goes a long way, and it’s worth every cent.

California-based artist Tommy Breeze makes the best hats. Each patch is hand-sewn to each hat, and the quality cannot be beat. You will be stealing this for yourself.

You do not need to be an artist to love this. You paint with water, your creation fades away as the water evaporates, and then you can start fresh. It’s portable, and fun for the whole fam.

There’s not a Dad in the world who wouldn’t appreciate this.

Flip-flops that actually manage to look cool? Yup, they exist. And these are environmentally conscious soles, too. The company intercepts car tires before they’re put into landfills or are burned and pollute the environment. So you can feel good about this purchase, too.

