TikTok User Shows Correct Way To Drink Starbucks Bottled Frappuccinos

naatalie_lee/TikTok

A TikTok user is going viral for demonstrating the correct way to drink a bottled Starbucks Frappuccino

With many Starbucks locations across the country closed during the coronavirus pandemic, your best bet if you want to satisfy your Frappuccino-craving is one of those bottled Starbucks Frapps they sell at the grocery store. The iconic coffee roastery has sold these bottled iced drinks for years and thanks to a viral TikTok video, the whole world just learned that we’ve been drinking these store-bought Frappuccinos wrong this whole time.

To be fair, I’ve always wondered why Starbucks called them bottled Frappuccinos when they look at taste like, well, an iced latte or a chilled coffee. They aren’t icy or blended like the Frappuccino you’d get at your local Starbucks because apparently you aren’t supposed to drink them straight out of the fridge, you’re supposed to freeze it first.

TikTok user @Naatalie_lee walked us through her bottled Frapp tutorial which includes freezing the drink for a “few hours” before consuming. After she took the drink out of the freezer, it still looked like iced coffee, until she shook it. Yes, that’s right, you’re supposed to freeze the bottle then shake it. Shaking is the key element here. This bottled version of the drink has been around since the mid ’90s and we can’t believe it took us this long to realize we’ve been drinking it all wrong for years.

Once you shake the frozen bottle, it’ll look like you just blended it with ice like they do at Starbucks. Once you shake it up, throw a straw in there and you’re good to go. Bonus points if you want to top it off with whipped cream and chocolate sauce like the real thing.

You can also pour the cold un-frozen version in the blender with some ice, but the freezer and shake method is a lot easier. Based on social media posts alone, this new hack looks like it’s replacing the whipped coffee trend everyone was doing at the start of quarantine.

Who knew TikTok would be such a surprisingly helpful well of facts and good information?