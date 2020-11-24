Universal Standard’s Black Friday Sale Basically Includes A Stylist

Universal Standard

One of our go-to apparel spots, Universal Standard, has already kicked off Black Friday, launching curated outfits up to 50% off, as well as best-sellers and wardrobe staples from November 24 to November 29. We’re already adding items to our cart because deals this good will go fast. Not only is Universal Standard’s clothing high-quality, durable, and comfortable (I live in their black turtleneck) but the company’s mission is something we fully stand by here at Scary Mommy. Universal Standard priorities inclusivity and make sure all people of all sizes and backgrounds are represented on their site.

Plus, we love that Universal Standard basically styled outfits for us. Without further ado, here are some of the Black Friday outfit deals we’re eyeing on Universal Standard’s site.

The Mesh Around Outfit We love this two-piece outfit that is elegant without compromising on comfort. You can pick from navy, slate, and black, but we love the black outfit the best — it’s timeless, chic, and we can already see ourselves wearing it on New Year’s (even if our plans consist of staying at home and eating takeout). $98 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD $152 value

The Subtly Edgy Outfit This V-neck and jeans pairing is as classic as can be, but fabric and comfort are not skimped on. Pick from teal, black, or white tops and which inseam you prefer for your jeans. $73 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD $146 value

The Just Chilling Outfit The “Just Chilling” outfit comes with a soft long-sleeve shirt and jogger pant. Lounge, do you yoga, work, take the dog on a walk, read — this pairing is perfect for everything and anything. The soft and stretchy material of both top and bottom will make it so you never want to take this outfit off, and we wouldn’t blame you. $118 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD $158 value

The Desk to Dinner Outfit When in doubt, always go for a turtleneck sweater. It’s warm, chic, and makes us feel unstoppable. This outfits comes with cigarette pants that come in navy, black, mole, and plum. And you have color options for your turtleneck too: choose from black, slate, navy, and camel. $158 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD $268 value

The Reading Nook Outfit When you want to wear a dress but don’t want to put too much work into it: We present you with the Reading Nook Outfit, which comes with the Michelle Cupro Shirt Dress (available in black and olive) and flow-y Lennox Long Sweater, which goes with everything. $194 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD $280 Value

Check out the rest of our Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.