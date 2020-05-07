RBG Was Released From The Hospital And Is ‘Doing Well’

Tom Brenner/Getty

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after suffering a gallbladder infection

Over the last few years, beloved Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has suffered a variety of health setbacks, ranging from early stage lung cancer to pancreatic cancer and has been hospitalized for having chills and a fever. This week, in the midst of the COVID-19 health pandemic, the 87-year-old entered the hospital once again, this time for a gallbladder infection. Luckily, after spending a few days being treated, she was discharged on Wednesday.

According to a Supreme Court press release, Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Tuesday.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland,” reads the release dated May 5. “Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

The following day, they provided an update according to NPR, revealing that RBG was “doing well and glad to be home.”

The court added that over the next few weeks Ginsburg will return to Johns Hopkins Hospital for follow-up outpatient visits, and also for a nonsurgical procedure to remove the gallstone.

Ginsburg has battled cancer a total of four times spanning several decades. In 1999 she was first diagnosed with early-stage colon cancer, pancreatic cancer in 2009, early stage lung cancer in 2018, and pancreatic cancer again in 2019. She has made it clear that despite her medical maladies, that she isn’t giving up her seat on the bench after being appointed by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993, as long as she is “healthy and mentally agile.”

“There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months,” Ginsburg said during an interview with NPR. “That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive.”

Despite her medical malady, the “Notorious RBG” participated in Wednesday’s oral arguments from her hospital bed. The proceedings were aired live, due to the court being closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.