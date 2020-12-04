Walmart+ Has Already Saved My Pandemic Holiday Plans, Big Time

W+

As a WFH mom who has one kid who’s remote learning and a baby who also needs my attention 24/7 (which is totally fair, considering she can’t walk or eloquently ask for things yet), any kind of shortcut is much appreciated in my world. Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve tried to cut my in-person shopping time down since a) I want to keep my family safe, b) I literally don’t have the time, and c) even if I did, it means I’d have to take Baby with me, and she’s on a pretty tight schedule. And she’s heavy. Running errands was never exactly fun, but now it’s just torture.

As someone who’s taken advantage of every membership possible, I recently discovered Walmart+ after trying to find paper towels at four different online retailers and coming up short. I had initially tried Walmart+’s 15-day free trial to see if it was worth it, and found that the amount of products (and types of products) available made the subscription super worth it. Everything from toilet paper (more valuable than gold these days), to laptop chargers, to groceries for the week, to holiday shopping is available for members, and when you have a membership, you don’t have to pay for delivery*, which can be as fast as same-day.

Best of all, starting TODAY (December 4), there will be W+ free shipping with no order minimum** on items shipped by Walmart. Which is a dream for me, because I just know I’m going to remember my kid asked for a LOL Surprise toy *after* doing all my holiday shopping.**

W+ is only $12.95 per month, or $98 a year. If you want to give it a spin before you commit, you can always try the 15-day trial and see how it works for you. I know I use my W+ subscription multiple times a week, and especially if you’re a busy parent (or honestly, busy human), you’ll find it to be a total life-saver. For the price and the convenience, it’s made my day-to-day that much more doable. The kids are fed. The tree already has some wrapped presents underneath. And my sanity is intact.

Plus, with a Walmart+ membership, you can save 5 cents a gallon at most Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs, and Murphy Fuel stations. You can also access member prices as Sam’s fuel stations.

And with the mobile scan and go option, when you do need to physically go to a store, you can literally check out with your own phone.

I loooove doing errands now. Start your 15-day free trial today!

