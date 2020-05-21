Starbucks’ New Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink Is A Dairy-Free Summer Dream

Starbucks

Starbucks drops new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink made with coconut milk in time for summer

During these uncertain times of unprecedented change, any reminder that it is indeed still almost summer is a welcome one. We might not get to go the beach or vacation, or do a lot of things this year because of COVID-19, but dammit, it’s still summer and if a fruity and refreshing Starbucks beverage is the closest we’re gonna get to a fun and flirty summer, then we’ll take it. Hot off the success of their non-dairy offerings for spring, Starbucks just unveiled the coconut milk-based Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink and damn if that drink isn’t asking to be Instagrammed.

This new pink drink includes flavors of guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and ginger, hand-shaken with coconut milk and ice, and looks refreshing af. However, if you’re planning to mobile order this right now in order to plow through the rest of your remote work-from-home day, this drink does not have any caffeine. It’s perfect for that 3 p.m. drink when you can’t handle more caffeine but you need something. It would probably also taste fantastic with a shot of — oh, I dunno, vodka — just while we’re on the topic of dranks.

It joins the Iced Coconutmilk drinks like Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink, which popped up in Starbucks stores in March, though you might have missed them because we were all on lockdown.

Also new for summer? The Unicorn Cake Pop. It’s a vanilla cake with confetti sprinkles shaped into a unicorn and aesthetically speaking, it pairs exceptionally well with the new iced pink drink. It’s clear that Starbucks is leaning real hard into the “your teenage daughters who don’t drink caffeine yet but love Starbucks”-niche with these new offerings.

As expected, the drink is already making the rounds on social media.

Despite the pandemic, most Starbucks stores are open, and they anticipate that 90 percent of stores will be open by early June. To do this, the company has altered its business model a bit to include modified cleaning measures, closed cafe seating, and an emphasis on mobile ordering and pick-ups. Stay safe and hydrated out there, everyone!