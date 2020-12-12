The Official Scary Mommy Editors’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Scary Mommy

It’s that time of year again… and we’re all trying to figure out what to get people this holiday season. What a long, strange, and horrible year it’s been for so many. We compiled a list of gifts that you can order from the comfort of home — to hopefully spread some cheer, relax some friends, and maybe even give ourselves some good stuff we deserve, too.

Stuff For Us & The Humans We Love

Women’s La Sirena Kimono You won’t know whether you’re ready for the beach or bed when you put this on — and it’s a good thing because who even knows where we are or what day it is? This is luxury mixed with comfort and we love it. $148 AT CALIFORNIA COWBOY

Bainbridge Fleece Lined Chelsea Bootie These are warm, cozy, affordable, and they also have great support. They come in a variety of colors, so they’re pretty much the perfect stocking stuffer for mom. $62.75 AT AMAZON

Crying is Cool Sweatshirt by Christina Wolfgram Sometime you just wanna wear your feelings on your sleeve. Or your whole upper torso. As a person who cries when she sees a really cute puppy/a clip of Grey’s Anatomy (I’ve never actually watched Grey’s Anatomy, I just get upset when I see people in hospitals even when I know it’s fake), too many unread emails, or a DM from a friend checking in on me, I have fully come to embrace the fact that I cry easily and that is OK. In fact, it is COOL. $44.99 AT AMAZON

Pure Joy Silk Set We’ve been meaning to try out silk pillowcases forever because everyone keeps ranting about what they do for wrinkles and hair. Can’t confirm anything but that this is just pure luxury, feels good, and anyone would love to get it. $110 AT SILKEN PURE Get $20 off at checkout with code "JOY20"

Lazy Daisy Jumpsuit Big Bud Press, a clothing and accessory boutique based out of Los Angeles, makes the best jumpsuits. And if you’re a jumpsuit person, you must own at least one Big Bud Press jumpsuit. Their fit is fantastic (no weird bunching or camel toe business) and they have so many fun prints to choose from. Jumpsuits not your thing? Big Bud also has a variety of other playful, high-quality clothing to choose from, plus fun tchotchkes, like pins, bandanas, hats, and more. $195 AT BIG BUD PRESS

Duet Garden This is the perfect teacher gift, friend gift, mom gift — or just something cute for yourself honestly. The best thing is it’s ready to go right out of the box in its own pre-planted planter. $52 AT LULU'S GARDEN

Baby and Pregnancy Massage These oils come in a cute package with a little rose quartz heart and not only are they’re described as gentle enough for baby — but they’re perfect for mom as well. They smell amazing and leave your skin feeling as soft as your little one’s. $38 AT BEB ORGANIC

Charlotte's Web Calming CBD Gummies We’re all stressed, and these calming gummies actually DO help to take the edge off. Thank you very much. This is pretty much the perfect gift for this insane, unprecedented holiday season. $30 AT CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser Honestly, who wouldn’t want this? It might just be the best thing ever, especially if you don’t want the actual box sitting on your counter. Plus, this keeps it fresh for up to 6 weeks. $98.99 AT AMAZON

Stainless Steel Stackable Cups, Set of 4 These rainbow stainless steel cups add some whimsy to your kitchen, and they also keep drinks cold. And don’t worry, just because they’re cool-looking doesn’t mean they’re hard to take care of. Just pop them in the dishwasher! $56 AT AHIMSA

Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer Everyone wants an air fryer this year. Everyone. Your neighbor. Your sister-in-law. Your brother who’s never put a single edible object in the oven. Your parents. YOU probably want an air fryer. And that’s because they’re awesome: They create “fried” food using way less oil, and they’re super easy to use and don’t take up too much space in the kitchen. $129.99 AT AMAZON

Buydeem 4-Slice Toaster Pretty much everyone I know wants a new toaster but is unwilling to buy one because theirs “works just fine, I guess.” Treat your person and get them a gorgeous new 4-slice toaster that’s professional kitchen-grade quality and looks like a mint chip dream. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes Milk frothers are perfect for a coffee-lover who’s looking to spice things up and make things a little fancier at home. The device is easy to use (just press ‘On’ and mix), and super small so it doesn’t take up any space in the kitchen. A good first step in creating your coffee accessory collection (because you’ll definitely want more after). $18.95 AT AMAZON

I've Had Enough Waking Hours for One Day Ceramic Coffee Mug If only I could own a mug for every time Moira said something either dramatic or accidentally demeaning, my life would be complete. I’ll just start with this one, which sums up my day by about noon. $18.50 AT ALWAYS FITS

Breo Box The BREO Box is just so freaking cool. You can choose a subscription plan or shop per box, and every box is an assortment of things that we guarantee you’d never think of. The box we received included some super cool headphones, a UV disinfecting wand, a contraption to keep your store-bought coffee hot, a mobile conference speaker… you get the picture. Cool. $144.75 AT BREO BOX

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones We can’t be the only ones who have issues with earbuds. Yes, we know they are secure but that doesn’t stop our brain from thinking they’ll fall out. This design is pure comfort and security. $124.95 AT AMAZON

