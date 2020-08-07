Vans Teamed Up With ‘The Simpsons’ For A Nearly 100-Piece Collection

Vans

‘The Simpsons’ X Vans collection includes 91 items of pure nostalgia

Vans just teamed up with the iconic Fox series The Simpsons for a 91-piece collection of old-school Vans, hats, clothing, and accessories for the entire family. The collection boasts classic styles like Slip-On, Old Skool, and Chukka Pro, and includes classic high-tops for kids, printed shirts for dad, and D’ohnut slides for mom.

“Welcome to Springfield!” the brand says on its site. “Immerse yourself in the world of The Simpsons as Vans pays tribute to America’s favorite family, with a collection featuring memorable moments from the series. This head-to-toe collection blends Vans premium footwear and apparel with characters of Springfield.”

If you’re still like, OK, but who is this collection for? The collection is for the 14-year-old skaters who binge-watched all the old episodes of The Simpsons and adult women who grew up on the show and think these Bouvier sisters’ shoes ($75) are the cutest thing ever. I mean, just look at the texture on the hair!

Also, don’t say you don’t love these toddler-sized slip-ons?

Toddlers probably don’t watch The Simpsons, but they definitely need these adorable Sk8-Hi Zip sneakers ($55) with the Simpsons family’s portrait on the side. Also, The Simpsons is on Disney Plus now, so it’s basically a family-friendly show (kind of, lol)!

You also need these “Lisa For President” shoes ($80) in your life.

In fact, there’s a whole mini-collection of “Lisa For President” gear.

Oh, and the aforementioned D’ohnut slides ($50), of course.

These Maggie Simpson baby slip-ons are so adorable; I mean, this is baby-shoes-on-the-Christmas-tree quality right here.

There are nearly 100 items in the collection, including apparel and accessories.

Someone in your family wants a Simpsons family eyeballs” backpack ($48), right?

You can shop the rest of the collection here; or as Vans puts it, “Show your love for The Simpsons in classic Vans Style.” Say no more.

