These 100+ Success Quotes Are All the Motivation You Need

Everyone has their own definition of success. For some, it involves having a fulfilling career. For others, it revolves around their family. But regardless of our goals, we could all use a little motivation from time to time. Here are 101 success quotes that will give you the boost you need.

  1. “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” — Maya Angelou
  2. “To fly, we have to have resistance.” — Maya Lin
  3. “Success can’t be forced.” — Loretta Young
  4. “Find somebody to be successful for. Raise their hopes. Think of their needs.” — Barack Obama
  5. “I’m finding that success is way more time-consuming than failure ever was.” —  Emma Donoghue
  6. “The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible – and achieve it, generation after generation.” — Pearl S. Buck
  7. “You know you are on the road to success if you would do your job, and not be paid for it.” — Oprah Winfrey
  8. “Success is like reaching an important birthday and finding you’re exactly the same.” —  Audrey Hepburn
  9. “Success isn’t about how your life looks to others. It’s about how it feels to you.” —  Michelle Obama
  10. “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Then quit. No use being a damn fool about it.” — W.C. Fields
  11. “What is success? It is a toy balloon among children armed with pins.” — Gene Fowler
  12. “A successful marriage isn’t necessarily one that lasts until you’re dead.” — Ellen Barkin
  13. “Action is the foundational key to all success.” — Pablo Picasso
  14. “Success is leaving a good path, or even better, leaving no path at all.” — Maxime Lagacé
  15. “Sometimes I worry about being a success in a mediocre world.” —  Lily Tomlin
  16. “Success is not in what you have, but who you are.” — Bo Bennett
  17. “The secret of success is constancy of purpose.” — Benjamin Disraeli
  18. “Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” — Unknown
  19. “My success is not who I am.” — Judith Guest
  20. “Be content to act, and leave the talking to others.” — Baltasar
  21. “Success is counted sweetest by those who never succeed. To comprehend a nectar – requires sorest need.” — Emily Dickinson
  22. “If you have no critics you’ll likely have no success.” — Malcolm X
  23. “Success is the child of audacity.” — Benjamin Disraeli
  24. “One can have no smaller or greater mastery than mastery of oneself.” — Leonardo da Vinci
  25. “A minute’s success pays the failure of years.” — Robert Browning
  26. “Behind every successful man there’s a lot of unsuccessful years.” — Bob Brown 
  27. “Success is never accidental.” — Jack Dorsey
  28. “Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor.” —  Truman Capote
  29. “Living our life deeply and with happiness, having time to care for our loved ones – this is another kind of success, another kind of power, and it is much more important.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
  30. “The true success is the person who invented himself.” — Al Goldstein
  31. “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” — Thomas Alva Edison
  32. “When the water starts boiling it is foolish to turn off the heat.” —  Nelson Mandela
  33. “He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who has left the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul; who has never lacked appreciation of earth’s beauty or failed to express it; who has always looked for the best in others and given them the best he had; whose life was an inspiration; whose memory a benediction.” — Bessie Stanley
  34. “The success or failure of a life, as far as posterity goes, seems to lie in the more or less luck of seizing the right moment of escape.” —  Alice James
  35. “Measure your success according to fun and creativity.” — Anita Roddick
  36. “Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” —  Robert F. Kennedy
  37. “Success is the sweetest revenge.” —  Vanessa Williams
  38. “To be able to look back upon one’s life in satisfaction, is to live twice.” —  Kahlil Gibran
  39. “Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own.” — Michelle Obama
  40. “The biggest challenge after success is shutting up about it.” —  Criss Jami
  41. “The maximum success is reached when you are never busy.” —  Nassim Nicholas Taleb
  42. “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” — Bill Gates
  43. “Success is a great deodorant.” — Elizabeth Taylor
  44. “Our best successes often come after our greatest disappointments.” — Henry Ward Beecher
  45. “Life is a succession of moments. To live each one is to succeed.” — Corita Kent
  46. “Success comes in cans; failure in can’ts.” — Wilfred Peterson
  47. “I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” —  Thomas Jefferson
  48. “Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.” —  George S. Patton
  49. “Success is a poor teacher.” — Robert Kiyosaki
  50. “Failure is success in progress.” — Albert Einstein

