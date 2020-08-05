I Found A Knockoff For The Cult-Favorite Silk Sleep Mask Everyone Swears By

I thought I found the holy grail of sleep masks. And, to be clear, it’s a very, very good sleep mask that I can truly thank for (almost) consistently getting at least six hours of sleep. And that mask is the Slip silk sleep mask.

The Slip sleep mask: Yes, it’s amazing.

You may have seen it on Instagram. A friend might have told you about it when you asked her how she could possibly seem so awake and energized all the time. It’s the internet’s favorite sleep mask, and it works. But it’s also $50, and I could use that $50 to buy myself five Chipotle burritos with chips and guac.

After I lost my beloved Slip sleep mask on a work trip, I didn’t have it in me to buy another one. So, I did some digging on the internet and found the next best thing (and maybe…dare I say…better?): the Alaska Bear silk sleep mask. It’s under ten bucks, silky-smooth and feels like butter, and it helps me fall asleep even when my husband decides he wants to scroll through 9GAG on his very brightly-lit phone beside me for hours, or if *someone* (cough, my husband) leaves all the lights on in the house. The Alaska Bear sleep mask has also helped me fall asleep in the middle of the day if I need a rare nap, and my bedroom is *all* sunlight. Love me some natural light, but it sure does make sneaking in a nap almost impossible.

So, why silk? Well, it’s said that silk (whether it’s a silk sleep mask or a silk pillowcase) is better at keeping your skin and hair moisturized. Beauty mags have always suggested using silk pillowcases versus cotton if you have acne issues or are looking to reduce signs of aging (i.e. wrinkles — not that there’s anything wrong with ’em) because the material is just so much more gentle on your skin.

But now, let’s get to the goods. The Alaska Bear mask isn’t the only awesome silk mask out there that rivals Slip. I’ve included several more in case you need options.

The best silk sleep masks:

Slip Silk Sleeping Mask So, I’m just going to leave this here JUST IN CASE you’re curious and feel good about the splurge. I will say, the $50 is definitely worth it, as you will absolutely feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud (I hate cliches, but I stand by that statement) when using it. It blocks all light and doesn’t even feel like you’re wearing anything. Some masks will fit too snug, and that just gives me a headache, so I need my mask to be effective but basically feel like it’s invisible. $50.00 AT AMAZON

Alaska Bear Silk Sleep Mask And now, my precious Alaska Bear sleep mask! The 15,121 ratings (and 4.5 out of 5 stars) don’t lie. This mask is heavenly. It’s made from 100% mulberry silk on both sides (just like the Slip mask) and it fits perfectly. If you’re wondering if this will mess with you hair, I am here to say, probably not. I have naturally curly hair with bangs I straight-iron and most mornings I wake up with my hair perfectly intact. This mask has been a godsend. PS. It also comes with cute patterns (I love the starry one) and snarky signs. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Lulusilk Mulberry Sleep Mask Another sleek silk mask, Lulusilk’s is made with 100% silk as well, and is easy to wash and rewash. It’s also super lightweight and breathable, so you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing anything. This comes in several different colors, too. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask Aside from being made from 100% high-quality silk, the Jersey silk mask is also a bit wider, so if you REALLY want to PTFO and avoid any and all light or disturbances, this mask is for you. One reviewer wrote, ” I use this for traveling and to help adjust my circadian rhythms as I work unusual hours and wake up extremely grumpy from it. It’s silky soft, stays in place all night, hides all light, doesn’t squish or break my lashes, and it’s small and compact for easily tucking away when traveling. The width and thickness of the adjustable strap is perfect, no poking into or pinching of the head causing a headache like some masks do.” Sold. $8.39 AT AMAZON

Yanser Silk Sleep Mask The Yanser silk sleep mask is made with 100% pure mulberry silk and the packaging is just so luxurious, you should honestly think about getting this for just about anyone in your life you care about. “I was never a sleeping mask person until I got insomnia. I have tried many sleeping masks but usually when I wake up they weren’t on my face anymore, or [they] wouldn’t block out the light. This sleeping mask is a whole other story. It is the best sleeping mask I have ever tried in my life. It is sooooo silky soft and the right amount of tightness. I love it. I am probably gunna buy like 4 more for travel and friends,” one reviewer wrote. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Olesilk Silk Sleep Mask This one’s made with a double layer of silk, so it’s extra cushion-y. This mask is especially great if you have really thick hair. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve had many sleep mask over the years. This is by far one of the best ones I’ve ever had. I had been recommended this one by a friend. I have thicker, curly hair, so I’ve had issues with bands not fitting in the past. The band is incredibly comfortable, and even though I have a tendency to toss and turn, it never came off. The silk feels incredibly high quality for the price and even though the mask is on the thicker side, I definitely feel like it adds to the comfort.” $11.99 AT AMAZON

Yuns Advanced Silk Sleep Mask Made with mulberry silk on both sides, the Yuns silk sleep mask is another great option if you’re looking for a wider mask. Reviewers on Amazon have claimed that this mask allows absolutely no light to make contact with your eyes, and that it’s super soft and comfortable. $16.95 AT AMAZON

J Jimoo Natural Silk Sleep Mask This pure silk sleep mask comes with adjustable straps, so if you’ve always struggled with masks either being too tight or falling off in the middle of the night, this one should do the trick. One happy customer wrote, “I am very happy with this mask. I purchased the light gray and it is so soft, very light weight and extremely comfortable. I fall asleep to a music channel on TV and this mask works very well at blocking the TV light.” $9.99

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.