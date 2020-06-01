Sting’s Daughter Helps Woman Officially Fulfill Her Father’s Dying Wish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

A viral Humans of New York post helped unite Sting with a portrait painted of him by a former New York City police officer

For several years, Humans of New York’s profiles of Big Apple residents have warmed the hearts of people around the world. The stories about humanity often go viral for all the right reasons, reminding us all that love wins. Recently, the blog featured a moving story about Elizabeth, the stepdaughter of New York policeman Domingo Santiago, who was given a task by her dying stepfather — to give Sting, the rock star, a portrait he painted of him years prior. Well, thanks to Sting’s daughter, Mickey Sumner, and the publicity of the story, his wish has been granted.

According to a new update on Humans of New York’s Instagram page, Domingo’s painting has made it to the star, just over a week after the story went live.

“THE EAGLE HAS LANDED,” Humans of New York captioned of an image of Sting standing next to the portrait. “Thanks so much to @sumnermickey for helping get our precious cargo to her father. She’s also teamed up with Elizabeth to create a fundraiser in Domingo’s memory. All donations will benefit the National MS society, and aid in the fight to end Multiple Sclerosis forever. So let’s keep the party going! Link in bio.”

“Thank you @humansofny!!” Sumner, who is the eldest daughter of Sting and his longtime wife, Trudie Styler, responded in the comment. “Thank you @therebeccahenderson for sending me the post. Thank you TK for helping with logistics. Thank you @cratersandfreightersphoenixfor making the shipping process so seamless. Thank you to @theofficialsting for being the beautiful artist you are, and touching peoples hearts, and for being my dear dad!! Thank you to @mssociety for all the guidance to create our fundraiser on @gofundme. Thank you to everyone here who donated! Thank you to @aznenafor the honor of helping you with your beautiful #lastassignment – I am forever your friend. Thank you Domingo Santiago for being a such a light, a man dedicated to service and family, thank you for your art and bringing us all together. This was a collective effort !! We are all connected. LOVE & GRATITUDE stay safe everyone.”

In the original post, Elizabeth explained that Domingo came into her live when she was just five. An aspiring artist, he opted to get a stable job as a police officer to support their family. However, during his final days of a battle with MS, when they were going through his things, she found the Sting painting in an old box and asked him what she should do with it.

“His response was immediate. ‘Give it to Sting,’ he said. All of us started laughing. But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said: ‘Give it to Sting.’ So I guess that’s my final assignment,” she explained.

After Sumner saw the story, she immediately offered her help in getting the painting to her father. Now, she’s made it happen.

Is there anything better than a happy ending?