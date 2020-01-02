These 100+ Success Quotes Are All the Motivation You Need

Everyone has their own definition of success. For some, it involves having a fulfilling career. For others, it revolves around their family. But regardless of our goals, we could all use a little motivation from time to time. Here are 101 success quotes that will give you the boost you need.
- “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” — Maya Angelou
- “To fly, we have to have resistance.” — Maya Lin
- “Success can’t be forced.” — Loretta Young
- “Find somebody to be successful for. Raise their hopes. Think of their needs.” — Barack Obama
- “I’m finding that success is way more time-consuming than failure ever was.” — Emma Donoghue
- “The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible – and achieve it, generation after generation.” — Pearl S. Buck
- “You know you are on the road to success if you would do your job, and not be paid for it.” — Oprah Winfrey
- “Success is like reaching an important birthday and finding you’re exactly the same.” — Audrey Hepburn
- “Success isn’t about how your life looks to others. It’s about how it feels to you.” — Michelle Obama
- “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Then quit. No use being a damn fool about it.” — W.C. Fields
- “What is success? It is a toy balloon among children armed with pins.” — Gene Fowler
- “A successful marriage isn’t necessarily one that lasts until you’re dead.” — Ellen Barkin
- “Action is the foundational key to all success.” — Pablo Picasso
- “Success is leaving a good path, or even better, leaving no path at all.” — Maxime Lagacé
- “Sometimes I worry about being a success in a mediocre world.” — Lily Tomlin
- “Success is not in what you have, but who you are.” — Bo Bennett
- “The secret of success is constancy of purpose.” — Benjamin Disraeli
- “Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” — Unknown
- “My success is not who I am.” — Judith Guest
- “Be content to act, and leave the talking to others.” — Baltasar
- “Success is counted sweetest by those who never succeed. To comprehend a nectar – requires sorest need.” — Emily Dickinson
- “If you have no critics you’ll likely have no success.” — Malcolm X
- “Success is the child of audacity.” — Benjamin Disraeli
- “One can have no smaller or greater mastery than mastery of oneself.” — Leonardo da Vinci
- “A minute’s success pays the failure of years.” — Robert Browning
- “Behind every successful man there’s a lot of unsuccessful years.” — Bob Brown
- “Success is never accidental.” — Jack Dorsey
- “Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor.” — Truman Capote
- “Living our life deeply and with happiness, having time to care for our loved ones – this is another kind of success, another kind of power, and it is much more important.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
- “The true success is the person who invented himself.” — Al Goldstein
- “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” — Thomas Alva Edison
- “When the water starts boiling it is foolish to turn off the heat.” — Nelson Mandela
- “He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who has left the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul; who has never lacked appreciation of earth’s beauty or failed to express it; who has always looked for the best in others and given them the best he had; whose life was an inspiration; whose memory a benediction.” — Bessie Stanley
- “The success or failure of a life, as far as posterity goes, seems to lie in the more or less luck of seizing the right moment of escape.” — Alice James
- “Measure your success according to fun and creativity.” — Anita Roddick
- “Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” — Robert F. Kennedy
- “Success is the sweetest revenge.” — Vanessa Williams
- “To be able to look back upon one’s life in satisfaction, is to live twice.” — Kahlil Gibran
- “Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own.” — Michelle Obama
- “The biggest challenge after success is shutting up about it.” — Criss Jami
- “The maximum success is reached when you are never busy.” — Nassim Nicholas Taleb
- “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” — Bill Gates
- “Success is a great deodorant.” — Elizabeth Taylor
- “Our best successes often come after our greatest disappointments.” — Henry Ward Beecher
- “Life is a succession of moments. To live each one is to succeed.” — Corita Kent
- “Success comes in cans; failure in can’ts.” — Wilfred Peterson
- “I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” — Thomas Jefferson
- “Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.” — George S. Patton
- “Success is a poor teacher.” — Robert Kiyosaki
- “Failure is success in progress.” — Albert Einstein
- “The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.” — Warren Buffett
- “Have no fear of perfection – you’ll never reach it.” — Salvador Dali
- “Success is a science; if you have the conditions, you get the result.” — Oscar Wilde