  51. “The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.” — Warren Buffett
  52. “Have no fear of perfection – you’ll never reach it.” — Salvador Dali
  53. “Success is a science; if you have the conditions, you get the result.” — Oscar Wilde
  54. “Nothing succeeds like success.” —  Alexandre Dumas
  55. “I do not like to repeat successes, I like to go on to other things.” —  Walt Disney
  56. “We must walk consciously only part way toward our goal, and then leap in the dark to our success.” —  Henry David Thoreau
  57. “The people who succeed are irrationally passionate about something.” — Naval Ravikant 
  58. “If you think you can, you can. And if you think you can’t, you’re right.” — Henry Ford
  59. “Success is dependent on effort.” — Sophocles
  60. “I can’t give you a sure-fire formula for success, but I can give you a formula for failure: try to please everybody all the time.” —  Herbert Bayard Swope
  61. “You have reached the pinnacle of success as soon as you become uninterested in money, compliments, or publicity.” —  Thomas Wolfe
  62. “I don’t dwell on success. Maybe that’s one reason I’m successful.” — Calvin Klein
  63. “Success is my only option, failure’s not.” — Eminem
  64. “There’s a lot of blood, sweat, and guts between dreams and success.” —  Paul Bryant
  65. “I have learned that if one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” — Henry David Thoreau
  66. “The season of failure is the best time for sowing the seeds of success.” —  Paramahansa Yogananda
  67. “Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.” —  Alexander Graham Bell
  68. “Greatness is not in where we stand, but in what direction we are moving. We must sail sometimes with the wind and sometimes against it – but sail we must and not drift, nor lie at anchor.” —  Oliver Wendell Holmes
  69. “The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.” — Bruce Lee
  70. “The best revenge is massive success.” — Frank Sinatra
  71. “One fails forward toward success.” — Charles Kettering
  72. “Success is the fruit of concentration.” —  Navjot Singh Sidhu
  73. “Success tempts many to their ruin.” —  Phaedrus
  74. “The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one’s destiny to do, and then do it.” —  Henry Ford
  75. “What is success? I think it is a mixture of having a flair for the thing that you are doing; knowing that it is not enough, that you have got to have hard work and a certain sense of purpose.” —  Margaret Thatcher
  76. “Successful people are the ones who think up things for the rest of the world to keep busy at.” —  Don Marquis
  77. “Success is not greedy, as people think, but insignificant. That is why it satisfies nobody.” —  Lucius Annaeus Seneca
  78. “Become so curious and obsessed with one thing that you forget everything else. Follow it, drink it, dive deep in it, master it. Remarkable results need remarkable actions.” — Maxime Lagacé
  79. “I measure success in terms of the contributions an individual makes to her fellow human beings.” —  Margaret Mead
  80. “How many cares one loses when one decides not to be something but to be someone.” — Coco Chanel
  81. “No burden is so heavy for a man to bear as a succession of happy days.” —  Max Planck
  82. “Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome.” — Booker T. Washington
  83. “Success is simply a matter of luck. Ask any failure.” —  Earl Wilson
  84. “The fools in life want things fast and easy — money, success, attention.” — Robert Greene
  85. “Success is when the checks don’t bounce.” —  Andy Warhol
  86. “The secret to success is to offend the greatest number of people.” — George Bernard Shaw
  87. “Part of the secret of a success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.” — Mark Twain
  88. “Success is a consequence and must not be a goal.” —  Gustave Flaubert
  89. “If I die prematurely I shall be saved from being bored to death at my own success.” — Samuel Butler
  90. “Success is blocked by concentrating on it and planning for it… Success is shy – it won’t come out while you’re watching.” —  Tennessee Williams
  91. “Pick battles big enough to matter, small enough to win.” —  Jonathan Kozol
  92. “Your level of success will rarely exceed your level of personal development, because success is something you attract by the person you become.” —  Ryan Holiday
  93. “Actually, your past successes are your biggest obstacle: every battle, every war, is different, and you cannot assume that what worked before will work today.” — Robert Greene
  94. “He has achieved success who has worked well, laughed often, and loved much.” —  Elbert Hubbard
  95. “Accomplishing goals is not success. How much you expand in the process is.” — Brianna Wiest
  96. “Often it’s the little, daily decisions – the ones you make hour by hour – that mean the difference between success and failure.” —  Mary Kay Ash
  97. “Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning.” —  Benjamin Franklin
  98. “Everything I’ve ever done was out of fear of being mediocre.” —  Chet Atkins
  99. “Happiness is not always through success. Equally, the constant pursuit of success is sure unhappiness. But we have to find the balance.” —  Amy Chua
  100. “I’m not one of those people who thinks they simply deserve success. I have the drive to work.” —  Bridget Moynahan
  101. “I know the price of success: dedication, hard work, and an unremitting devotion to the things you want to see happen.” —  Frank Lloyd Wright

 

