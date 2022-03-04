I Finally Found A Solution To Weekly Meal Planning (That Doesn’t Actually Involve Any Prep)

Splendid Spoon

After a hectic day of work, shuffling the kids around, and running errands, do you ever look back on the day and realize you didn’t eat a single vegetable? I’ve been there more times than I can count. Even as an editor working from home, I’m constantly struggling to find fast breakfast and lunch options that don’t throw a wrench into my workday. (After all, just because I work near my kitchen, it doesn’t mean I have time to prepare three square meals a day!) As for making dinner on those nights when parenting and working full-time leaves me exhausted? Forget about it.

Let me be the first to say, there’s no shame in seeking ready-made options when time and energy are running short. But ordering takeout started becoming routine — one that was expensive and leaving me feeling sluggish, at that. I tried frozen meals that weren’t quite as pricey, but nutritionally, they were lackluster, at best. Finally, I found a simple, healthy solution that solved my problem and shook me out of my rut: Splendid Spoon.

This meal subscription service delivers delicious, plant-based breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and even health-boosting shots right to your door. (Which means fewer trips to the grocery store for me … yay!) In other words, they’re perfect for busy parents who don’t have the time or energy to grocery shop and meal prep for themselves — especially during the hectic workweek.

I love (love, love) Splendid Spoon because it makes clean eating so simple with a delicious assortment of ready-made smoothies, soups, noodle and grain bowls; and everything is ready to eat in 5 minutes (!) or less. And although I would sacrifice taste for convenience on any busy day, with tasty options like the Kimchi Fried Quinoa Grain Bowl, Dan Dan Noodles, and Mint Chip Smoothie (plus over 50 more), I don’t have to. I look forward to every one of these meals, which taste restaurant-quality but satiate like wholesome home cookin’.

The best part about Splendid Spoon’s nutritious meals is that they take all the effort out of eating in a clean and balanced way, even on the busiest of days. For me, this means feeling healthier, overall (and with a super active toddler, I need all the help I can get).

Further, they offer flexible meal plans to help you fill in the gaps where you need it most. So whether you’re on the hunt for portable grab-and-go breakfasts to get you through the workweek, convenient breakfasts and lunches, or all three meals, Splendid Spoon has you covered.

Personally, I’m a Splendid Spoon breakfast-and-lunch kinda gal. With nutrient-packed smoothies and bowls powering me through my workday, I have more energy and time, so I can plan and prepare dinner on weeknights (okay … most weeknights). And on those evenings when we end up ordering takeout — which are only on occasion, now — I don’t worry too much, since I know I’ll get back on track the next day. It’s all about balance, right?