Pioneer Rayz Rally Mobile Conference Speaker If you are working from home, let us let you in on a little secret: you can take conference calls anywhere! No one knows! Get some fresh air on a park bench while you use this mobile speaker and thanks to the clarity, no one on your call will be wiser. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Meejee Facial Cleanser This year, my Clarisonic died (2020, go figure). I had it for about six years, so that was kinda par for the course. When I went to go buy another one, I discovered, to my horror, that Clarisonic had gone out of business (RIP). After doing some research on the what device I should try next to get similar results, the olde ye faithful search engine led me toward Meejee, a sonic facial cleanser that cleanses, exfoliates, and massages your skin. It also comes in really cute colors. $80 AT MEEJEE

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier I live in a desert, so it’s dry year-round. My skin is pretty finicky, so on top of slathering it with a layer of serum and dense moisturizer, I also have this face humidifier running at night to keep things as dewy as possible. And it really works! My skin is noticeably more hydrated in the mornings. I love how this doesn’t take up too much space and still manages to run for about eight hours. I put a few drops of essential oils as well, so that my room feels like a spa. $39 AT HEY DEWY

Dyson Airwrap Complete Honestly, it’s hard to talk about any Dyson products without getting weepy. Do they deserve the press they get? YES. The Airwrap Complete will do things to your hair you never thought possible. Believe the hype — it’s worth every cent. $550 AT DYSON

CBD Muscle Cream We are literally addicted to this stuff. If you have tension in your neck and shoulders, you should just go ahead and buy two. It melts those knots away and helps you sleep more comfortably. $90 AT EXTRACT LABS

Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light After all the coffee we’ve been drinking to get through virtual schooling, working from home, and managing #quarantinelife, this is what my teeth were begging for. It’s easy to use, and you see the difference right away. $40 AT SMILE DIRECT

Haul of Fame Best of Versed Collection Versed is effective, amazing skincare for anyone, but at a price point that won’t break your bank. Perfect for skincare beginners too. Our favorites so far: cleansing balm, sunday morning serum, and ‘Game over’ drying treatment. $70 AT VERSED

Botanical C Body Oil This is one of our favorite beauty pics of the year. It’s smells incredible, goes on smooth right after your shower, and leaves your skin feeling a-ma-zing! $58 AT ONE LOVE ORGANICS

NuDerma Portable Handheld High Frequency Skin Therapy Wand Machine This thing has thousands of five star reviews — and it’s affordable. And while we haven’t been using it long enough to see if it really makes a marked improvement on fine lines and wrinkles, we may just have to trust several thousand people here. It feels cool. $39.95 AT AMAZON

Cherry Cheesecake Earrings Have a friend or family member who loves their jewelry to be on the quirkier side? This Etsy shop owner creates jewelry that comes in the shape of mini foods! I love this pair of cherry cheesecake earrings in particular because a) the colors! and b) now I’m hungry. $11 AT ETSY

Golden Coil Planner I didn’t know that I needed a customized planner until I got a customized planner — and let me tell you, I’ll never go back. Golden Coil lets you customize with quotes, recipe pages, reminders… they’ll even print your contacts list right into it. And they’re beautiful — so there’s that. $62 AT GOLDEN COIL

Rush Charge Max, Portable Micro-USB Charger We all hit a wall where our phone no longer keeps a charge like it used to. This is portable, easy, and it comes in PINK! $33.00 AT AMAZON

Plum Paper Notebook Computer screen fatigue is real, ya’ll. I’ve started actually writing on physical paper again, and Plum journals are a beautiful way to do it. A great gift for anyone. $20 AT PLUM PAPER

SideTrak Portable Monitor for Laptop We basically need a control room to get us through our workdays now, but so many of us are working without a dedicated office space, so an additional monitor may be hard to deal with. Enter the SideTrak. This is the space-saving additional monitor of your dreams. $299.99 AT AMAZON

Homfa Tree Bookshelf, 9-Shelf Bookcase Rack If you found yourself thinking, “Hm, I need a really awesome bookcase to hold all the books I’ve bought for the Scary Mommy book club,” we have the perfect suggestion: This tree bookcase, which holds a huge quantity of books, looks awesome, and doesn’t take up much space, so you can even have several if you want. $65.99 AT AMAZON

Stuff For The Pets, Too

Black Zoo Sweater You’re freezing your butt off on those morning walks, and so is your dog! Let them strut their stuff in style — and keep warm. $16 AT ZOO SNOODS

Noise-Cancelling Headset For Pups I know, I know. This looks crazy. But for those of us who have very anxious dogs, it’s a lifesaver. Pawnix is the first and only noise canceling headphones made specifically for dogs. It’s designed to eliminate the frequency that they’re afraid of, especially during fireworks, thunderstorms, or vacuum noise, and the anxiety of going to the vet. $200 AT PAWNIX

Indigo Wild Y.U.M. Zum Dog Wash Treat your doggie to a natural wash! This dog wash is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates — and just a few squirts and your pup is clean. $17.50 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.