- “Nothing succeeds like success.” — Alexandre Dumas
- “I do not like to repeat successes, I like to go on to other things.” — Walt Disney
- “We must walk consciously only part way toward our goal, and then leap in the dark to our success.” — Henry David Thoreau
- “The people who succeed are irrationally passionate about something.” — Naval Ravikant
- “If you think you can, you can. And if you think you can’t, you’re right.” — Henry Ford
- “Success is dependent on effort.” — Sophocles
- “I can’t give you a sure-fire formula for success, but I can give you a formula for failure: try to please everybody all the time.” — Herbert Bayard Swope
- “You have reached the pinnacle of success as soon as you become uninterested in money, compliments, or publicity.” — Thomas Wolfe
- “I don’t dwell on success. Maybe that’s one reason I’m successful.” — Calvin Klein
- “Success is my only option, failure’s not.” — Eminem
- “There’s a lot of blood, sweat, and guts between dreams and success.” — Paul Bryant
- “I have learned that if one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” — Henry David Thoreau
- “The season of failure is the best time for sowing the seeds of success.” — Paramahansa Yogananda
- “Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.” — Alexander Graham Bell
- “Greatness is not in where we stand, but in what direction we are moving. We must sail sometimes with the wind and sometimes against it – but sail we must and not drift, nor lie at anchor.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes
- “The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.” — Bruce Lee
- “The best revenge is massive success.” — Frank Sinatra
- “One fails forward toward success.” — Charles Kettering
- “Success is the fruit of concentration.” — Navjot Singh Sidhu
- “Success tempts many to their ruin.” — Phaedrus
- “The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one’s destiny to do, and then do it.” — Henry Ford
- “What is success? I think it is a mixture of having a flair for the thing that you are doing; knowing that it is not enough, that you have got to have hard work and a certain sense of purpose.” — Margaret Thatcher
- “Successful people are the ones who think up things for the rest of the world to keep busy at.” — Don Marquis
- “Success is not greedy, as people think, but insignificant. That is why it satisfies nobody.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca
- “Become so curious and obsessed with one thing that you forget everything else. Follow it, drink it, dive deep in it, master it. Remarkable results need remarkable actions.” — Maxime Lagacé
- “I measure success in terms of the contributions an individual makes to her fellow human beings.” — Margaret Mead
- “How many cares one loses when one decides not to be something but to be someone.” — Coco Chanel
- “No burden is so heavy for a man to bear as a succession of happy days.” — Max Planck
- “Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome.” — Booker T. Washington
- “Success is simply a matter of luck. Ask any failure.” — Earl Wilson
- “The fools in life want things fast and easy — money, success, attention.” — Robert Greene
- “Success is when the checks don’t bounce.” — Andy Warhol
- “The secret to success is to offend the greatest number of people.” — George Bernard Shaw
- “Part of the secret of a success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.” — Mark Twain
- “Success is a consequence and must not be a goal.” — Gustave Flaubert
- “If I die prematurely I shall be saved from being bored to death at my own success.” — Samuel Butler
- “Success is blocked by concentrating on it and planning for it… Success is shy – it won’t come out while you’re watching.” — Tennessee Williams
- “Pick battles big enough to matter, small enough to win.” — Jonathan Kozol
- “Your level of success will rarely exceed your level of personal development, because success is something you attract by the person you become.” — Ryan Holiday
- “Actually, your past successes are your biggest obstacle: every battle, every war, is different, and you cannot assume that what worked before will work today.” — Robert Greene
- “He has achieved success who has worked well, laughed often, and loved much.” — Elbert Hubbard
- “Accomplishing goals is not success. How much you expand in the process is.” — Brianna Wiest
- “Often it’s the little, daily decisions – the ones you make hour by hour – that mean the difference between success and failure.” — Mary Kay Ash
- “Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning.” — Benjamin Franklin
- “Everything I’ve ever done was out of fear of being mediocre.” — Chet Atkins
- “Happiness is not always through success. Equally, the constant pursuit of success is sure unhappiness. But we have to find the balance.” — Amy Chua
- “I’m not one of those people who thinks they simply deserve success. I have the drive to work.” — Bridget Moynahan
- “I know the price of success: dedication, hard work, and an unremitting devotion to the things you want to see happen.” — Frank Lloyd Wright
