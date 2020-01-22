Nobody, we mean nobody, gets left behind this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re happily married off (and now have kids with their own V-Day parties at school) or think it’s the stupidest Hallmark holiday in existence, you can still participate. Spread the love this February 14th—even if it’s just platonic love—by sending out greeting cards to all those people (your mom, sis, brother, dad, grandparents, neighbors… okay, okay, you get the point) that you’re infinitely grateful for.

Ahead, we’re sharing 11 heartfelt and funny Valentine’s Day cards… just because la-la-love is in the air. Even if you don’t think you have time to pick out and send a card, these valentines are guaranteed to wow on their own. And they need not even be accompanied by a life-size bear or cliche heart-shaped box of chocolates. Phew.

Hello Small World Pink Flower Rabbit Greeting Card Nothing says, “awww, shucks, you remembered me” like a dapper bunny holding a bouquet of roses. Spread some neighborly love to the cute couple next door, your gramps, or your favorite auntie. $5 AT AMAZON

High-End Handmade Wooden Card When cheesy rom-coms and Hallmark greeting cards are so not their thing, surprise your parents with a keepsake bamboo wood card (appropriate for even the manliest of men like your pops) that can be displayed in the foyer. $13 AT AMAZON

Lovepop Star Wars Yoda Cupid Pop Up Card May the force be with you this Valentine’s Day. This Yoda pop-up card is everything you didn’t know you needed. Any diehard Star Wars fan will get a kick out of the glowing green lightsaber strung in a cupid’s bow. $15 AT AMAZON

Bloomin Mini Cranberry Red Heart-Shaped Card, 9 Card Set This mini handmade paper heart containing a handful of wildflower seeds will serve as a reminder to bloom where you are planted. Gardeners (hey, mom) will appreciate the sweet gesture. $18 AT AMAZON

Papyrus Valentine's Day Cards Beaded Heart Lollipop Candy hearts taste like chalk anyway. For the *sweetest* sister on the planet, may we recommend this pretty ‘n’ pink beaded heart lollipop card from Papyrus? $8 AT AMAZON

Hallmark Signature Peanuts Valentines Day Card Good grief! Send some love from the Peanuts Gang this V-Day. Inside it reads: “…to someone who makes the world a happier place.” That someone could be a coworker, your parents, your favorite barista—it’s the thoughtful sentiment that counts. $6 AT AMAZON

Wunderkid Love You A Latte Card “I cannot espresso how much you bean to me.” Puns aside, allow coffee to be your love language of choice this February 14th. $10 AT AMAZON

