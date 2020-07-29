A Random Selection Of Products That Will Just Make This Weird Summer Better

Scary Mommy, Target and Amazon

This summer is weird. Here are some things to help.

Summer 2020 can be summed up in two words: Dumpster. Fire. Look, don’t get us wrong, we’re spending more quality time with our families and that’s all great. But the blanket of stress that’s surrounding us at all times is difficult — and it’s okay to admit that. Here are some random things that have given us bits of joy this summer. Maybe you’ll like them, too!

Because you are spending soooo much time in the backyard – why not be shot with cool water by a giant dino. Here’s something you’ll want to play with, too.

We can be apprehensive whenever a company has this much hype, but for Dyson the hype happens to be well-deserved. I live in an old house, and this is the first summer I haven’t had to unplug the air-conditioner to vacuum — and that’s all thanks to the Dyson V11 Torque Drive cord-free vacuum. I want to marry this thing. I gave it to my husband for Father’s Day and he’s never been so excited about an appliance either. Cordless, light, easy to empty, cool attachments — this thing is pricey but worth every penny.

When daily walks become a way of life to get out of the house and move our bodies, a good stroller is essential. The BOB is the best.

Schleich will last forever and they can go outdoors too — keeps them away from the screens and encourages their imagination.

A subscription box that focuses on taking care of yourself mentally, physically, emotionally. Great gift for another mom who is struggling with quarantine life, available as a one-time or monthly purchase.

These will be a hit with everyone in the family––my entire family plays with them!

Yes, Dyson again. Yes, in love again. This purifying fan sends a continuous flow of cool air throughout a room. It swivels between 45 and 350 degrees, comes with a remote control, and looks like a piece of modern art. And there’s the extra added comfort of knowing your purifying the air, if you have kids with allergies like we do: “A fully-sealed filter system incorporates HEPA media and activated carbon to capture 99.97% of pollutants, particles, gases and odors as small as 0.3 microns.”

Have your big kids take this outside and go bonkers!

Your family will be LOLing with the word association game that makes you think quick and play even quicker! And when someone’s out everyone gets to scream BYE, FELICIA so it’s also a therapeutic and acceptable way to scream at your family.

DRINK MORE WATER!

