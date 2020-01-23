Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Oh yeah, that lovey-dovey holiday when you’re supposed to shower your partner with affection… or heart-shaped drugstore chocolates. When it comes to moms, don’t overthink it. Beyond free hugs and breakfast in bed, we’ve got the inside scoop on what they really-truly-100-percent want this February 14.

TL;DR (too long, didn’t read): Moms love useful, practical $h*t (even better if it includes chocolate, is stamped with “best mom ever,” or happens to be covered in heart motifs). Check out these 12 meaningful gifts for mom that can easily be accompanied by a funny Valentine’s Day card. While caffeinated moms will appreciate anything tea or coffee-related, selfless moms are always open to receiving fancy beauty products that they wouldn’t splurge on otherwise. But most importantly, don’t forget that it’s the thought that counts.

Vilight Best Mom Ever Pink Marble Ceramic Coffee Cup Winner, winner! A little flattery goes a long way (#BraggingRights) when it comes to pleasing moms everywhere. This pink marble ceramic mug will be well-used for years to come. $17 AT AMAZON

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask You glow, Mom! Attempt to turn back signs of aging with Glow Recipe’s retinol eye sleeping mask. Reap the benefits of avocado’s hydrating and nourishing properties for more awake-looking eyes by the a.m. $46 AT AMAZON

Happy Socks Linda And Johnny Heart Sock For the hip mom who’s a rocker at heart, Happy Socks’ latest collection documenting Linda and Johnny Ramone’s love story will be a hit. These cotton crew socks featuring arrow-stricken hearts will make her look (and feel) like a total badass. Bonus: great for the kids to borrow for “crazy sock day” at school. $16 AT HAPPY SOCKS

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo For days when mom forgets (err, more like doesn’t have time) to shower, she won’t hesitate to reach for this super-absorbent dry shampoo from Drybar. The notes of jasmine, sandalwood, and Madagascar vanilla will conjure a trip to the salon in no time. $23 AT AMAZON

Jewel Box Chocolate Tin At just under $10, this pink heirloom-inspired tin containing two scrumptious truffles (sea salt caramel and Sicilian orange) is a steal. After devouring the chocolates, it can be used to store small treasures like lost teeth awaiting the Tooth Fairy. $9 AT CATBIRD

Baked by Melissa Cupcakes The Latest & Greatest Treat her sweet tooth with 25 of Baked by Melissa’s most epic cupcake flavors (OMG, chocolate chip pancake)—including their signature tie-dye—and a few seasonal specials like snowball. Note to Mom: You don’t have to share unless you’re feeling really generous. Bribe the kids to do their laundry, maybe? *Wink* $45 AT AMAZON

Heart-Shaped Tea Bags S’cute! Nothing says “you’re a tea-rrific mom” like heart-shaped tea bags. Warm her heart with the perfect blend. Each set contains English Breakfast, Organic Early Grey, and Organic White Berry Tea. $30 AT UNCOMMONGOODS

GingerChi Roller Anti Aging Jade Roller Every beauty maven and YouTube blogger already has a jade roller in their makeup bag—hell, even fellow mom-of-two Eva Chen swears by the Chinese self-care ritual. Need we say more? One Amazon buyer raves: “This jade roller is amazing! It helps reduce puffiness and tension in the face, and the jade feels so amazing on your skin… I bought one as a gift for my mother as well and she noticed the same improvements after just one use.” $42 AT AMAZON

W&P Portable Porter Wine Cocktail Glass You’re such a busy mom that you barely even have time for a vino night with the ladies. This just in: Portable wine cocktail glasses DO exist. We don’t recommend bringing it to your next PTA meeting (LOL), but it sure is perfect for a moment of freedom on the back porch. Cheers! $25 AT AMAZON

Women's Long John Pant In Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson, we see you and your matching candy heart pajama sets. Snag your mom a pair of these super soft organic cotton long johns for 24/7 comfort… ‘cuz goodness knows she’s earned a day of rest. $48 AT HANNA ANDERSSON

Kate Spade New York Pencil Case Fact: Moms love making to-do lists (one for the grocery run, one for chores, etc.). Keep her fresh with this leatherette Kate Spade New York pencil kit boasting a playful red lip print. $25 AT AMAZON

Stuck in a pickle? Check out these unique picks that could double as Valentine’s gifts for mom.

